All-Heartland Super Squad Members

Olivia Poppert
St. Paul
6-0, Junior, Setter
Matt Koehn-Fairbanks knew Olivia Poppert was going to be setter for him one day.
While doing a drill during an elementary volleyball camp as a fourth-grader, she one-handed set the ball to her side off a pass that got close to the net. That impressed the St. Paul volleyball coach.
“I knew she was going to set for me someday when I saw that happened,” Koehn-Fairbanks said. “She jumped with one hand and saved it on her side. I could see those skills working in the future someday.”
And Poppert hasn’t disappointed, especially during her junior year in helping St. Paul to a 34-1 record and a state runner-up finish for the second-straight season. She finished with an area-best 865 set assists.
“She’s really worked hard to develop the setting part of her game,” Koehn-Fairbanks said. “She makes great decisions at who to get the ball to at the right time probably 95 percent of the time.”
And her decision-making helped her become a valuable attacker for the Wildcats as well.
She finished with 113 kills with a .355 hitting efficiency.
“We needed her to be aggressive at the net,” Koehn-Fairbanks said. “She just has a good knack around the net.”
Katharine Hamburger
Hastings St. Cecilia
6-0, Senior, MB
Hastings St. Cecilia coach Kelan Schumcher described Katharine Hamburger as a competitor. And for good reason.
“She just does not like to lose and you can tell that all the time, whether it’s in practice or in a match,” Schumacher said.
That competitiveness helped her lead the area with 381 kills, while hitting a .286 for the season. Schumacher said whenever the Hawkettes needed a kill, Hamburger would deliver almost everytime.
“If we could get her the ball whenever she was in the front row, she was more than likely going to get a kill for us,” he said. “She was really good at moving the ball around the block. We even got her the ball when she was in the back row too.
This season, Hamburger played all six rotations for the Hawkettes. While having success in the front row, she was also successful in the back row as she had 344 digs, and while being one of the primary passers.
Schumacher said her back row play was a big improvement.
“She did a lot of great work for us in the back row this year. While she did a great job in her defense, she also passed well for us and did that in almost every rotation for us,” Schumacher said.
Chloe Cloud
Grand Island CC
6-1, Junior, MB
Teams had a hard time getting the ball past Chloe Cloud.
The Grand Island Central Catholic junior middle blocker certainly gave teams fits with her blocking. Cloud finished with 82 blocks, which puts her fifth for blocks in a season on the Crusader charts.
GICC coach Sharon Zavala said blocking was one of Cloud’s strong traits.
“She made a difference in our defense with her blocking,” Zavala said. “She really made other players change their shots selection when Chloe was in the front row.”
But Cloud was also known for her offense as well. She finished with 249 kills, while leading the Crusaders with a .384 hitting efficiency, which is tied for the top spot in the area.
Zavala said she felt Cloud was more aggressive at the net this season.
“That was really one of her improvements. She could be a little more aggressive but she doesn’t make mistakes at critical times,” Zavala said. “That’s a reason her efficiency was so high because she’s a low error hitter.”
There are a few colleges looking at Cloud.
“She wants to play college volleyball and they are noticing her,” Zavala said.
Kassidy Hudson
Aurora
5-9, Senior, RH
The rightside attack was lethal for Aurora this season.
Kassidy Hudson was a reason why. The senior led the Huskies with 348 kills with a .228 hitting efficiency, helping them reach the state volleyball tournament for the first time since 2016.
Aurora coach Lois Hixson said Hudson success early on, but felt her play helped the other hitters get the confidence they needed to be successful.
“We relied on our rightside a lot for us and Kassidy was a powerful hitter for us on that rightside,” Hixson said. “Later on, her confidence became contigous to everyone else and that allowed our offense to spread out a little more later on.”
Hixson said she felt Hudson was much improved from last year as she did more serving for the Huskies, where she had 44 ace serves.
“She’s always had the skills, but it took a little spark to find that drive to realize that she could do it over and over again in matches for us,” she said. “Plus, she played front row for us last year but this year we asked her to serve and play half a rotation of defense and she did a great job in doing that for us.”
Hudson will play volleyball at College of St. Mary’s in Omaha next year.
Caitlyn Scott
Adams Central
5-8, Senior, OH
Adams Central coach Libby Lollman described Caitlyn Scott as a volleyball player that did everything well.
She finished with 332 kills with a .269 hitting efficiency, had 41 ace serves, had 225 digs and finished with 43 blocks. Those efforts helped Adams Central reach the state tournament for the first time since 1988.
“She’s successful at every aspect of the game. She’s a powerful hitter that can swing from anywhere on the court, but she was just as valuable as a server and a passer for us this past season,” Lollman said. “She was just all over the place, read defenses well, digging balls and kept momentum going. Her play all-around was just big for us this year.”
One area Lollman said she felt Scott improved on was her passing. Scott was one of the primary passers for the Patriots.
“Her serve receive was consistent throughout the year and that’s a huge piece we’re going to miss from her,” Lollman said.
Lollman said Scott will missed because of her leadership
“She might not be the loudest or most vocal kid in the gym, but she leads by example. She does everything you want from player to do,” Lollman said. “She works hard in everything she does and the younger kids look up to her because of that.”
Paige Lukasiewicz
St. Paul
5-3, Senior libero
St. Paul coach Matt Koehn-Fairbanks needed Paige Lukasiewicz to be on the floor somehow her freshman year.
That meant having to move her older sister Bailey, who had set a C-1 record at libero in digs the previous season, to outside hitter to get Paige on the floor.
The younger Lukasiewicz did not disappoint as she finished her career with 2,160 digs, including 454 during her senior campaign.
“That shows how much talent Paige had as a passer and a digger. We just needed her on the floor somehow,” Koehn-Fairbanks said.
And Lukasiewicz gave opponents fits with her defense, especially her senior year where Koehn-Fairbanks said she would dig almost every ball that came her way and make good passes off of them.
“She seems to not only get to every ball, but make passes the ball well to the setter. The quality of her touch off her platform is just incredible,” Koehn-Fairbanks said. “And every year, she got better at reading the hitters and being in the right spot. We didn’t have to tell her where to go. She would be there.”
Lukasiewicz also finished with 34 ace serves during the Wildcats’ 34-1 season and second-straight C-1 runner-up finish.
Lukasiewicz will continue her volleyball career at UNK next season.
ALL-HEARTLAND SECOND TEAM
Name Yr. Ht. Pos. School Accomplishments
Gracie Woods So. 5-11 RH Grand Island CC Had 182 kills and 213 digs
Kya Scott Sr. 5-7 OH Broken Bow Finished with 331 kills for Indians
Teegan Hansel Sr. 5-8 MB St. Paul Had 233 kills with .351 eff.
Jessica Babcock Jr. 5-7 OH Adams Central Had 297 kills for Patriots
Addie Kirkegaard Jr. 6-2 MB St. Cecilia Tied for area lead with .384 eff.
Carolyn Maser Fr. 6-0 S Grand Island CC Dished out 759 assists.
Cassidy Knust Sr. 5-3 L Aurora School record 1,750 career digs
ALL-HEARTLAND THIRD TEAM
Name Yr. Ht. Pos. School Accomplishments
Jordan Plumbtree Jr. 6-0 MB Fullerton Had 175 kills and 53 blocks.
Macey Bosard Jr. 5-8 OH Northwest Had 209 kills and 279 digs
Evan Glade So. 5-9 OH Grand Island CC Finished with 249 kills.
Hanna Plumbtree Sr. 6-4 MB Fullerton Had 158 kills and 37 blocks
Claire Caspersen Sr. 6-0 RH Northwest Had 238 kills and 61 blocks
Kailyn Scott Jr. 5-4 S Broken Bow Has school-record 2,142 assists
Carley Norlen Sr. 5-7 L Hastings Finished with 462 digs.
ALL-HEARTLAND FOURTH TEAM
Name Yr. Ht. Pos. School Accomplishments
Jenna Jakubowski So. 5-8 OH St. Paul Finished with 230 kills
Sydney Davis So 5-8 MB Centura Had 361 kills for Centurions
Molly Griess Jr. 6-0 MB Neb. Christian Helped Eagles reach state
Dacey Sealey Sr.. 5-8 OH Hastings Had 318 kills for Tigers
Vanessa Wood Jr. 5-8 MB Central Valley Had 158 kills, 50 blocks, 176 digs
Jill Parr Jr. 5-4 S St. Cecilia Led area with 10.3 assists per set
Sophia McKinney Jr. 5-3 L Northwest Finished with 512 digs.
Honorable Mention
ADAMS CENTRAL: Morgan Burr, Sr.; ARCADIA/LOUP CITY: Ellie Oxford, Jr.; Halie Kalson, Jr.; Tatum Kaputska, So.; Lindsi Loos, Sr.; Delanie Heil, Sr. AURORA: Raina Cattau, Sr.; Jaylee Schuster, Sr.; Emily Erickson, Sr.; Kasey Schuster, So.; Lexi Jones, So. BROKEN BOW: Kali Staples, Sr.; Emma Schall, Sr.; BURWELL: Carlie Helgoth, Sr.; Claire Gideon, Sr.; Katie Hughes, Fr.; Cora Gideon, So.; Kierra Ostrom, Jr.; Nikia Williams, Jr. CENTRAL CITY: Jade Erickson, Sr.; Graci McGinnis, Sr.; CENTRAL VALLEY: Dani Wadsworth, Sr.; Dilynn Wood, Jr.; Neleigh Poss, Jr. CENTURA: Elly Keilig, Sr.; Taya Christensen, So. DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL: Sophie Fitch, Jr.; Madison Shimmin, Sr.; Kendyl Brummund, Jr.; FULLERTON: Teagan Gonisor, So.; McKenna Plumbtree, Fr. GILTNER: Macie Antle, SJ.; Sydni Watson, Sr.; Christy Eastman, Sr.; Jaida Eastman, Jr.; Addison Wilson, So. GRAND ISLAND: Cameron Pfeifer, Jr.; Haedyn Hoos, Fr.; Lilly Reed, Sr.; Jill Rose, Jr. GRAND ISLAND CENTRAL CATHOLIC: Lucy Ghaifan, So.; Haily Asche, Sr.; Rylie Rice, Jr. GRAND ISLAND NORTHWEST: Kinzi Havranek, Jr.; Ellie Apfel, Sr.; Chloe Mader, So. HASTINGS: Charli Coil, So.; Katelyn Shaw, Jr.; Hayden Stephenson, Sr. HASTINGS ST. CECILIA: Erin Sheehy, Jr.; Heartland Lutheran: Maddie Graham, Sr.; Brynn Saddler, Jr.; NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN: Tabitha Siep, Jr.; Reghan Flynn, So. Ali Bruning, Fr. ORD: Megan Benton, Sr.; Shaylee Jacobs, Jr.; Nikie Nelson, Jr.; Kaidence Wilson, So.; Abbi Stethem, Sr.; Abby Jacobs, Sr. PALMER: Clara Kunze, So.; Joslynn Donahey, So.; ST. PAUL: Noel Roan, Sr.; Camryn Morgan, Sr.; Abby Elstermeier, Sr. WOOD RIVER: Baylie Codner, Sr.; Hannah Paulk, Sr.; Jenna Rauert, Jr.; Sage Gideon, Sr.
