Another week, another big game for Adams Central

Adams Central finds itself in a “game of week” type contest this Friday.
That’s nothing new for the Patriots. Their season has seemed like a non-stop series of games of the week.
And you won’t hear Adams Central complain about it – especially not in a season where every team’s Friday night plans can be in doubt until kickoff (more about that a little later on).
This time around, the Class C-1 No. 3-rated Patriots will take their 6-0 record on the road to battle No. 7 Kearney Catholic (4-1).
Adams Central already handed No. 4 Wahoo and No. 5 Cozad their lone losses of the season and last week held Central City’s dangerous offense to one touchdown.
So, after that, the Patriots have back-to-back games against the Stars and No. 6 St. Paul to look forward to.
But this type of season is also nothing new to the program.
“This is the third year in a row that we’ve played an extremely difficult schedule,” coach Shawn Mulligan said. “Two years ago we went 8-3 and were fourth or fifth in the power points. Last year in our nine-game (regular-season) schedule we played five teams that were in the playoffs.
“We know that we’re always going to face quality opponents, and it’s been that way.”
The Patriots have continued to shine against that schedule.
“The key to our success for the schedule that we’ve had is the kids’ preparation before the season even started,” Mulligan said. “They worked hard during the offseason and in the weight room.
“Then we’ve been able to execute our game plans. But overall, plenty of our success against our schedule is because of the work that we did before the season began.”
Even facing those types of teams, a defense that returned six starters has excelled. The Patriots have yet to allow more than 14 points in a game.
“We seem to play very fast,” Mulligan said. “We’re a physical team, although we’re not a big team by any means. We seem to be able to read plays and then move quickly to the ball.”
Slade Smith tops the defense in tackles with 20 solo and 44 assisted. Blaine Pleak has added nine solo and 31 assisted while Drew Bonifas has three interceptions.
Offensively, the Patriots are using a little different formula for this year’s success. After the graduation of record-breaking quarterback Evan Johnson, Adams Central has shifted from a run/pass mix to a ground-based offense.
The Patriots are averaging 225 yards rushing and 94 yards passing per game. Sophomore Hyatt Collins is having a breakout season at running back, having gained 872 yards on 129 carries (6.8 ypc) with 12 touchdowns.
“Last year’s MO was a run/pass team,” Mulligan said. “We’re doing it a little differently this year. Hyatt Collins has been a pleasant surprise as a sophomore, and we have several players who are capable of running the ball for us.
“Our passing game has been very efficient. We have thrown for a number of touchdowns.”
Senior Cam Foster took over the QB spot and is 39-for-69 for 491 yards with eight touchdowns and no interceptions.
When facing Kearney Catholic, the talk always starts at quarterback. Nebraska recruit Heinrich Haarberg is 60-for-117 for 872 yards with nine touchdowns and one pick.
But Mulligan said the Stars are much more than just their quarterback.
“They have athletes and a lot of team speed,” he said. “The biggest thing is they are always so athletic.”
Adams Central has focused on the next challenge ahead and never looked too far in the future. That approach could pay off again in the latest game of the week.
ADAMS CENTRAL 21, KEARNEY CATHOLIC 14
COVID concerns
The 2020 Nebraska high school football season should come with the subtitle “schedule subject to change.”
Due to COVID-19 issues, this week’s schedule in the area has undergone a significant makeover.
Northwest lost its homecoming game against York when the Dukes had to cancel. With only Class A Papillion-La Vista South idle among teams in the largest classes, it looks like the Vikings will have this Friday off unless another opponent suddenly finds itself looking for a game.
Giltner announced that due to students quarantining it is canceling its final two football games of the season against BDS and Blue Hill. The Hornets’ season ends with an official record of 1-4.
For teams willing to make the most of a strange situation, some unique and exciting games have been the unexpected result.
An unexpected top 10 battle in Class C-2 was the result when No. 2 Ord and No. 4 Sutton lost their scheduled opponents and agreed to meet up in Ord. That level of competition is a win-win for the teams and the fans.
Class D-2 No. 8 Central Valley really thought outside the box. The Cougars saw last week’s game against CWC canceled and had a scheduled bye this week.
To avoid two weeks off, Central Valley will head to Fremont-Mills (Iowa). Fremont-Mills is ranked No. 6 in Iowa’s 8-man class, has won the only three games it has played and features linebacker Seth Malcom, a Nebraska recruit.
Thursday’s Games
Burwell at Anselmo-Merna
Spalding Academy at Santee
Friday’s Games
Grand Island at Millard North
Hastings SC at Grand Island CC
Dorchester at Heartland Lutheran
Adams Central at Kearney Catholic
Arcadia-Loup City at Shelby-Rising City
Aurora at Hastings
Central City at St. Paul
Central Valley at Fremont-Mills (Iowa)
Centura at Gibbon
Doniphan-Trumbull at Sandy Creek
Elgin/PJ at Riverside
Fullerton at Palmer
Holdrege at Broken Bow
Ravenna at Amherst
Sutton at Ord
Wood River-Shelton at Fillmore Central
Dale Miller covers high school football for the Independent. Last week he went 11-6 (.647), and he is 91-27 (.771) for the season.
