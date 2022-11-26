All-Heartland Super volleyball Squad

Lucy Ghaifan

Grand Island CC

6-0 Senior, MB

Lucy Ghaifan has not played volleyball very long.

She began playing the sport when she was a freshman at Grand Island Central Catholic.

In that short amount of time, she’s turned into a powerful attacker for the Crusaders, especially her senior year.

Ghaifan finished with 413 kills with a .361 hitting efficiency, helping GICC to the Class C-1 state championship.

“Once she got the confidence, she turned into a great attacker for us. She’s big, strong, physical and has good feet. She was really good off of one foot,” GICC coach Sharon Zavala said. “Whenever she got a good set, she would do some damage. Her play was very spectacular for us this year. ”

Ghaifan also led the Crusaders in blocks as she finished with 55 blocks during the season.

“She was an intimidating blocker for us,” Zavala said.

There were times during the season where Ghaifan would take over matches. The Crusaders trailed 6-0 to start the fifth set against Adams Central in the Class C-1, Subdistrict 9 Tournament. Ghaifan responded with five kills and three blocks in a stretch that turned that deficit into an 11-7 lead and a win.

“She basically took over that match. She showed her determination,” Zavala said. “There were many times where teams had a hard time stopping her.”

Tia Traudt

Grand Island

6-0, Sophomore OH

Tia Traudt finished her sophomore season as one of the top attackers in Class A.

Traudt finished with an All-Area best 437 kills with a .329 hitting efficiency during the 2022 season. The 437 kills was the fifth most in Class A.

GISH coach Marcus Ehrke said Traudt was an even keel player for the Islanders, who finished as the Class A, District 4 runner-up.

“She won’t get too high if she gets multiple kills in a row or too low when she makes multiple errors in a row,” he said. “That helps her be consistent and play at a very high level. She just stays the course.

“And that hitting efficiency you normally see in your middles. She gets a high percentage of our swings. She was able to be consistent and find a way to get a kill for us.”

Ehrke said her defense is where she improved the most. Traudt finished with 321 digs.

“Her floor defense really improved. She’s long and athletic and can get touches on a lot of balls,” he said. “She has a natural ability to dig the ball and seems to be in the right spot.”

Ehrke said he’s happy to have Traudt for two more years.

“She has the ability to make the people around her better,” Ehrke said. “She does whatever it takes for the team to be successful.”

Sydney Davis

Centura

6-2, Senior, MB

Sydney Davis proved to be a valuable offensive threat for Centura.

The 6-2 senior finished with 415 kills, an average of an area-best 5.0 kills per set, along with a .318 hitting efficiency while taking 1,035 swings during the season.

Centurion coach Shawn Koehn-Fairbanks said she was a valuable attacker for Centura.

“It seemed she always found ways to get kills for us,” he said. “There were many times where teams would double or triple block her, and she would still get a kill for us. She was able to make adjustments when she needed to and added a few shots to her game that made her hard to stop at times this year.”

And Davis was one of the better blockers in the area. She finished with 93 blocks for an average of an area-best 1.1 blocks per set.

“She was able to make hitters change the way they attacked the ball,” Koehn-Fairbanks said. “She can really change matches because of presence at the net.”

And Koehn-Fairbanks said her back row was good too as she was second on the team in serve receiving.

“She embraced that because she wanted to be in the flow,” he said. “She was willing to do whatever we needed her to do for us to be successful.”

Davis will play college volleyball at Nebraska-Kearney.

Jenna Jakubowski

St. Paul

5-9, Senior, OH

Jenna Jakubowski did a lot for the St. Paul volleyball team this season.

Not only did the Wildcat senior finish with a team-high 396 kills, she also finished with 381 digs and had an area-best 57 ace serves this season, helping St. Paul finish 25-9 on the season.

“She really carried us on offense for most of the year,” St. Paul coach Matt Koehn-Fairbanks said. “She was our top server and one of our best defenders as well. A lot of our success was because of Jenna Jakubowski.”

There was a match this season where Jakubowski played libero after healing a sprain ankle she suffered two matches before that.

“We missed her presence in that match,” Koehn-Fairbanks said. “We played her libero a few matches later just to have her on the court. It did make a difference, mostly because of her passing.”

Koehn-Fairbanks said Jakubowski is someone who always knew the Wildcats’ opponents strength and weaknesses. She would spend a lot of time scouting St. Paul’s opponents, either on Hudl or other school’s livestream.

“She knew most of the scouting reports before I would give them to the team,” Koehn-Fairbanks said. “She was always prepared for every match and her performance showed.”

Carolyn Maser

Grand Island CC

6-1, Junior Setter

Grand Island Central Catholic finished the 2022 season with 1,248 kills with an .276 hitting efficiency, which are both area bests.

Carolyn Maser’s decision making was a reason for that.

The Crusader setter finished with an-area best 975 assists, helping GICC to the Class C-1 state championship.

GICC coach Sharon Zavala said the junior was a good floor leader.

“She would direct the hitters to where they should hit from,” Zavala said. “Her communication and connection with our hitters was very good. She always seemed to give our hitters great balls to hit.”

And Maser used her size to her advantage when she was in the front row. She also finished with 73 kills with a .386 hitting efficiency.

“She was a pretty efficient attacker for us,” Zavala said. “She probably could have done a lot more attacking but she made smart decisions on when to attack for us.”

Zavala said she’s happy to have Maser back for one more season, just because of the type of person that she is.

“She’s just a great teammate and is a very kind person,” Zavala said. “That’s the type of person you want in a setter. She wants to please her hitters.”

Zavala said there are some colleges looking at Maser.

Tristyn Hedman

Grand Island CC

5-5, Junior libero

Grand Island Central Catholic finished with an area-best 1,957 digs during the 2022 season.

Tristyn Hedman was a reason for that as she was playing in her first year as the Crusader libero.

The junior finished with an area-best 534 digs, which is second on the GICC charts for digs in a season.

Crusader coach Sharon Zavala said Hedman, who chipped her tooth during the C-1 semifinals against Minden, wasn’t afraid to go all out for a ball and handled a majority of their serve receive duties.

“She’ll make sure a ball doesn’t drop on our side of the court,” Zavala said. “She really owned the backcourt for us. She’s very athletic and very competitive.

“She was our best passer, and that’s what you want out of your libero. She pursues the ball very well. She's a stud in the back row and really covered a lot of ground.”

And Hedman was key for the Crusaders behind the service line. She finished with 44 ace serves on the season and served 95.4 percent (370 of 388 serves) during the season.

“She could go on runs for us when we needed them,” Zavala said. “She served over 95 percent on the season. She was very accurate and was very deadly.”

ALL-HEARTLAND SECOND TEAM

Name; Yr.; Ht.; Pos.; School; Accomplishments

Megyn Scott; Jr.; 5-8; OH; Adams Central; Led Patriots to state tourney

Reghan Flynn; Sr.; 5-9; MB; Neb. Christian; Finished with 395 kills.

Haedyn Hoos; Jr.; 5-9; OH; Grand Island; Had 373 kills for Islanders

McKenna Plumbtree; Jr.; 6-2; MB; Fullerton; Had 339 kills and 65 blocks.

Ali Bruning; Jr.; 5-9; S; Neb. Christian; Finished with 801 assists

Lauren Taylor; Jr.; 5-7; S; Grand Island; Came away with 802 assists.

Jaylen Hansen; Jr.; 5-5; L; Grand Island; Had 505 digs for Islanders

ALL-HEARTLAND THIRD TEAM

Name; Yr.; Ht.; Pos.; School Accomplishments

Lexi Jones; Sr.; 5-11; OH; Aurora; Finished with 241 kills, 216 digs

Kaidence Wilson; Sr.; 5-10; OH; Ord; Had 348 kills with .323 eff.

Mikyna Stoppkotte; Jr.; 6-1; MH; Northwest Had 95 blocks for the Vikings.

Rachel Gooden; Sr.; 6-3; MH; Adams Central; Had 80 blocks for the Patriots.

Whitney Loman; Sr.; 5-8; OH; Northwest Had 253 kills and 361 digs.

Kyra Wooden; Jr.; 5-3; S; Centura; Finished with 802 assists.

Teagan Gonsior; Sr.; 5-6; Utility; Fullerton; Had 194 kills and 506 assists.

ALL-HEARTLAND FOURTH TEAM

Name Yr. Ht. Pos. School Accomplishments

Kasey Schuster Sr. 5-7 S Aurora Finished with 742 assists

Lauryn Scott; Sr.; 5-8; OH; Adams Central; Had 266 kills and 279 digs.

Ryann Sabatka; Jr.; 5-11; MH; Hastings SC Finished with 390 kills, 80 blocks

Alexis Johnson; Jr.; 5-7; MH; Central Valley; Came away with 258 kills.

Cora Gideon; Sr.; 5-6; OH; Burwell; Had 238 kills, 43 aces, 193 digs

Halle McCaslin; Jr.; 5-7; OH; Broken Bow; Had 240 kills and 356 digs.

Lainey Benson; Sr.; 5-2; L; Hastings; Had 509 digs for Tigers.

Honorable Mention

Aurora: Kirsten Jensen, Sr.; Delaney Nachtigal, Sr.; Maddie Stevenson, Sr.; Aleah Vinkenberg, Sr. Broken Bow: Maren Chapin, So.; Hannah Barker, Sr.; Jessy Lowe, Sr. Burwell: Katie Hughes, Sr. Central City: Brooklyn Richardson, So.; Makayla Enevoldsen, Jr.; Addie Buhlke, Jr. Centura: Taya Christensen, Sr.; Doniphan-Trumbull: Kaleah Olson, Jr. Addie Fay Sr.; Emiy Shimmin, Jr.; Charlee Richter, Fr.; Ridley Sadd, Jr. Elba: Jaime Wysocki, Sr..; Maycee Radke, Sr.; Fullerton: Taylor Anderson, Sr. ; Lainie Ziemba, So. Giltner: Haylee Scott, Jr.; Addison Wilson, Sr.; Kailyn Wilson, Fr. Grand Island: Kaiden Dahmer, Sr.; Rylie Huff, Sr. Grand Island Central Catholic: Hadlee Hasselmann, Jr.; Maddie Weyers, Sr.; Avery Kelly, Sr.; Hannah Gellatly, Sr.; Maddie Schneider, Jr. Grand Island Northwest: Taylor Jakubowski, Sr.; Hannah Fletcher, Sr.; Makayla Rhoads, Sr.; Chloe Mader, Sr. Hastings: Mary Howie, Jr.; Elianna Robbins, Sr.; Carlie Beckby, Jr. Hastings St. Cecilia: Lindsey Parr, So.; Chloe Valentine, Sr. Heartland Lutheran: Kiki Nyanok, Sr.; Chloe Keasling, Fr. Nebraska Christian: Hope Seip, Jr.; Sheridan Falk, Fr.; Taytum Perdew, Fr. Ord: Brooke Fox, Jr.; Marin Reilly, Jr.; Alison Miller, Sr.; Palmer: Joslynn Donahey, Sr; Ravenna: Morgan Fiddelke, Sr.; Tori Sklenar, Sr.; Kennedy Hurt, Sr.; Claire Coulter, Sr. St. Paul: Clara Kunze, Sr.; Jessica Vetick, Jr.; Maya Becker, Sr. Wood River: Macie Peters, Jr.; Addison Stutzman, Jr.; Sage Brabec, Jr.; Ellie Morgan, So.