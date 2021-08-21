 Skip to main content
Area players to watch in 2021
Area players to watch in 2021

  • Updated
Poppert

Olivia Poppert returns as the St. Paul setter for the 2021 season. (Independent file photo)

Jessica Babcock, Adams Central

Outside hitter, Senior

Babcock finished with 297 kills, helping the Patroits reach the state tournament last year.

Chloe Cloud, Grand Island CC

Middle hitter, Senior

First-team All-Heartland member finished tied with area best .384 hitting efficiency with 249 kills and also had 82 blocks.

Sydney Davis, Centura

Middle hitter, Junior

Davis finished with 361 kills and 75 blocks for Centura.

Lucy Ghaifan, Grand Island CC

Middle hitter, Senior

Improved vastly during course of 2020, hitting .331 with 106 kills for Crusaders

Molly Griess, Nebraska Christian

Middle hitter, Senior

Griess had 232 kills to lead the Eagles to the state tournament.

Addie Kirkegaard, Hastings St. Cecilia

Middle hitter, Senior

Kirkegaard finished tied for best hitting efficiency at .384 with 308 kills.

Carolyn Maser, Grand Island CC

Setter, Sophomore

Maser dished out 865 assists as a freshman for GICC.

Sophia McKinney, Northwest

Libero, Senior

Led the Northwest defense with 512 digs. She also has 938 career digs for Vikings.

Jordan Plumbtree, Fullerton

Middle hitter, Senior

The 6-1 senior had 175 and 53 blocks for the Warriors.

Olivia Poppert, St. Paul

Setter, Senior

First team All-Heartland member led area with 865 set assists for state runner-up Wildcats.

Kailyn Scott, Broken Bow

Setter, Senior

Scott led Indians to second-straight state tournament after dishing out 792 assists.

Gracie Woods, Grand Island CC

Outside hitter, Junior

While battling a labrim injury last year, the junior still came away with 182 kills and 213 digs for the Crusaders.

Other players to watch

Ali Bruning, Nebraska Christian; Reghan Flynn, Nebraska Christian; Teagan Gonisor, Fullerton; Kinzi Havranek, Northwest; Haedyn Hoos, Grand Island; Rachel Hunter, Aurora; Jenna Jakubowski, St. Paul; Shelby McHargue, Nebraska Christian; Sidney McHargue, Nebraska Christian; Jill Parr, Hastings St. Cecilia; Cameron Pfeifer, Hastings; Jenna Rauert, Wood River; Taylor Retzlaff, Northwest; Kya Scott, Broken Bow; Kasey Schuster, Aurora; Vanessa Wood, Central Valley.

