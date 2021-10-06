Area prep football leaders

11-man
Rushing
Att. Yds. TD
Gage Racek, Ord 98 848 11
Dylan Hurlburt, Ord 79 789 14
Carlos Collazo, Aurora 108 762 12
Blake Detamore, Doniphan-Trum. 139 744 10
Hyatt Collins, Adams Central 85 732 8
Quentin Morris, Centura 77 564 8
Sam Hartman, Northwest 99 500 9
Tanner Simdorn, Centura 70 497 8
Garrett Parr, Hastings St. Cecilia 89 491 8
Rylan Birkby, St. Paul 49 471 9
Passing
Comp. Att. Yds. TD
Kale Jensen, Central City 139 260 1,514 10
Sam Hartman, Northwest 70 124 1,096 12
Jacob Eckhardt, Adams Cent. 53 95 777 9
Kytan Fyfe, Grand Island 60 117 743 9
Drew Knust, Aurora 69 118 729 9
Jaden Williams, Don.-Trum. 55 107 690 4
Brayton Johnson, GICC 20 107 616 4
Carson Kudlacek, Hastings SC 44 86 595 6
Trevor Dugan, St. Paul 26 62 475 2
Dylan Hurlburt, Ord 25 50 456 8
Receiving
No. Yds. TD
Ashton Gragg, Central City 38 496 3
Ayden Zikmund, Central City 31 413 3
Derek Pfeifer, Central City 28 227 2
Carsen Staehr, Aurora 24 382 3
Marcus Lowry, GICC 20 379 3
Cooper Butler, Hastings St. Cecilia 20 338 5
Alex Korte, Northwest 20 222 1
Dyllan Belleci, Central City 20 209 0
Myles Sadd, Doniphan-Trumbull 19 353 2
Isaac Herbek, GICC 19 172 1
Kicking
PAT FG Pts.
Talan Bruha, Ord 34 0 34
Peyton Atwood, Northwest 25 0 25
Sam Kramer, St. Paul 15 1 18
Carson Kudlacek, Hastings SC 17 0 17
Braxton Mendez, Grand Island 12 1 15
Tackles
(unassisted are 1, assisted are 0.5)
Solo Ast. Total
Tanner Simdorn, Centura 46 29 60.5
Blake Detamore, Doniphan-Trum. 54 5 56.5
Kale Jensen, Central Cty 39 21 49.5
Ben Alberts, GICC 37 16 45
Britton Kemling, Aurora 34 18 43
Ryan Gabriel, Ord 34 16 42
Lucas Gabriel, Adams Central 27 30 42
Jacob McCarty, Doniphan-Trum. 35 13 41.5
Dawson Kissinger, Hastings SC 24 35 41.5
Luke Landgren, Hastings SC 25 25 37.5
Interceptions
Bryce Knapp, St. Paul 4
John DeRiso, Ord 3
Carson Kudalek, Hastings St. Cecilia 3
Gage Racek, Ord 3
Myles Sadd, Doniphan-Trumbull 3
Fumble Recoveries
Troy Rasmussen, Centura 4
Kaedan Detamore, Doniphan-Trumbull 3
Breck Samuelseon, Adams Central 3
Chris Uhrich, Doniphan-Trumbull 3
Punting
No. Avg.
Marcus Lowry, GICC 13 46.5
Dylan Hurlburt, Ord 15 38.5
Waylon Cronk, Wood River/Shelton 13 38.1
Kytan Fyfe, Grand Island 21 36.9
Carson Kudlacek, Hastings SC 14 34.6
Punt Returns
No. Avg.
Brandon Fox, Grand Island 7 15.9
Quentin Morris, Centura 13 15.8
John DiRiso, Ord 6 11.3
Garrett Richardson, Northwest 12 8.3
Nick Conant, Adams Central 8 3.6
Kickoff Returns
No. Avg.
Quentin Morris, Centura 7 26.9
Myles Sadd, Doniphan-Trumbull 15 25.1
Garrett Richardson, Northwest 12 21.3
Blake Detamore, Doniphan-Trumbull 11 20.1
Holden O’Dey, Adams Central 7 19.4
8-man
Rushing
Att. Yds. TD
Tony Berger, Riverside 119 957 17
Prestyn Rogers, Arcadia-LC 106 897 14
Brady Cook, Fullerton 117 786 15
Gunner Reimers, Palmer 129 622 13
Hayden Griffith, Arcadia-LC 65 530 8
Dayton Falk, Neb. Christian 53 412 8
Zach Lewandowski, Ravenna 66 389 7
Wil Fiddelke, Ravenna 95 362 3
Taylor Smith, Giltner 44 356 6
Jayden Perchal, Palmer 69 348 4
Passing
Comp. Att. Yds. TD
Cody Markus, Arcadia-LC 46 89 786 12
Fletcher Dubas, Fullerton 63 102 659 8
Trent Carraher, Riverside 31 48 589 9
Dayton Faulk, Neb. Christian 31 62 584 11
Dakon Wilson, Giltner 31 58 430 6
Zach Lewandowski, Ravenna 38 89 394 4
Gunner Reimers, Palmer 36 62 251 4
Receiving
No. Yds. TD
Brady Cook, Fullerton 21 157 2
Aiden Norman, Fullerton 16 251 4
Prestyn Rogers, Arcadia-LC 16 231 3
Connor Craig, Giltner 16 209 2
Max Voichahoske, Fullerton 16 84 1
Carson Bloom, Riverside 15 303 4
Bradyn Scott, Arcadia-Loup City 15 272 3
Caden Larsen, Ravenna 14 114 1
Dakon Wilson, Giltner 13 255 3
Jayden Perchal, Palmer 13 124 2
Tackles
Solo Ast. Total
Owen Woodward, Ravenna 48 33 64.5
Jaxson Kusek, Arcadia-LC 45 34 62
Brady Cook, Fullerton 46 16 54
Chase Rager, Ravenna 37 28 51
Tony Berger, Riverside 28 44 50
Vincent Eurek, Arcadia-LC 33 29 47.5
Christian Tincher, Arcadia-LC 32 28 46
Bradyn Scott, Arcadia-LC 37 15 44.5
Connor Carraher, Riverside 27 33 43.5
Wil Fiddelke, Ravenna 33 19 42.5
Interceptions
Bradyn Scott, Arcadia-Loup City 4
Trent Carraher, Riverside 3
Dakon Wilson, Giltner 3
Fumble Recoveries
Drew Perdew, Nebraska Christian 3
Multiple players tied with 2
Punting
No. Avg.
Brady Cook, Fullerton 13 34.5
Gunner Reimers, Palmer 9 32.8
Bradyn Scott, Arcadia-Loup City 9 32.0
Dayton Falk, Neb. Christian 10 31.3
Dakon Wilson, Giltner 18 30.4
Punt Returns
No. Avg.
Prestyn Rogers, Arcadia-Loup City 9 12.9
Kickoff Returns
No. Avg.
Prestyn Rogers, Arcadia-Loup City 11 23.5
Aiden Norman, Fullerton 10 22.7
Jayden Perchal, Palmer 15 21.9
Hunter Douglas, Ravenna 13 20.8
Drew Perdew, Neb. Christian 12 20.8
6-man
Rushing
Att. Yds. TD
Dawson Murphy, Spalding Aca. 53 578 11
Daniel Diessner, Spalding Aca. 36 447 7
Passing
Comp. Att. Yds. TD
Dawson Murphy, Spalding Aca. 15 37 314 6
Receiving
No. Yds. TD
Klayton Kleffner, Spalding Aca. 5 65 0
Daniel Diessner, Spalding Academy. 4 81 3
Tackles
Solo Ast. Total
Caidyn Carraher, Spalding Aca. 26 22 37
Dawson Murphy, Spalding Aca. 25 14 32
Interceptions
Izek Leslie, Spalding Academy 2
Fumble recoveries
Several tied with 1
Punting
No. Avg.
Dawson Murphy, Spalding Academy 2 30.0
Punt Returns
No. Avg.
Caidyn Carraher, Spalding Academy 4 19.8
Kickoff Returns
No. Avg.
Braden Leslie, Spalding Academy 6 16.7
TEAMS REPORTING: Adams Central, Arcadia/Loup City, Aurora, Central City, Centura, Doniphan-Trumbull, Fullerton, Giltner, Grand Island Central Catholic, Grand Island Senior High, Hastings St. Cecilia, Nebraska Christian, Northwest, Ord, Palmer, Ravenna, Riverside, Spalding Academy, St. Paul, Wood River/Shelton.