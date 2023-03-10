Seven mares are scheduled to go to the post in the 27th running of the $20,000 Orphan Kist Stakes Saturday at Fonner Park.

And trainer David C. Anderson is saddling three of them.

“There’s no place else to run,” Anderson said. “Queenscaballo was the (top) 3-year-old filly in Nebraska last year and Zibby Too was the older mare in Nebraska. And the other filly (Just Luck), there’s nowhere to run her and she’s pretty fast. So there they are.

“I don’t know which one I like the most. I like them all quite a bit.”

Queenscaballo won twice at Fonner in 2022. The daughter of El Caballo and Including Mary won the Fonner Park Special Stakes, then added the Kemling Family Stakes title to her resume late in the racing season.

She will be ridden by Fonner’s leading jockey Kevin Roman and is 7-2 on the morning line. Anderson said she had a rough out in her opener this year but still finished a strong third.

“She got stopped three times from inside the 3/8ths pole to the eighth-pole,” Anderson said. “If I was making the morning-line that’s who it would be.”

Just Luck, a 5-year-old mare by Holiday Justice out of Bridal Train, will be ridden by Roberto Morales. She is 8-1 on the morning line.

Zibby Too, a 6-year-old mare by El Caballo out of Reel Dedicated who will be ridden by Adrian Ramos, won the Spice Swirl Stakes at Fonner a year ago. She is 12-1 on the morning line.

But there is plenty of competition for Anderson’s trio in the six-furlong race for Nebraska-bred fillies and mares.

That includes Judge on the Run, trained by Jesse Compton and ridden by Nathan Haar, who is the morning-line favorite at 2-1. Judge on the Run, an 8-year-old mare by Judge Bill out of Retro Runner, has 17 wins in 38 career starts.

She won five straight races in 2020 and into 2021, including the Orphan Kist Stakes.

P R Odds Setter, a 5-year-old mare by Gold Schleger out of A Wish for My Lady, won the Orphan Kist Stakes in 2022. She is trained by Jason Wise and ridden by Jose Medina and is 3-1 on the morning line.

Tellittothejudge, a 4-year-old daughter of Judge Bill and Limefuhr, won her maiden race a year ago at Fonner by nine lengths. She is 6-1 on the morning line.

Mayzee, an 8-year-old mare by Munnings out of Rare Crystal trained by Troy Bethke and ridden by Scott Bethke, has 9 wins in 17 career starts and is 8-1 on the morning line.

“They’ve all shown they can run,” Anderson said. “It’s a pretty good bunch of Nebraska-bred mares. I’m kind of looking forward to it actually.”

Anderson said Mayzee and P R Odds Setter will show speed in the race.

“I think Just Luck will show quite a bit of speed from the rail,” he said. “Queenscaballo will be closer. Depends on how the track is playing, it might all set up for Zibby Too to come off the pace.”

Hoofprints

— Leading rider Kevin Roman and leading trainer Isai Gonzalez were at it again Friday. The duo teamed up to win the second race with Genes Feather and the third with Rancho Bargo.

— Saturday’s 10-race card begins at 1:30 p.m.

Fonner Park Results

Friday

POST TIME: 3 p.m.

First Race, Purse $9,700, Maiden special weight, 3 yo, Four Furlongs

4, Shes Steel Dreamin, N. Haar; ; ;$4.20

1, May B Better, Z. Ziegler

3, What's the Score, K. Roman

Race Time: :48.20

Exacta (4-1), $15.60

Second Race, Purse $4,900, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

4, Genes Feather, K. Roman; $6.60; $2.80; $2.60

3, Tommy Tsunami, J. Medina; ; $2.40; $2.60

1, Ber Mis Boy, S. Bethke; ; ; $3.80

Race Time: 0:47

Daily Double (4-4), $13.20. Exacta (4-3), $11.00. Superfecta (4-3-1-6), $10.17. Trifecta (4-3-1), $21.70

Third Race, Purse $4,700, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

2, Rancho Bargo, K. Roman; $9.00; $6.20; $4.20

3, Mafia Don, A. Martinez; ; $4.40; $3.20

1, Big Hearted Factor, C. Fletcher; ; ; $4.00

Race Time: 1:16.20

Exacta (2-3), $63.20. Superfecta (2-3-1-5), $18.87. Trifecta (2-3-1), $84.40

Fourth Race, Purse $8,100, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

7, Wager No Mo, A. Ramos; $21.40; $7.00; $3.60

5, I See Clearly Now, R. Morales; ; $2.60; $2.20

8, Oregon County, J. Medina; ; ; $3.60

Late Scratches: Halo's Laddie

Race Time: 1:15

Exacta (7-5), $70.80. Superfecta (7-5-8-3), $64.16. Trifecta (7-5-8), $122.40

Fifth Race, Purse $9,200, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

6, R One Wine, A. Martinez; $3.40; $2.40; $2.10

4, Tapit's Lady, K. Roman; ; $4.00; $2.60

1, Presley's Artwork, J. Medina; ; ; $2.80

Late Scratches: Rollin Blackout

Race Time: 1:15.40

Exacta (6-4), $12.00. Superfecta (6-4-1-7), $18.32. Trifecta (6-4-1), $30.40

Sixth Race, Purse $6,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

1, Chive Up, J. Medina; $6.60; $3.20; $2.80

3, Bold Legend, A. Martinez; ; $11.00; $5.00

2, Sheza Savage, N. Haar; ; ; $4.20

Late Scratches: Mizzanna, Unherdof

Race Time: 1:15.40

Daily Double (6-1), $11.40; Exacta (1-3), $103.20. Superfecta (1-3-2-8), $88.26. Trifecta (1-3-2), $113.50. Pic 3 (7-5/6-1/9/10), $67.60. Pic 4 (2-7-5/6-1/9/10), $534.50. (4-2-7-5/6-1/9/10), $9,754.60