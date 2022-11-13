ALL-HEARTLAND SUPER SQUAD: Northwest’s Ava Laurent catalyst for championship run

Ava Laurent wasn’t always a pitcher. The Northwest senior grew up playing catcher.

Luckily for Laurent, some foresight from her dad paid off.

“I didn’t have any idea I was going to be turned into a pitcher, but my dad was my coach for the Stingers at the time,” Laurent said. “We had a whole team but no pitchers. My dad was like ‘let’s give pitching a try.’ I was like ‘ugh, I just want to be a catcher. I’ve grown up being a catcher.’ He was like ‘just do it.’ From that first practice, trying to throw the ball underhand, I was like ‘I want to do this.’

For her performance this season, Laurent has been selected as the Independent’s All-Heartland Super Squad honorary captain. She threw 324 strikeouts this season with a 1.00 ERA for 28 wins. All three are single season Northwest school records.

Northwest coach Mitch Sadd, who was Laurent’s head coach her sophomore through senior season, said it wasn’t always obvious but eventually, he knew she would be special.

“Early on in her career as a 10-year-old, she was kind of erratic throwing,” Sadd said. “As she grew, we kept watching her and helping her. She got in the Stingers’ program, and we helped her through that. You could just see her grow. Every year, she got stronger and stronger. Once she got in seventh and eighth grade, it was like,’we got something here.’ It’s just crazy that at that young, we knew we had something.

“When I took over as head coach, I knew who our number one was right off the bat.”

Laurent dealt with arm soreness at the end of her junior season from throwing the screwball quite often. She further developed her curveball and riseball to help decrease the wear and tear and have three dominant pitches.

Sadd said it’s her ability to move the ball that makes her stand out as a pitcher.

“She has so many revolutions on her ball that the ball moved no matter how she threw it,” Sadd said. “When you have a spinning pitcher like that, it just makes things that much harder for the batter. Just her ability to spin the ball and put it where she wants it was huge.”

Laurent said to her, it’s her mental side of the game that makes her a great pitcher.

“I really look at the batters,” Laurent said. “If they have a dip in their swing, I’m obviously going to throw them an up pitch, so they can’t chase at it. I believe in my pitches a lot. If my coach wants me to throw something and I feel a different pitch is a better fit, I’ll show my emotions and tell them what I think but if they don’t want that, I’m totally okay with that. If it’s a close game, I’m not worried, and I believe in myself.”

Northwest and Laurent ended the season on top as the Vikings won their first ever state softball championship in a 3-1 win over Elkhorn.

Laurent threw six strikeouts and gave up four walks in the circle with two hits in a full seven innings. She said that feeling of getting the last out as well as her connection with sophomore catcher Reyse Zobel is indescribable.

“I keep reliving it and reliving it and just watching the videos back,” Laurent said. “I get goosebumps every time. …We (Zobel and Laurent) work together so well. Looking at next year when I’m in college, that bond is going to be so missed. Over the last two years, coming together and working together has been amazing. I think we both had some nerves there because it was a close game and us girls didn’t want anything less than to get it done, win it and feel it together.”

Sadd said Laurent’s leadership helped calm his nerves sometimes. He also said that the words of a coach can fall flat on occasion and that it happened in their semifinal game against Blair. Laurent’s leadership took over, and the Vikings hung on to win 6-5.

“When I’m running everything, she would even look at me and just have that communication that you have with a pitcher,” Sadd said. “It gave me ease too. The way she led the entire team, she could bring them back if we struggled a little bit. The biggest game I think about is the Blair game. I kept telling the girls, ‘keep us in the game,’ but sometimes as a coach, the girls don’t listen to that. But she was coming back at them saying, ‘girls, we got this.’ They listened to that a little bit more just because it’s coming from her.”

Laurent said her favorite moment of the state tournament came in the second round on the first day against Wahoo, where Northwest won 4-3.

“I think my teammates and I came together and showed we really wanted to make it to Friday,” Laurent said. “I think that was probably our toughest game throughout the three days.”

In the end, Sadd said Laurent goes down as the top softball player to ever come out of Northwest, and he’ll remember her for her dominance.

“She’s holding all the records,” Sadd said. “I think she’s got every pitching record that we have.

“If she struggles, she can come right back. I’ve never in all my years as a coach can remember a player where if she were struggling a little bit can flip a switch and go right back to dominating. We’ve had instances where she’s walked a couple, and it’s like, ‘oh, here we go.’ Then all of the sudden, that flip switches on, and she’s right back to dominating and in the end, they get no runs. I don’t know if I’ve seen a pitcher I’ve coached spin the ball like Ava can. Even on her fastball, it’s moving. Her ability to spin a pitch is amazing.”

Now, Laurent begins preparing to head to Pittsburg State after she put pen to paper on Wednesday. Sadd said her college coaches are excited to have her, and she’ll do well there.

“I was able to talk to their coaches a couple of times this year,” Sadd said. “They made it to conference, and I was able to talk to them there, and they were at all three days of state. They’re super excited to have her. She might walk right in there and play her freshman year. They were really excited about her and wanted to make sure nobody else was going to get her. That’s why they were there all the time. They wanted to come to her signing but couldn’t make it.

“You don’t see many coaches at an all-day tournament conference or all three days at a state tournament. They were there three days and watched all three days. They’re excited. She’s got the work ethic. She’s got everything they want.”

Laurent said she’s still ecstatic and excited from the signing.

“I committed last December, so it’s almost been a year,” Laurent said. “Through that time of my recruiting process was the most stressful time of my life. Colleges contacting me and me contacting them and just trying to figure out where God wants me to be and where he’s telling me if going to be the best fit for me.

“I went down with my dad on the visit the first time, and I really overlooked them. But the first step I took on campus, I knew God was telling me I needed to be right here for the next four years. My parents told me to wait it out and make sure 110% that it’s where I want to go. We waited a few months, and I took my mom down. After that, I told her I was telling the coaches in two hours at the dinner that I’m committing. I did and ever since that moment, I never looked back.”