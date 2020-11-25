All-Heartland Super Squad Members

“She might not be the loudest or most vocal kid in the gym, but she leads by example. She does everything you want from player to do,” Lollman said. “She works hard in everything she does and the younger kids look up to her because of that.”

Paige Lukasiewicz

St. Paul

5-3, Senior libero

St. Paul coach Matt Koehn-Fairbanks needed Paige Lukasiewicz to be on the floor somehow her freshman year.

That meant having to move her older sister Bailey, who had set a C-1 record at libero in digs the previous season, to outside hitter to get Paige on the floor.

The younger Lukasiewicz did not disappoint as she finished her career with 2,160 digs, including 454 during her senior campaign.

“That shows how much talent Paige had as a passer and a digger. We just needed her on the floor somehow,” Koehn-Fairbanks said.

And Lukasiewicz gave opponents fits with her defense, especially her senior year where Koehn-Fairbanks said she would dig almost every ball that came her way and make good passes off of them.