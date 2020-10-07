Another week, another big game for Adams Central

Adams Central finds itself in a “game of week” type contest this Friday.

That’s nothing new for the Patriots. Their season has seemed like a non-stop series of games of the week.

And you won’t hear Adams Central complain about it – especially not in a season where every team’s Friday night plans can be in doubt until kickoff (more about that a little later on).

This time around, the Class C-1 No. 3-rated Patriots will take their 6-0 record on the road to battle No. 7 Kearney Catholic (4-1).

Adams Central already handed No. 4 Wahoo and No. 5 Cozad their lone losses of the season and last week held Central City’s dangerous offense to one touchdown.

So, after that, the Patriots have back-to-back games against the Stars and No. 6 St. Paul to look forward to.

But this type of season is also nothing new to the program.

“This is the third year in a row that we’ve played an extremely difficult schedule,” coach Shawn Mulligan said. “Two years ago we went 8-3 and were fourth or fifth in the power points. Last year in our nine-game (regular-season) schedule we played five teams that were in the playoffs.