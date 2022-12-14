ALL-HEARTLAND SUPER SQUAD: Grand Island’s Colton Marsh makes splash plays for Islanders

The Grand Island Senior High football team finished 9-3 this season and reached the state football playoff semifinals. Most people in Nebraska didn’t believe GISH would make it that far.

Colton Marsh, a utility player for GISH, encapsulates who GISH was this season: An overachiever.

“He’s a great competitor. That’s for sure,” GISH football coach Jeff Tomlin said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s football or basketball or whatever he does, he’s going to do it with all of his effort and his heart and a great amount of determination.”

Marsh finished with a team high 39 solo tackles to go along with 54 assisted tackles. He had two tackles for loss, four fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and two defensive touchdowns. Most impressively, according to Maxpreps, Marsh led the state with eight interceptions this season.

For those reasons, Marsh has been selected as the Independent’s All-Heartland Super Squad 11-man football honorary defensive captain.

Being the person he is, Marsh gave credit to the coaching staff for his defensive stats.

“The coaches always told us, don’t go and try to be a superhero. Just let the game come to you,” Marsh said. “The ball seemed to find me often just from doing the job I was told to do.”

Luckily for Marsh, a good decision was made by current varsity assistant coach Grant Boyer when he was a freshman that made it all possible.

“When I was growing up, I was always playing it with my cousins,” Marsh said. “I played tackle for the first time in middle school and had a lot of fun. At the high school level, I wasn’t going to play freshman year because I thought I was too small. One of the coaches on the team, coach Boyer, really helped persuade me to play football. Freshman year, we had a lot of fun, and I never wanted to stop playing.”

Tomlin said that when Marsh was younger, some of the football staff didn’t know if he would make it at the Class A level.

“I think we always saw his potential, but he’s not very big now, and he’s really not very big at all when he was younger,” Tomlin said. “We didn’t know if he was ever going to be big enough to realize some of that potential.”

Marsh (6-foot, 155 pounds) said that part of the reason he wasn’t growing fastly when he was younger was due to a health problem.

“Freshman year, during basketball year, I found out I had a coarctation of the aorta, so that was kind of what was slowing down the growing process,” Marsh said. “Once that got fixed, I started to get a bit taller. Never really thickened to where I wanted to, but I was big enough to play.”

Marsh then went through the traditional process of playing on the freshman team, reserve team, junior varsity before starting on defense this season.

Starting with the first game of this year, Marsh made his presence known to the coaching staff, the team and the rest of Class A.

“It’s crunch time in the latter portion of the second half, and they’re driving on us,” Tomlin said. “He forces a fumble and recovers it at a really key time to make it possible for us to win that game. He just continued to do that the rest of the year. …He was always around the ball. He was a ball hawk and a menace to anybody carrying the football. He just has an extremely good knack at figuring out how to get a football out.”

To Marsh, his top moment of the year was the walk-off fumble recovery in the Islanders’ round of 16 win against Omaha North.

“That game, we faced a lot of adversity,” Marsh said. “All of us boys didn’t want it to be our last game so that last drive when we were on defense, they threw it out. Porter Dickenson forced the tackle and made the fumble. Luckily, I was right there to grab it and go down.”

Marsh also made a key play that helped turn momentum to make the state semifinal, intercepting Millard South for a pick six near the start of the second quarter.

“That first quarter, we weren’t having much fun,” Marsh said. “We knew what we needed to do and were telling each other. Once that happened, that was the spark we needed.”

Tomlin said he thinks it’s Marsh’s hustle that makes him capable of making those game changing plays.

“He gives his full effort on every play,” Tomlin said. “He’s generally around the ball. He’s just one of those kids that played enough in the backyard and played enough on the playground as a gamer and developed a knack or figured out how to be in the right place at the right time. Just an inexplicable knack or instinct.”

Marsh not only excelled on defense but was a force on all three phases.

“He was very versatile and well rounded,” Tomlin said. “He was an excellent kick returner for us. He had a huge kick return for a touchdown at Omaha North which was phenomenal for us. He did a great job with punt returns. He had some key touchdowns offensively. Had a big run in the Kearney game that was kind of a game-breaker.”

Tomlin said it was a challenge for Colton to play all sides of the ball, which he didn’t start doing until about halfway through the year. Marsh was guarding receivers, backs and tight ends who just had a long breather on the sideline.

“His ability, mental toughness, stamina and the work he did in the offseason with strength and conditioning served him well,” Tomlin said.

Marsh gave a lot of credit to a member of last year’s Islander team who played all sides of the ball: Kytan Fyfe.

“He was a teacher of the game,” Marsh said. “Him and Dru Hofeldt. Reece (McBride) and I would take all of their backup snaps. During the week of games, they could really help us and teach us on the defensive side on what key to read because they were playing that position for two years.”

He wasn’t a captain but Tomlin said by the end of the year, Marsh easily could have been.

“He was off the radar at the beginning of the year,” Tomlin said. “We knew that he was probably going to start for us, and we knew he had some ability and would end up being a good player. I don’t think anyone else did. He kind of burst onto the scene and was unknown to most of our opponents.”

Marsh was like most high school athletes and just had to get some confidence to make some plays, Tomlin said.

“I think Colton had that competitiveness and drive but once he started gaining that confidence that ‘I can do this really well, and I can play at a high level,’ I could see growth and improvement in him each week,” Tomlin said. “ You could literally measure his improvement each week and as he grew more and more confident, he got really good at reading quarterbacks and really good at reading the quarterbacks indicator.”

Tomlin said he’ll remember Colton for a few things: his hustle, competitiveness, improvement and for being an overachiever.

“He’s a young man that’s not very big,” Tomlin said. “If you just look at him walking down the hallway, you would not think ‘there’s a very good Class A football player.’ His hard work and determination made that possible. He deserves a lot of credit. He set a really high standard for safety play at Senior High and now guys can go shoot for that.”