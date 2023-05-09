Class A
District 3 Meet
At Lincoln High
Boys
Team Standings
Lincoln East 166, Lincoln Pius X 98, Grand Island 91, Lincoln Southeast 73, Omaha Burke 61, Lincoln Northeast 27, Bellevue East 10
State Qualifiers
Shot put — 1, Cappos, LE, 62-6; 2, Anson, GI, 48-11; 3, Roberson, GI, 47-7; 4, Dorfmeyer, LSE, 47-3.
Discus — 1, Cappos, GI, 177-5; 2, Kelly, GI, 153-4; 3, Encinger, GI, 147-3; 34, Roberson, GI, 145-8.
Long jump — 1, Grossrode, PLX, 21-9; 2, Wal, GI, 21-1; 3, Appleget, LSE, 21-0; 4, Matthews, BE, 20-5 1/2.
Triple jump — 1, Wal, GI, 43-2; 2, Schafers. LPX, 42-5 1/2; 3, Gibson, LNE, 42-2 3/4; 4, McCabe, LPX, 41-5.
High jump — 1, Kessler, LPX, 6-5; 2, Dak, LE, 6-3; 3, Templemeyer, LE, 6-3; 4, Bazil, LNE, 6-1.
Pole Vault — 1, Peoples, LSE, 12-0; 2, McDonald, GI, 12-0; 3, Honda, LE, 12-0; 4T, Minne, GI, 11-6; 4T, Berens, LPX, 11-6.
100 — 1, Miles, LE, 10.73; 2, Dickenson, GI, 10.92; 3, Berge, LE, 10.96; 4, Luebcke, LNE, 11.08.
200 — 1, Miles, LE, 22.20; 2, McIntyre-Dailey, OB, 22.43; 3, Luebcke, LNE, 22.53; 4, Berge, LE, 22.71.
400 — 1, Miles, LE, 49.31; 2, Emsick, OB, 51.08; 3, Woods, LSE, 51.08; 4, Long, LSE, 51.45.
800 — 1, Emsick, OB, 1:57.83; 2, Dustin, LPX, 1:58.31; 3, Dierichsen, LPX, 1:59.29; 4, Muir, LSE, 2:00.11.
1,600 — 1, Graff, LE, 4:26.54; 2, Vasquez, OB, 4:28.21; 3, Davy, LE, 4:30.53; 4, Johnson, LSE, 4:30.68.
3,200 — 1, Graff, LE, 9:46.25; 2, Davy, LE, 9:52.89; 3, Krier, LPX, 10:00.15; 4, Murphy, OB, 10:02.82.
110 hurdles — 1, Bauman, LE, 14.56; 2, Mattern, LPX, 15.00; 3, McLain, LE, 15.30; 4, Grobe, GI, 15.83.
300 hurdles — 1, Mattern, LPX, 39.10; 2, Bauman, LE, 39.38; 3, McLain, LE, 41.16; 4, Correa, LSE, 41.31.
400 relay — 1, Lincoln East (McLain, Miles, Berge, Odulate) 43.10; 2, Omaha Burke 43.30; 3, Grand Island 43.30.
1,600 relay — 1, Lincoln SE (Long, Horn, Medcalf, Woods) 3:26.63; 2, Omaha Burke 3:26.83; 3, Pius X 3:27.35.
3,200 relay — 1, Pius X (Diedrichsen, Winters, Butler, Nielsen) 8:12.00; 2, Lincoln SE 8:13.98; 3, Omaha Burke 8:24.02.
Girls
Team Standings
Lincoln East 151, Omaha Burke 100, Lincoln Southeast 95, Lincoln Pius X 82, Grand Island 59, Lincoln Northeast 29, Bellevue East 7.
State Qualifiers
Shot put — 1, Williams, OB, 39-6 1/2; 2, Adams, LE, 37-7; 3, Fern, LE, 35-7 1/2; 4, Robinson, OB, 35-6 1/2.
Discus — 1, Williams, OB, 126-6; 2, Adams, LE, 121-1; 3, Robinson, OB, 110-6; 4, Streich, LSE, 108-10.
Long jump — 1, Iburg, LPX, 17-4 1/2; 2, Franklin, OB, 16-11 3/4; 3, Jones, GI, 16-11 1/2; 4, Rauch-Word, GI, 16-5 3/4.
Triple jump — 1, Iburg, LPX, 36-3; 2, Herbel, LSE, 34-8; 3, Lesiak, LPX, 34-3 1/4; 4, Sadler, LNE, 34-1 3/4.
High jump — 1, Freudenberg, LSE, 5-3; 2, Sadler, LNE, 5-1; 3, Templemeyer, LE, 5-1; 4T E. Bassett, OB, 4-11; 4T, A. Bassett, OB, 4-11
Pole Vault — 1 Degen, GI, 10-6; 2, Sophee Billips, LSE, 9-6; 3, Findlay, LE, 9-6; 4, Driver, LSE, 9-6.
100 — 1, Johnson, OB, 12.18; 2, Barnard, LE, 12.24; 3, Franklin, OB, 12.69; 4, Bumgarner, LSE, 12.70.
200 — 1, Johnson, OB, 25.43; 2, Barnard, LE, 25.57; 3, Fennell, LSE, 25.58; 4, Bumgarner, LSE, 26.26.
400 — 1T, Fennell, LSE, 58.51; 1T, Dalton, LPX, 58.51; 3, Duweling, LSE, 59.86; 4, Freudenberg, LSE, 59.99.
800 — 1, Schutz, LE, 2:15.07; 2, Svehla, LE, 2:21.66; 3, Wissing, LE, 2:25.32; 4, Prichard, LPX, 2:25.69.
1,600 — 1, Schutz, LE, 5:01.29; 2, Murray, LE, 5:15.38; 3, Svehla, LE, 5:20.64; 4, Cheetsos, GI, 5:47.64.
3,200 — 1, Murray, LE, 11:07.95; 2, Yager, LE, 11:57.16; 3, Herzberg, LE, 12:02.34; 4, Johnsen, GI, 12:16.74.
100 hurdles — 1, Campos, LPX, 14.36; 2, Rauch-Word, GI, 14.90; 3, Songster, LNE, 14.96; 4, Smith, LE, 15.48.
300 hurdles — 1, Campos, LPX, 43.85; 2, Thompson, OB, 45.75; 3, McCoy, GI, 46.33; 4, Smith, LE, 47.21.
400 relay — 1, Omaha Burke (Carbonell-Smith, Johnson, Thompson, Franklin) 49.14; 2, Lincoln SE 49.67; 3, Grand Island 51.01.
1,600 relay — 1, Lincoln SE (Duweling, Freudenberg, Porter, Fennell) 4:03.48; 2, Pius X 4:04.32; 3, Lincoln East 4:09.36.
3,200 relay — 1, Lincoln East (Nyberg, Apel, Bailey, Wissing) 9:56.41; 2, Pius X 10:06.89; 3, Lincoln SE 10:40.54.
Class B
District 5 Meet
At Holdrege
Boys
Team Standings
Northwest 99, Aurora 96, Hastings 90, Broken Bow 54, Central City 46, Adams Central 38, Holdrege 30, Minden 28, St. Paul 27, York 19.
Individual results
Shot put — 1, Denson, BB, 51-9 1/2; 2, Isele, NW, 50-4 1/2; 3, Collingham, YOR, 50-0.
Discus — 1, Stein, NW, 149-0; 2, Englund, HOL, 148-10; 3, Lutkemeier, MIN, 148-8.
Long jump — 1, Staehr, AUR, 22-11 1/2; 2, Ryan, CC, 21-5; 3, Hernandez, AUR, 20-11.
Triple jump — 1, Staehr, AUR, 45-0 1/4; 2, Paulsen, SP, 43-8 1/4; 3, J. Trausch, AC, 42-11.
High jump — 1, Studley, HAS, 6-3; 2, Ablott, HAS, 6-3; 3, Ramaekers, AUR, 6-1.
Pole Vault — 1, Wardyn, BB, 14-0; 2, Vokes, NW, 14-0; 3, Landin, HOL, 14-0.
100 — 1, G. Trausch, AC, 11.09; 2, Nachtigal, AUR, 11.17; 3, Pruitt, HAS, 11.18.
200 — 1, G. Trausch, AC, 22.33; 2, Staehr, AUR, 22.70; 3, Nachtigal, AUR, 22.72.
400 — 1, Lemkau, NW, 50.78; 2, Staehr, AUR, 50.93; 3, Medlock, NW, 51.69.
800 — 1, Gautier, AUR, 2:00.21; 2, Botts, NW, 2:01.93; 3, Clement, HOL, 2:02.57.
1,600 — 1, Carrera, HAS, 4:37.94; 2, Struss, HAS, 4:39.30; 3, Osmond, BG, 4:39.43.
3,200 — 1, Carrera, HAS, 10:04.66; 2, Pinneo, YOR, 10:16.63; 3, Osmond, BB, 10:19.02.
110 hurdles — 1, Carroll, CC, 14.37; 2, Retzlaff, NW, 15.42; 3, Fleischer, AC, 15.85.
300 hurdles — 1, Carroll, CC, 38.70; 2, Eggleston, BB, 40.87; 3, Gibb, MIN, 40.91.
400 relay — 1, Central City (Kyes, Malachias, Kohl, Carroll) 43.75; 2, Hastings 43.85.
1,600 relay — Northwest (Lemkau, Medlock, Portillo, Schulte) 3:29.39; 2, Hastings 3:29.56.
3,200 relay — 1, Hastings (Brooks, Block, Struss, Chojolan) 8:17.71; 2, Aurora 8:20.11.
Girls
Team Standings
Northwest 115, Aurora 77, Hastings 71, York 53, Minden 50.5, Adams Central 47.5, Holdrege 43, Central City 30, Broken Bow 23, St. Paul 16.
Individual results
Shot put — 1, Cotton, YOR, 38-9 1/2; 2, Erwin, YOR, 37-6; 3, Haggedone, YOR, 37-5 1/2.
Discus — 1, Jacobson, HOL, 124-5; 2, Schaff, BB, 113-8; 3, Zobel, NW, 111-2.
Long jump — 1, Kendall, HAS, 16-1; 2, Caspar, NW, 16-0 1/2; 3, Rutherford, CC, 15-10.
Triple jump — 1, Fahrnbruch, AUR, 35-11 1/2; 2, James, AUR, 24-11; 3, Rutherford, CC, 34-10 1/4.
High jump — 1, Scheer, NW, 6-2; 2, Gengenbach, AC, 5-0; 3T, Carlson, AUR, 4-10; 3T, Brandt, NW, 4-10; 3T, Land, MIN, 4-10; 3T, Betty, MIN, 4-10: 3T, Baker, AC, 4-10.
Pole Vault — 1, Medina, HOL, 12-0; 2, Am. Krafka, NW, 11-6; 3, Jewett, HOL, 11-0; 4T, Scott, AC, 10-6; 4T, Ray, NW, 10-6; 6T, Ai. Krafka, NW, 10-0; 6T, Koch, YOR, 10-0; 6T, Michalski, HOL, 10-0.
100 — 1, Urbanski, NW, 12.20; 2, Satterly, HAS, 12.61; 3, Ray, NW, 12.65.
200 — 1, Urbanski, NW, 25.43; 2, Fousek, CC, 26.51; 3, Tubbs, HAS, 26.65.
400 — 1, Mousel, AC, 59.55; 2, Slagle, AUR, 1:01.05; 3, Trausch, AC, 1:01.36.
800 — 1, Stutzman, HOL, 2:23.79; 2, Wineteer, AUR, 2:25.70; 3, Sack, SP, 2:26.13.
1,600 — 1, Stuckey, YOR, 5:22.64; 2, Henry-Perlich, HAS, 5:36.63; 3, Eggleston, AUR, 5:38.89.
3,200 — 1, Stuckey, YOR, 11:36.94; 2, Benson, HAS, 12:34.42; 3, Chapman, NW, 12:42.42.
100 hurdles — 1, Ai. Krafka, NW, 14.94; 2, Kamery, MIN, 15.30; 3, Emery, MIN, 16.01.
300 hurdles — 1, Fahrnbruch, AUR, 47.39; 2, Kamery, MIN, 47.66; 3, Mousel, AC, 47.98.
400 relay — 1, Northwest (Ray, Urbanski, Harb, Starman) 49.54; 2, Hastings 50.31.
1,600 relay — 1, Adams Central (Trausch, Fish, Scott, Mousel) 4:07.65; Aurora 4:09.10
3,200 relay — 1, Hastings (Shoemaker, Mick, Beckby, Herny Perlich) 10:03.27; 2, Broken Bow 10:04.41.