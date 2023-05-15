Winning the All-Class gold medal at the state track meet is never an easy thing to do.

Athletes have to win their own classes first, then see what the other athletes are doing in the other classes.

Jessica Stieb has accomplished that twice in her career.

Now, the Arcadia-Loup City senior has a chance to do that for a third-time in the shot put. Stieb is the two-time defending Class C champion and All-Class gold medal winner in the event.

She will look to win a third gold medal when the girls shot put gets under way during the state track meet this week at Omaha Burke Stadium.

Classes A and B will get going at 9 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, while Classes C and D will begin at 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

The Michigan State recruit said there’s been pressure of being the two-time defending gold medal champion in the event. She experienced that pressure at the Class C, District 6 meet when she scratched on her first two attempts of prelims.

“I’ve been putting a lot of pressure on myself for sure because I want to do big things this year,” Stieb said. “There’s definitely some pressure there. There’s times I have to tell myself to just have fun competing, and that’s what I had to tell myself in districts.”

Stieb has the best throw this season in Class C at 45-6, which is also the third-best throw overall in the state regardless of class. Norris’ Sage Burbach has the best throw at 46-4 this season.

“We’ve talked about it before and just winning a state title a second time is never easy, and we got that last year,” ALC coach Paul Henry said. “Getting it a third time is a difficult feat. The goal is to win Class C first, then worry about the other classes.

“There’s a lot of good throwers in the state this year but what a great opportunity for her.”

Even though she has thrown that mark this season, Stieb said she feels it’s been a little of a struggle but not too much. More so because of not having to wear the knee brace she had to wear during her junior year after tearing her ACL during basketball the previous winter.

Despite that though, she has thrown in the mid 45s a lot during the season.

“I tried throwing with it on in one meet. I had just put on too much muscle that it got too small and too restricting for me to wear,” Stieb said. “Early on, I was just trying to get used to throwing without it on.

“I’ve still had plenty of good throws that include a lot of 45s, so we’re really doing OK.”

Class C will be the last class to throw the girls shot put when it gets under way at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Her best throw of her career is 47-5 1/2, which she threw on her very first throw at the state track meet last year. In fact, she threw her personal best at the state track the previous two years. Her sophomore year, she threw 44-7 1/2, which was her best throw at the time.

“There’s no better time to be throwing your best than at the state meet,” Henry said.

The shot put isn’t the only event Stieb excels in. She is also the defending Class C state champion in the discus. She also has the best throw in Class C at 147-10, which is also the second-best throw in the state regardless of class.

Stieb said she’s trying to get the school record of 154-8, which was set by Addison Henry, Paul’s daughter, in 2016. Her previous best is 151-5, which she threw last year.

Stieb said she can’t complain with how the discus has gone for her this year.

“I’m really happy with how the discus is going this year,” Stieb said. “I’ve been trying to get the school record. It hasn’t gotten there yet but I’ve gotten some good 140 throws so I’m happy with that.

“I would love to get the All-gold in that event as well.”

Henry said one of the reasons Stieb is successful as she is because she’s competitive.

“There’s a handful of kids that have that will of finding a way to come out on top, and Jessica has that going for her,” Henry said. “She takes everything to heart and wants every meet to be her best meet.

“It’s been a joy to coach her, and she wants to work. She likes to have fun with her teammates as well as she’s always encouraging them as well.”

Another area athlete had a chance to capture a third title as well, but unfortunately, had her season ended early because of an injury. Fullerton’s Teagan Gonsior was the two-time defending champion in the Class D girls long jump. The Warrior senior had her career end early because of a hamstring injury she suffered a few weeks ago.

Grand Island Central Catholic’s Ben Alberts won’t have a chance to repeat as the Class C 800 champion because of a knee injury.

However, there are a few other area state champions that will be competing in Burke this week.

- Aurora’s Carsen Staehr is the returning champion in the Class B boys triple jump. He has the best mark in the Class at 47-11 1/2.

- The Northwest 400 relay captured the Class B state race last with a state-record 48.12 time. The Vikings return with the third-fastest time in the class. Avyn Urbanski and Kyra Ray are the only members returning from that team.