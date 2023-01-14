Area basketball summaries

High school Basketball Boys
At Cairo
Cozad 50, Centura 47
Cozad 6 10 15 19—50
Centura 9 6 14 18—47
COZAD—Chytka 17, Davis 14, Shoemaker 9
CENTURA—Fries 15, Noakes 13, Fanta 9.
At Doniphan
Doniphan-Trumbull 47, Adams Central 35
Adams Central 5 10 7 13—35
Doniphan-Trumbull 10 5 16 16—47
ADAMS CENTRAL—Dierks 4, Sughroue 7, McIntyre 3, Shestak 5, Janzen 8, Teichmeier 7.
DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL—Poppe 18, Detamore 17, Bennett 3, Williams 7, Volk 2.
At Utica
Central City 54, Centennnial 49
Central City 16 15 10 13—54
Centennial 3 14 14 18—49
CENTRAL CITY—Grass 5, Zikmund 18, Pfiefer 4, Brown 12, D. Pfiefer 3, Kearney 8. Heins 4.
CENTENNIAL—Nisly 19, Ehlers 3, Hirschfeld 11, Slawnyk 6, Zimmer 10.
Girls
At Red Cloud
Red Cloud 38, Giltner 24
Giltner 10 3 2 9—24
Red Cloud 8 13 8 9—38
GILTNER—Reeson 9, A. Wilson 6, Wiles 2, Kreutz 3, K. Wilson 4.
RED CLOUD—Brown 1, Hersh 4, Fangmeyer 9, Faimon 3, Kucera 1, Minnick 9, Horne 11.
At Utica
Centennial 31, Central City 19
Central City 5 3 7 4—19
Centenninal 6 8 3 14—31
CENTRAL CITY—Burbach 2, Fousek 2, Buhlke 9, Schindler 4, Steinke 1
CENTENNNIAL—Bargen 10, Horne 2, Wambold 9, Naber 8, Stuhr 2.
Area boys scores
Burwell 60, Palmer 29
Elkhorn North 66, Aurora 59
Hastings St. Cecilia 46, Kearney Catholic 34
Red Cloud 33, Giltner 31
Area girls scores
Central Valley 67, St. Edward 24
Centura 55, Cozad 37
Elkhorn North 66, Aurora 16
Hastings St. Cecilia 44, Kearney Catholic 29