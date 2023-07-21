A couple of area athletes will take part in the Nebraska Coaches Association All-star games next week.

A total of eight athletes will play in either the basketball, volleyball and softball games from Monday-Wednesday. There will also be three coaches that will take coach in the contests as well.

Basketball gamesCentura’s Sydney Davis and Adams Central’s Rachel Gooden will play in the girls all-star basketball game. Both will play for the Blue squad with Ravenna coach Noah Maulsby being the head coach. The girls game will take place at 6 p.m. Monday at Lincoln North Star.

Davis, who will play volleyball at Nebraska-Kearney, guided the Centurions to the Class D-1 state championship last year. She was the captain of the All-Heartland Super Squad girls basketball team after averaging 15.0 points per game and 7.0 rebounds per game.

Gooden helped Adams Central finish runner-up in Class C-1 after averaging 13.4 ppg, 6.9 rpg and 2.3 blocks a game. That allowed Gooden to be part of the All-Heartland Super Squad.

Maulsby coached Ravenna to a fourth-place finish in Class D-1 this past season.

There are no boys from the area participating in the boys basketball game, which will take place after the girls game, but there will be a coach. Doniphan-Trumbull boys basketball coach Kelan Buhr will be the head coach of the Blue squad. He guided the Cardinals to their third state basketball appearance in four years this past season.

Volleyball Grand Island Central Catholic’s Lucy Ghaifan and St. Paul’s Jenna Jakubowski will both play in the volleyball match, set for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Lincoln North Star.

Ghaifan, who will play basketball for Nebraska-Omaha, will play on the Red squad. She helped the Crusaders capture the Class C-1 state title last fall. Ghaifan finished the season with 413 kills with a .361 hitting efficiency and 55 blocks, which helped earn All-Heartland Super Squad honors.

Jakubowski will play on the Blue squad. Jakubowski led the Wildcats with a team-high 396 kills, 381 digs and 57 ace serves, which allowed to be on the All-Heartland Super Squad.

Softball

Northwest teammates Avyn Urbanski and Ava Laurent, along with Grand Island Central Catholic’s Kylie Gangwish and Hastings St. Cecilia’s Jordan Head will take part in the softball game at 5 p.m. Wednesday at UNL’s Bowlin Field.

Laurent will play on the Blue squad. She was named the All-Heartland Super Squad softball captain after helping Northwest capture the Class B state championship last fall. During her senior season, Laurent, who will play softball for Pittsburg State, threw 324 strikeouts with a 1.00 ERA and had 28 wins for the Vikings.

Urbanski and Head, who both earned All-Heartland Super Squad honors, along with Gangwish will play on the Red Squad.

Urbanski, who will compete in track and field for Nebraska-Omaha, was also part of the Vikings’ success as well after finishing with a .481 batting average, 52 hits, 42 RBIs, 48 runs and 10 home runs this season as their leadoff hitter.

Head lead St. Cecilia to a runner-up finish in the Class C state tournament, scoring 13 home runs on the season and four in the state tournament.

Gangwish batted .346 with 84 hits, 53 RBIs and scored 87 runs for the Crusaders last year.

St. Cecilia coach Ryan Ohnoutka will be an assistant coach on the Red squad.