Area football roundup

Adams Central 31, McCook 17

MCCOOK — Class C-1, No. 7 upset No. 4 McCook on the road with a 31-17 win on Friday. McCook played without starting quarterback Adam Dugger who went out with an injury last week. The Patriots will take on No. 2 Pierce in the semifinals.

Aurora 48, Lincoln Christian 28

AURORA — Class C-1, No. 1 Aurora rolled to a 48-28 win over No. 8 Lincoln Christian in the quarterfinals. The Huskies will play No. 5 Boone Central next week in the semifinals.

Battle Creek 28, Hastings St. Cecilia 20

BATTLE CREEK — Class C-2, No. 3 Hastings St. Cecilia fell to No. 5 Battle Creek on Friday night, 28-20. The win knocks the Bluehawks out of the playoffs. They finish the year 10-1.

Ord 35, Oakland-Craig 28

ORD — It wasn’t easy but Class C-2, No. 2 Ord held off No. 6 Oakland-Craig 35-28 after making a goal line stand with just a few seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Trent McCain led the way with 176 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on 16 carries. Blake Hinrichs went 5-for-11 for 121 rushing yards and one touchdown through the air. He also had 117 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries.

The Chanticleers will have a rematch from earlier in the season against Norfolk Catholic in the semifinals.

Neligh-Oakdale 40, Riverside 28

SPALDING — Class D-1, No. 7 Riverside was knocked out of the playoffs on Friday in a 40-28 loss to No. 3 Neligh-Oakdale. The Chargers season ends with an 8-2 record.

Stanton 52, Nebraska Christian 24

CENTRAL CITY — Class D-1, No. 10 Nebraska Christian couldn’t pull off an upset for the second week in a row and lost 54-24 to No. 2 Stanton in Friday’s quarterfinals matchup. The Eagles season ends with a 7-3 record.

Central Valley 42, Bruning-Davenport-Shickley 20

WOLBACH — For the second week in a row, Class D-2, No. 7 Central Valley knocked off another opponent, this time No. 2 BDS with a 42-20 victory. The Cougars will play No. 1 Howells-Dodge in next week’s semifinal.