Area football roundup

Boone Central 48, St. Paul 0

ALBION — St. Paul fell to Class C-1, No. 5 Boone Central Thursday night.

Ord 43, Centura 16

ORD — Trent McCain helped Class C-2 No. 2 Ord to a 43-16 win over Centura Thursday.

McCain had 23 carries for 237 yards with four touchdowns. Blake Hinrichs had 20 carries for 123 yards with a touchdown run for the Chants.

Ravenna 42, Perkins County 18

GRANT - Ravenna grabbed a 42-18 win over Perkins County in the first round of the Class D-1 state playoffs.

Zach Lewandowski had 29 carries for 220 yards with three touchdowns. He was also 7 of 15 for 100 yards and threw two touchdowns.