ALL-HEARTLAND SUPER SQUAD: Undersized Ty Landers the heart of Central Valley defense

Standing at 5-foot-7, 160 pounds, Central Valley’s Ty Landers was undersized for a linebacker.

It didn’t matter.

Century Valley coach Chip Bartos said that’s because he’s “relentless.”

“The kid has a fire within him,” Bartos said. “He’s not going to get beat, and he’s not going to let anybody beat him. He’s a true competitor and especially in the playoff games, he did everything and anything within his power to help our team be successful. No player intimidated him. It was his show, and he took it and ran with it.”

Landers was everywhere on the field defensively, racking up 71 solo tackles and 83 assisted tackles to go along with three tackles for loss, one interception and two fumble recoveries.

“I was kind of cleanup,” Landers said. “I would plug the hole and when the hole’s plugged, you have to go for ankles. That’s how I got a lot of my tackles. …I think it was my scrappiness. Just able to get in the hole and wrap up and secure the tackle and being able to get off blocks.”

As the heart of the Cougars’ defense that helped the team get to the state football playoff semifinals with a 10-2 record, Landers has been selected as the Independent’s All-Heartland Super Squad 8-man football honorary defensive captain.

For Bartos, who was in his first year with the program after coming over from Giltner, a reason Landers played so well was that he had the same mindset he did.

“We started out the way everybody on the team did just trying to get to know each other through summer weights and the different team camps we did,” Bartos said. “We knew with the other coaches on the staff that had been here before that we potentially had something special with him as a linebacker.

“He bought into the program and the types of expectations I have. A big relationship builder for us was that he saw things the same way I did as far as how to lead by example and how it’s all about your play.”

Landers said credit goes to his family for teaching him football which he started in the third grade.

“My mom is who really started me,” Landers said. “She just wanted us to stay active. My older brothers also played, and they got me started. We would always play backyard football, and that’s what always got me into the game.”

Bartos said Landers has something a coach can’t instill in his players.

“The way he played, the nack he had, the vision he had for the field and for the ball, it’s one of those things that’s uncoachable,” Bartos said. “You either have it or you don’t, and Ty definitely had that ‘it’ factor.”

Central Valley, which is made up of four communities (Greeley, Wolbach, Scotia and North Loup), was unlike most 8-man teams and was able to have some guys only play one side of the ball. Landers was one of them.

“He didn’t have to play offense because of the skill positions we had over there,” Bartos said. “He was able to play scout team defense against our offense and was able to get even more reps than what a normal 8-man player would. He was able to increase his field vision and his ability to read and see plays.”

Bartos had a couple of plays in his mind that show how special Landers is.

“There was an interception in the Fullerton game in week one,” Bartos said. “We were struggling, and he made a diving interception out in the flat to give us the ball back with short yardage and an easy score for our offense. He made an athletic play to get that ball and get that interception. That was when right away week one, I knew we had something special.

“He also had double digit tackles in the first half against St. Mary’s and Sandhills/Thedford in the first two rounds of the playoffs. We knew this kid had come full circle. Not only could he cover the field and intercept passes and recover fumbles, he also loved de-cleating and destroying kids when he was on kickoff team. He had a couple kids questioning their life choices after he got done tackling them.”

Landers said his favorite moments were more the joy of celebrating wins.

“My favorite moments were when we were winning and everyone was having a good time out there playing with each other,” Landers said. “Especially after big wins in the locker room, that was always the most fun.”

Bartos said Landers was a leader by example, but other players certainly knew what he was thinking.

“He’s got his own style of doing it, and the kids know when Ty is upset or thinks you’re not doing well enough.” Bartos said.

Landers overcame adversity throughout his career, as his older brother Cage died at 18 years old, just a few days from the start of Landers’ sophomore season.

Now, a few years down the road, Bartos said he hopes that he can someday find someone to replace the leader Landers was.

“I would like to be able to show future teams game film of Ty Landers and use him as an example of what a fearless player looks like,” Bartos said. “This year was such a memorable run with all of the great things we did as a team, but it couldn’t have been done without the stability we had at linebacker with Ty. It’s one of those things that’s very hard to come by. I’ll be lucky to have someone in the next five years replace Ty Landers.

“You look at him as a kid that didn’t have to be 5-10, 200 pounds and look the part to play the part. He played bigger and better than any linebacker I’ve ever had the privilege to coach. It’s special. I’m probably not going to see another Ty Landers for quite some time.”