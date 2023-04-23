Another Grand Island Independent Central Nebraska Track and Field Championships are set to get going Monday.

It’s a meet where athletes get excited to compete. There will be some of the best track and field athletes from Classes B-D competing at Northwest High School Monday.

The field events get under way at 3 p.m., while the running events begin at 5:15 p.m.

The athletes, coaches and fans have always said this is a fun meet to watch because it usually brings out the best in the athletes and gets them prepared for the bigger meets later on in the season.

Take a look at what the athletes who competed in the CNTC did at last year’s state meet. There were 26 state champions, including four relay teams and two gold medal winners, as well as a large number of medalists.

For this year’s meet, there are many performances during the season that are somewhere in the state charts, according to both preprunningnerd.com and athletic.net. A few have even found their way to the top of the Independent All-Time charts.

And the forecast calls for cloudy skies with a high of 69 degrees 15-25 mph winds.

So prepare to see a lot of personal bests from the athletes which could produce a few meets records.

With that in mind, here is a list of events the fans will want to watch on Monday.

The boys 110 and 300 hurdles: Expect a battle in both races with Boone Central’s Jackson Roberts and Central City’s Tyler Carroll. Roberts is the defending gold medal winner and Class B state champion in the 300 hurdles. Roberts won a close battle with Carroll in the 300 hurdles at the Dave Gee Invite last Thursday, winning 39.73-39.74. Carroll, a Wichita State recruit, has the top time in the state regardless of class in the 110 hurdles at 14.15, which is also No. 1 on the Independent All-Time charts.

Boys 100 and 200: Adams Central’s Grant Trausch comes in with the best overall time in both events with a 10.79 in the 100 and a 21.59 in the 200. But expect him to have a battle with Osceola’s Isaiah Zelasney. He is the two-time defending Class D state champion in both events as well as in the 400 and was a member of the 1,600 relay.

Girls shot put and discus: You will see one of the best throwers in the state regardless of class in these events. Arcadia-Loup City’s Jessica Stieb has already thrown 45-6 in the shot put and 147-10 in the discus, which are No. 2 on the All-state charts in both classes. The Michigan State recruit is also the two-time defending gold medal winner in the shot put as well as the defending Class C state champion in the discus. Also, she is No. 1 on the Independent All-Time charts in the shot put at 47-5 1/4 set last year. And if she gets a good wind, she could break both CNTC records of 44-4 1/2 in the shot put (Northwest’s Taylor Johnson is 2010) and 146-1 in the discus (Clarks’ Molly Brown in 1993).

Boys long jump and triple jump: Aurora senior and South Dakota recruit Carsen Staehr has already established himself as one of the top jumpers in the state regardless of class. The defending Class B triple jump champion has the top mark in the event in the state, regardless of class at 47-11 1/2, and is No. 2 in the long jump at 23-3.

Girls 100 and 200: Northwest’s Avyn Urbanski has established herself as one of the top sprinters in the state regardless of class. The Viking senior has run times of 12.05 in the 100 and 25.06 in the 200, which are No. 1 in the 100 and No. 2 in the 200 on the All-state charts. She is also part of the Vikings’ 400 relay that has run 50.00 this season, which is No. 3 in Class B.

Girls long jump and triple jump: Expect a battle in the two events with Fullerton’s Teagan Gonsior and Doniphan-Trumbull’s Hannah Dunning. Gonsior is the two-time defending Class D state champion in the long jump, but Dunning enters the field with the best leap at 17-4 3/4, while Gonsior is at 17-3 1/2. Gonsior leads the triple jump at 35-4 3/4, while Dunning is fourth with a 34-7 3/4 leap.

The relays: These are always exciting races and it seems like something unexpected happens in these races every year. The top times in the girls relays include Northwest in the 400 relay at 50.00, Adams Central in the 1,600 relay at 4:15.37 and Broken Bow in the 3,200 relay at 10:31.16, while Northwest has the top time in all three events with the 400 relay at 43.89, the 1,600 relay at 3:30.62 and the 3,200 relay at 8:40.74.

And of course, there will be plenty of other events to watch.

We hand out medals to the top three places in each event as well as plaques to the outstanding boy and girl athletes of the meet.

Also, if you are a high school student or younger, you will be able to get into the meet for free.

So if you are a track fan, get out to Northwest and support the athletes Monday.

Marc Zavala writes track and field for The Grand Island Independent.