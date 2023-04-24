On Monday during the Grand Island Independent Central Nebraska Track and Field Championships at Northwest, Arcadia/Loup City’s Paul Henry and Grand Island’s Dave Jorgensen were both honored for their years of contribution to the sport of track and field.

Henry was given the Vince Zavala Coach of the Year award, and Jorgenson was given the Bill Dunn Contributor of the Year award. The two of them experience wise have over 80 years coaching at the high school level.

Henry, who was surprised with the award, said coaching track “grew” on him over the years.

“ I coached basketball for a long time but track really took over and to end my career with this and all the great coaches that are around here, it’s kind of surreal right now. I had no idea this was coming. The family kept it a very good secret. As you can see behind me, a bunch of my track athletes and not all of them are competing today. My son (Kaleb) made it and my two daughters (Brooke and Addison) are on FaceTime back here.

“Just them all together and all the throwers and kids we’ve had over the years, it’s very, very special. I had no idea this was coming, and I can tell you right now, it’s a pretty big honor.”

Kaleb and Addison both won All-Class in discus at the state track meet in 2008 and 2016, respectively. Henry said it was challenging to coach his kids sometimes but all the more rewarding.

“Coaching my own kids, people say it’s hard, but it’s one of the greatest things you will ever have,” he said. “And yet, sometimes some of the most irritating too. Sometimes your kids do things a little quirky. Having coached my kids, I would never trade that for anything in the world. I think it’s made us closer and gave us a bond over the years.”

Henry is set to retire at the end of the season. In the last 20 years, he’s been to 17 state meets with 39 state qualifiers, 23 medalists and eight gold medalists with four who earned all-class gold medals. With a number of athletes that could make a trip down to Omaha, he’s looking to go out in style.

“The last three meets, our girls have had a first, a second and a third,” he said. “The boys had a second the other day, and they’ve had a third. They’re a nice, well-rounded team. Now, how many are we going to take to state? As I keep watching the schools in the district, everyone’s times and things like that are improving. We’re hoping to get six or seven kids down there. We’re a very senior dominated team. They’ve been great leaders to show the younger ones what it takes to come up.”

Jorgensen, who’s been a coach for over 50 years, is the current jumps coach for Grand Island Senior High. Before his time with Islanders, he coached at Central City for 29 years where the Bison won in 2002. He was an assistant when Central City won in 1991. He said he’s enjoyed watching the sport grow.

“Seeing the growth of the sport in Nebraska and the coaches that I see around here, a lot of them I have known since I was a young buck,” he said. “It’s great because the comradery in track is a lot different than it is in any other sport. We try to help each other out as much as we can. We give them hints and things like that. It’s a lot of fun.”

For example, there wasn't girls track when he began.

“From the time I started, there wasn’t girls. It came on a couple of years after I got started.,” he said. “The girls triple jump, we started in Central City two years before the state interested it in the state track.

He also said he thinks the athletes in track and field have better relationships with each other.

“You don’t hate,” Jorgensen said. “You want to beat them, but you don’t hate them. It’s not like football or something like that where you want to beat them badly.

“Watching (Carsen) Staehr (Aurora) triple jump, the people standing around were in awe of his ability to do that. It’s neat. I was lucky enough that when Todd Brown (Holdrege, triple jump, 1978) set the state record, I was at the end of the pit with a super eight movie camera. I had that on and that was one of my favorite things when I was a young coach was to have that and show kids what’s going on and that type of thing.

Jorgensen summarized his career to end his interview, after saying he also coached football, basketball and baseball once upon a time.

“Been busy,” he said.