OMAHA – Being the two-time defending state champion in the Class C girls shot put, Jessica Stieb wasn’t fazed.

The Arcadia-Loup City senior went out and took of business.

Stieb captured her third consecutive state title in the shot put with a 43-8 1/2 toss during Saturday’s action at the state track meet at Omaha Burke Stadium.

“It feel really good, especially since it’s the last one,” Stieb said. “It’s really satisfying. I was feeling pretty good all week in practice, so I thought going in today would be a good day.”

Stieb, a Michigan State recruit, was not only the two-time defending state champion, but she was also the two-time defending All-Class gold medal winner in the event.

ALC coach Paul Henry said she handled the pressure well. Stieb threw over 40 five times with three of those being over 43.

“When you are a two-time state champion, there’s a lot of stress in the back of people’s minds and some pressure that builds. But she came through and didn’t look stressed at all,” Henry said. ”She came out and looked relaxed. She looked fantastic with good throws. She threw a great round today. I’m so proud of her.”

There was some disappointment, as Stieb didn't become a three-time Gold medal champion in the event. Norris’ Sage Burbach, the Class B state champion, took home that honor after throwing a 44-8 3/4 on Thursday.

Stieb said she was OK with that.

“That doesn’t take away from anything I’ve accomplished with winning the gold in Class C. It’s still pretty exciting,” Stieb said. “My goal was to win Class C but winning that would have been fun too.”

To go along with her success in the shot put, she also had a good career in the discus. She won the discus as a junior in 2022, finished second in the event on Friday and took fourth in 2021.

Henry said she had a successful career, even after not having a freshman season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that he enjoyed coaching her.

“How many kids get to say all that when they are only in two events at state?” Henry said. “And if she had a freshman season, I bet she would have gotten two more medals.

“She’s a great kid with a bright future ahead of her. She's competitive and is very coachable. She can adjust things on the run. She's the kind of kid that coaches dream of having."

And to make the win even better for her, Stieb got to send Henry out a winner as he will retire after the season. She said that made her state title even sweeter.

“I’m really excited that I was able to have a state title this year, especially since it was his last year. He’s going to walk away with a state champion under his belt,” she said.