ALL-HEARTLAND SUPER SQUAD: Riverside’s Klayton Kleffner excels in new environment

In Klayton Kleffner’s first year playing 8-man football, it’s safe to say he passed the test.

Kleffner joined Riverside, along with the rest of the Spalding Academy team, and made the transition seamlessly.

“Obviously, there’s more players,” Riverside coach Cory Valasek said. “There’s more things to worry about defensively. …He got more comfortable as the year went on and got more comfortable with the kids and spoke up and became a better leader for us as the year went on as well. He was a huge part of our success this year.”

Kleffner was second on the team in receiving, with 21 receptions for 466 yards, averaging just over 22 yards a catch. He led the Chargers in touchdowns with 11. More than stats, Kleffner was the catalyst for a 9-2 season and a quarterfinal appearance in Riverside/Spalding Academy first season in Class D-1.

For those reasons, Kleffner has been selected as the Independent’s All-Heartland Super Squad 8-man football honorary offensive captain.

“I know he was a really good receiver for the Academy boys these last couple of years,” Valasek said. “We were very fortunate this year that we had enough guys we could get the ball to. …I know he got the ball more over Academy, and I feel bad he couldn’t get it quite as much at Academy but by him being a great leader for us, it opened up opportunities for other guys and made us a better football team. I really appreciated his leadership and unselfishness this year.”

Valasek said Kleffner’s size (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) was the difference in a lot of games this season, as well as the work he’s put in with his dad Troy, who was Spalding Academy’s coach for the past 30 seasons and an assistant on this year’s Riverside team.

“He’s very athletic. Very, very athletic,” Valasek said. “He’s a mismatch for a lot of guys at a school our size because of his size. He runs well for that size, and he’s a strong kid.

“He’s physical. He’s got great hands. His dad has been working with him forever on his hands since he was young. He’s smart. His dad’s a football coach, so he understands the game well too, and he plays with great effort. We were fortunate this year to have a lot of boys play with great effort and Klayton was one of the leaders with that.”

Kleffner said learning to play the game around his dad was stressful at times but worth it.

“At home, there’s a lot of talk about what I need to do and how I need to get better,” Kleffner said. “I give most of my credit to my dad because everything I have achieved has been because of him and what he taught me.”

To Kleffner, his “vitals” make him the player he is.

“When I step out onto the field, I feel like I’m the best player out on the field,” Kleffner said. “Every single play, I go 110%. With me being 6-foot-2, 180, when I catch that ball, I feel like I can run over everybody that’s in my way. Even if the guy is 200 pounds or 6-foot-6, I’m not letting anything get in my way.”

One of Kleffner’s top games this season was a week zero thriller against Summerland. Kleffner was clutch in that one and throughout the year, he kept doing all of the little things.

“He had a couple of big catches in week zero this year when we were without Carson (Bloom),” Valasek said. “He stepped up and made a couple plays that we wouldn’t have won without them. I give out helmet stickers throughout the year as well and Klayton does a lot of stuff throughout games that don’t necessarily stand out but when you go back and look at the film, you appreciate him that much more for all of the things he does for you.”

On top of playing tight end, Kleffner was a physical defensive end and recorded 36 solo tackles and 53 assisted tackles, getting to the quarterback frequently.

More than anything Kleffner was one of the leaders in getting the two schools to combine programs.

“He was a team captain and was a big part of the transition,” Valasek said. “Two of them were Academy boys and two of them were Riverside boys. Without those guys buying in and being able to work together, we wouldn’t have had the success we did this year.”

Kleffner also dealt with his own adversity throughout his career, breaking his foot during track his sophomore season and having surgery on it.

“That whole summer was pretty much rehab. The doctors told my dad and me that I would never play sports again or even run again,” he said. “I never really let that stop me from living out my dreams or maybe even playing college football when the time comes.

“It was really scary for the most part, knowing that I couldn’t walk on it for three months or even put any pressure on it. It drained a lot of energy out of me because I didn’t want to miss my junior year or even my senior year. The mental process through the whole thing was ‘everyday, you have to be doing something to get better. Going to rehab to get better and forgetting what people would say about me or anything that might get in my way. I’m not going to let it get in my way’.”

In the end, Valasek he’ll remember how good of a player on both sides of the ball Kleffner was and wishes he got to spend more time with him.

“I wish I could have had him for a couple of more years to transition to the 8-man game but for the time I had him, I was very fortunate to coach him, and I’m glad I did,” Valasek said.