Class D
District 5 Meet
At Burwell
Boys
Team Standings
Riverside 144, Nebraska Christian 136, Central Valley 62, Giltner 59, Fullerton 52, Shelton 29, Burwell 22, Pleasanton 10, Heartland Lutheran 7, Palmer 1, Elba 1.
Individual results
Shot put — 1, Langemeier, NC, 46-3; 2, Sebek, NC, 44-6.
Discus — 1, Smith, GIL, 146-5; 2, Sebek, NC, 144-8.
Long jump — 1, Bloom, RIV, 22-5 1/2; 2, Juzyk, NC, 19-6 1/2.
Triple jump — 1, Juzyk, NC, 42-9 1/2; 2, Perdew, NC, 41-0.
High jump — 1, Perdew, NC, 6-2; 2, Myers, SHE, 6-0.
Pole Vault — 1, Patton, FUL, 14-0; 2, Kreutz, GIL, 13-0; 3, Leslie, RIV, 13-0.
100 — 1, Bloom, RIV, 11.07; 2, Molt, RIV, 11.27.
200 — 1, Bloom, RIV, 22.79; 2, Molt, RIV, 23.31.
400 — 1, Norman, FUL, 52.71; 2, Zan. Wolf, CV, 53.32.
800 — 1, Flynn, NC, 2:06.16; 2 Kreutz, GIL, 2:08.23.
1,600 — 1, Wood, CV, 4:50.16; 2, Flynn, NC, 4:51.11.
3,200 — 1, Swanson, NC, 10:35.16; 2, Wood, CV, 11:18.01.
110 hurdles — 1, Krick, RIV, 15.75; 2, Mayfield, BUR, 16.77.
300 hurdles — 1, Krick, RIV, 42.83; 2, Kleffner, RIV, 42.96.
400 relay — 1, Riverside (Krick, Carraher, Molt, Bloom) 44.56.
1,600 relay — 1, Central Valley (Zad. Wolf, Nekoliczak, Wood, Zan. Wolf) 3:38.08.
3,200 relay — 1 Neb. Christian (Flynn, Fischer, Schreiber, Swanson) 8:42.86.
Girls
Team Standings
Nebraska Christian 158, Central Valley 92, Shelton 72, Riverside 48, Fullerton 40, Burwell 36, Giltner 26.5, Palmer 19, Elba 13.5, Pleasanton 12, Heartland Lutheran 10.
State Qualifiers
Shot put — 1, Berglund, SHE, 40-11; 2, Willis, SHE, 36-3.
Discus — 1, Berglund, SHE, 128-3; 2, Mann, BUR, 107-3.
Long jump — 1, Falk, NC, 17-0 3/4; 2, Perdew, NC, 15-10.
Triple jump — 1, Perdew, NC, 33-11 1/2; 2, Wheeler, NC, 33-4.
High jump — 1, M. Donahey, PAL, 5-0; 2, J. Donahey, PAL, 4-9.
Pole Vault — 1 Engel, CV, 10-0; 2, Lamberson, ELBA, 9-0.
100 — 1, Oakley, CV, 13.08; 2, McIntyre, CV, 13.12.
200 — 1 Nyanok, HL, 27.35; 2, McIntyre, CV, 27.32.
400 — 1, Johnson, CV, 1:01.46; 2, Gegg, SHE, 1:02.58.
800 — 1, Rathjen, NC, 2:29.56; 2, Gegg, SHE, 2:31.05.
1,600 — 1, Swanson, NC, 5:41.08; 2, Maxfield, FUL, 5:44.37.
3,200 — 1, Swanson, NC, 12:11.29; 2, Maxfield, FUL, 12:45.21.
100 hurdles — 1, Falk, NC, 16.09; 2, Margritz, GIL, 17.16.
300 hurdles — 1, Mahoney, RIV, 48.57; 2, Falk, NC, 48.57.
400 relay — 1, Central Valley (Engel, Johnson, Oakley, McIntyre) 50.71.
1,600 relay — 1, Central Valley (Oakley, Shepard, Engel, Johnson) 4:15.28.
3,200 relay — 1, Nebraska Christian (Flynn, Rathjen, Brumbaugh, Hackel) 10:29.35.