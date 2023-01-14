 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area basketball summaries

High school Basketball Boys

At Cairo

Cozad 50, Centura 47

Cozad 6 10 15 19—50

Centura 9 6 14 18—47

COZAD—Chytka 17, Davis 14, Shoemaker 9

CENTURA—Fries 15, Noakes 13, Fanta 9.

At Doniphan

Doniphan-Trumbull 47, Adams Central 35

Adams Central 5 10 7 13—35

Doniphan-Trumbull 10 5 16 16—47

ADAMS CENTRAL—Dierks 4, Sughroue 7, McIntyre 3, Shestak 5, Janzen 8, Teichmeier 7.

DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL—Poppe 18, Detamore 17, Bennett 3, Williams 7, Volk 2.

At Utica

Central City 54, Centennnial 49

Central City 16 15 10 13—54

Centennial 3 14 14 18—49

CENTRAL CITY—Grass 5, Zikmund 18, Pfiefer 4, Brown 12, D. Pfiefer 3, Kearney 8. Heins 4.

CENTENNIAL—Nisly 19, Ehlers 3, Hirschfeld 11, Slawnyk 6, Zimmer 10.

Girls

At Red Cloud

Red Cloud 38, Giltner 24

Giltner 10 3 2 9—24

Red Cloud 8 13 8 9—38

GILTNER—Reeson 9, A. Wilson 6, Wiles 2, Kreutz 3, K. Wilson 4.

RED CLOUD—Brown 1, Hersh 4, Fangmeyer 9, Faimon 3, Kucera 1, Minnick 9, Horne 11.

At Utica

Centennial 31, Central City 19

Central City 5 3 7 4—19

Centenninal 6 8 3 14—31

CENTRAL CITY—Burbach 2, Fousek 2, Buhlke 9, Schindler 4, Steinke 1

CENTENNNIAL—Bargen 10, Horne 2, Wambold 9, Naber 8, Stuhr 2.

Area boys scores

Burwell 60, Palmer 29

Elkhorn North 66, Aurora 59

Hastings St. Cecilia 46, Kearney Catholic 34

Red Cloud 33, Giltner 31

Area girls scores

Central Valley 67, St. Edward 24

Centura 55, Cozad 37

Elkhorn North 66, Aurora 16

Hastings St. Cecilia 44, Kearney Catholic 29

