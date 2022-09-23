Area Football roundup

Palmer 14, Fullerton 12

PALMER — Palmer rallied to defeat Fullerton 14-12 Friday.

Gatlin Reimers scored on a 3-yard run to tie the game. Then he converted the two-point conversion on a pass to Levi Bader to give the Tigers the win.

Reimers opened the scoring on a 45-yard pass to Taylor Kurz for the Tigers

Fullerton scored both on their touchdown runs in the third quarter on two scores from Aiden Norman.

Ravenna 64, McCool Junction 12

McCOOL JUNCTION — Class D-1 No. 10 Ravenna improved to 5-0 after defeating McCool Junction 64-12.

The Bluejays jumped out to a 38-6 halftime lead and never looked back.

Zach Lewandowski led Ravenna with 10 carries for 112 yards with three touchdowns, while he was 2 of 5 for 102 yards with two touchdown passes.

Ord 46, Gibbon 7

ORD — Class C-2, No. 2 Ord led 21-0 after the first quarter and never looked back in a 46-7 win over Gibbon.

Trent McCain had 24 carries for 179 yards and score five touchdowns for the Chants.

Nebraska Christian 56, Pleasanton 12

CENTRAL CITY — Nebraska Christian put up 43 points in the first half and didn’t look back in a 56-12 win.