Fonner Park will feature two big stake races on Saturday.

The first will be the $15,000 Runza Stakes for fillies and mares.

The second is the 61st running of the $20,000 Dowd Mile. That race will feature trainer David C. Anderson’s favorite to win, Medicine Tail.

“I’m certainly optimistic going in,” Anderson said. “I think he’ll be the one to beat. And I’m not saying he can’t be beat. Don’t get me wrong. I’m not being cocky or anything like that. I’m just saying he’s the horse to beat.”

The morning-line seems to agree, pegging Medicine Valley as a 5-2 favorite, just ahead of Cash Express at 3-1.

Medicine Valley, a 5-year-old Kentucky-bred son of Kantharus and Leh She Run, is fresh off an impressive performance in the six-furlong Tondi Stakes on March 18. In that race, jockey Adrian Ramos expanded his lead down the stretch and won by 2 3/4ths lengths over Sarcastic Tone, who is also in the Dowd, in a snappy 1:12.40.

“He’s coming off a good performance in the Tondi,” Anderson said. “His numbers are improving with each out.”

Medicine Tail had a bullet workout a week ago covering five furlongs in 1:01.

“He had a nice work last Friday and I pretty much think he’s set on go,” Anderson said.

The added distance shouldn’t be a problem for Medicine Tail. He’s gone a mile three times in his career and won twice.

“The distance certainly doesn’t bother me,” Anderson said. “I just think he’s really doing well right now. He’s kind of at the top of his game actually.”

But Medicine Valley will be facing a full field of 10 with nine others gunning for a win.

“When you get to this level, I don’t think anybody would want to enter this to practice,” Anderson said. “You’re gonna want to win, that’s for sure.”

Anderson admitted that 10 horse field isn’t ideal in his mind as a trainer, but it’s good for the racing business.

“I’d rather be running against a five-horse field,” Anderson said. “From a gambler’s perspective, of course they like bigger fields. The more horses in the race, the more people bet.”

Cash Express, the second-favorite, will be ridden by Alfred Triana Jr. and trained by Juan Chavez. He’s had one out at Fonner and finished second by a head to Oregon County on March 26.

Lovethatcause, ridden by Kevin Roman and trained by Mark Hibdon, is 5-1. The 8-year-old Iowa-bred gelding has won his two starts at Fonner and has totaled $224,575 in winnings for his career.

Rome, a 4-year-old Kentucky-bred colt who is 6-1 on the morning line, is still trying to find his footing at Fonner. He scratched from his first two starts because of problems loading into the gate, and then finished sixth in the Tondi.

Sarcastic Tone and Drink are both 8-1. Unrestricted is 10-1 while Yayasgotmoregame, Three Ball and Cave Hill are all 15-1.

Yayasgotmoregame, ridden by Bryan McNeil and trained by Grady Thompson, has won four of his last five Nebraska-bred races. That includes a win in the Diamond Joe Stakes a year ago at Fonner, the Amadevil Stakes at Columbus last summer and the Ogataul at Fonner in March.

Cave Hill, ridden by Scott Bethke and trained by Larry Donlin, runs the same way every time. He always comes from off the pace. He did it his last out to win an allowance optional claiming race by three lengths on March 25.

“He’s an old-time horse,” Donlin said. “He’s been running really well, training exceptionally well. He’s a nice horse.”

Fonner Park Standings

Jockeys

Name;Sts;1st;2nd;3rd;Winnings

Kevin Roman;152;37;25;24;$234,853

Jose Angel Medina;136;30;26;23;$216,272

Roberto Morales;117;28;30;20;$198,037

Armando Martinez;132;21;27;26;$169,744

Nathan Haar;108;19;7;19;$130,308

David Cardoso;90;12;12;9;$92,746

Adrian B. Ramos;113 10;16;13;$103,889

Scott A. Bethke;69;9;4;6;$68,328

Bryan McNeil;63;6;9;5;$63,392

Zack Ziegler;70;5;9;9;$52,050

Trainers

Name;Sts;1st;2nd;3rd;Earnings

Isai V. Gonzalez;119;32;17;24;$180,711

Mark N. Hibdon;104;27;31;15;$186,619

Kelli Martinez;100;17;25;18;$148,840

David C. Anderson;93 ;12;16;16;$123,422

Marissa Black;48;11;4;10;$73,549

Jason Wise;16;8;3;3;$56,236

Gilbert W. Ecoffey;54;7;4;2;$34,822

Schuyler Condon;65;5;12;7;$58,803

Grady Thompson;30;4;5;7;$42,803

Jesse Compton;20;4;2;6;$35,191

Robert G. Hoffman;30 ;4;4;3;$33,854

Mark Lemburg;35;4;5;8;$31,908

Troy A. Bethke;30;4;4 2;$28,437

Temple D. Rushton;34;4;1.5;$26,154