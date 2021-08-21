Area players to watch in 2021

Middle hitter, Senior

Kirkegaard finished tied for best hitting efficiency at .384 with 308 kills.

Carolyn Maser, Grand Island CC

Setter, Sophomore

Maser dished out 865 assists as a freshman for GICC.

Sophia McKinney, Northwest

Libero, Senior

Led the Northwest defense with 512 digs. She also has 938 career digs for Vikings.

Jordan Plumbtree, Fullerton

Middle hitter, Senior

The 6-1 senior had 175 and 53 blocks for the Warriors.

Olivia Poppert, St. Paul

Setter, Senior

First team All-Heartland member led area with 865 set assists for state runner-up Wildcats.

Kailyn Scott, Broken Bow

Setter, Senior