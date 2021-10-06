 Skip to main content
Area prep football leaders
11-man

Rushing

Att. Yds. TD

Gage Racek, Ord 98 848 11

Dylan Hurlburt, Ord 79 789 14

Carlos Collazo, Aurora 108 762 12

Blake Detamore, Doniphan-Trum. 139 744 10

Hyatt Collins, Adams Central 85 732 8

Quentin Morris, Centura 77 564 8

Sam Hartman, Northwest 99 500 9

Tanner Simdorn, Centura 70 497 8

Garrett Parr, Hastings St. Cecilia 89 491 8

Rylan Birkby, St. Paul 49 471 9

Passing

Comp. Att. Yds. TD

Kale Jensen, Central City 139 260 1,514 10

Sam Hartman, Northwest 70 124 1,096 12

Jacob Eckhardt, Adams Cent. 53 95 777 9

Kytan Fyfe, Grand Island 60 117 743 9

Drew Knust, Aurora 69 118 729 9

Jaden Williams, Don.-Trum. 55 107 690 4

Brayton Johnson, GICC 20 107 616 4

Carson Kudlacek, Hastings SC 44 86 595 6

Trevor Dugan, St. Paul 26 62 475 2

Dylan Hurlburt, Ord 25 50 456 8

Receiving

No. Yds. TD

Ashton Gragg, Central City 38 496 3

Ayden Zikmund, Central City 31 413 3

Derek Pfeifer, Central City 28 227 2

Carsen Staehr, Aurora 24 382 3

Marcus Lowry, GICC 20 379 3

Cooper Butler, Hastings St. Cecilia 20 338 5

Alex Korte, Northwest 20 222 1

Dyllan Belleci, Central City 20 209 0

Myles Sadd, Doniphan-Trumbull 19 353 2

Isaac Herbek, GICC 19 172 1

Kicking

PAT FG Pts.

Talan Bruha, Ord 34 0 34

Peyton Atwood, Northwest 25 0 25

Sam Kramer, St. Paul 15 1 18

Carson Kudlacek, Hastings SC 17 0 17

Braxton Mendez, Grand Island 12 1 15

Tackles

(unassisted are 1, assisted are 0.5)

Solo Ast. Total

Tanner Simdorn, Centura 46 29 60.5

Blake Detamore, Doniphan-Trum. 54 5 56.5

Kale Jensen, Central Cty 39 21 49.5

Ben Alberts, GICC 37 16 45

Britton Kemling, Aurora 34 18 43

Ryan Gabriel, Ord 34 16 42

Lucas Gabriel, Adams Central 27 30 42

Jacob McCarty, Doniphan-Trum. 35 13 41.5

Dawson Kissinger, Hastings SC 24 35 41.5

Luke Landgren, Hastings SC 25 25 37.5

Interceptions

Bryce Knapp, St. Paul 4

John DeRiso, Ord 3

Carson Kudalek, Hastings St. Cecilia 3

Gage Racek, Ord 3

Myles Sadd, Doniphan-Trumbull 3

Fumble Recoveries

Troy Rasmussen, Centura 4

Kaedan Detamore, Doniphan-Trumbull 3

Breck Samuelseon, Adams Central 3

Chris Uhrich, Doniphan-Trumbull 3

Punting

No. Avg.

Marcus Lowry, GICC 13 46.5

Dylan Hurlburt, Ord 15 38.5

Waylon Cronk, Wood River/Shelton 13 38.1

Kytan Fyfe, Grand Island 21 36.9

Carson Kudlacek, Hastings SC 14 34.6

Punt Returns

No. Avg.

Brandon Fox, Grand Island 7 15.9

Quentin Morris, Centura 13 15.8

John DiRiso, Ord 6 11.3

Garrett Richardson, Northwest 12 8.3

Nick Conant, Adams Central 8 3.6

Kickoff Returns

No. Avg.

Quentin Morris, Centura 7 26.9

Myles Sadd, Doniphan-Trumbull 15 25.1

Garrett Richardson, Northwest 12 21.3

Blake Detamore, Doniphan-Trumbull 11 20.1

Holden O’Dey, Adams Central 7 19.4

8-man

Rushing

Att. Yds. TD

Tony Berger, Riverside 119 957 17

Prestyn Rogers, Arcadia-LC 106 897 14

Brady Cook, Fullerton 117 786 15

Gunner Reimers, Palmer 129 622 13

Hayden Griffith, Arcadia-LC 65 530 8

Dayton Falk, Neb. Christian 53 412 8

Zach Lewandowski, Ravenna 66 389 7

Wil Fiddelke, Ravenna 95 362 3

Taylor Smith, Giltner 44 356 6

Jayden Perchal, Palmer 69 348 4

Passing

Comp. Att. Yds. TD

Cody Markus, Arcadia-LC 46 89 786 12

Fletcher Dubas, Fullerton 63 102 659 8

Trent Carraher, Riverside 31 48 589 9

Dayton Faulk, Neb. Christian 31 62 584 11

Dakon Wilson, Giltner 31 58 430 6

Zach Lewandowski, Ravenna 38 89 394 4

Gunner Reimers, Palmer 36 62 251 4

Receiving

No. Yds. TD

Brady Cook, Fullerton 21 157 2

Aiden Norman, Fullerton 16 251 4

Prestyn Rogers, Arcadia-LC 16 231 3

Connor Craig, Giltner 16 209 2

Max Voichahoske, Fullerton 16 84 1

Carson Bloom, Riverside 15 303 4

Bradyn Scott, Arcadia-Loup City 15 272 3

Caden Larsen, Ravenna 14 114 1

Dakon Wilson, Giltner 13 255 3

Jayden Perchal, Palmer 13 124 2

Tackles

Solo Ast. Total

Owen Woodward, Ravenna 48 33 64.5

Jaxson Kusek, Arcadia-LC 45 34 62

Brady Cook, Fullerton 46 16 54

Chase Rager, Ravenna 37 28 51

Tony Berger, Riverside 28 44 50

Vincent Eurek, Arcadia-LC 33 29 47.5

Christian Tincher, Arcadia-LC 32 28 46

Bradyn Scott, Arcadia-LC 37 15 44.5

Connor Carraher, Riverside 27 33 43.5

Wil Fiddelke, Ravenna 33 19 42.5

Interceptions

Bradyn Scott, Arcadia-Loup City 4

Trent Carraher, Riverside 3

Dakon Wilson, Giltner 3

Fumble Recoveries

Drew Perdew, Nebraska Christian 3

Multiple players tied with 2

Punting

No. Avg.

Brady Cook, Fullerton 13 34.5

Gunner Reimers, Palmer 9 32.8

Bradyn Scott, Arcadia-Loup City 9 32.0

Dayton Falk, Neb. Christian 10 31.3

Dakon Wilson, Giltner 18 30.4

Punt Returns

No. Avg.

Prestyn Rogers, Arcadia-Loup City 9 12.9

Kickoff Returns

No. Avg.

Prestyn Rogers, Arcadia-Loup City 11 23.5

Aiden Norman, Fullerton 10 22.7

Jayden Perchal, Palmer 15 21.9

Hunter Douglas, Ravenna 13 20.8

Drew Perdew, Neb. Christian 12 20.8

6-man

Rushing

Att. Yds. TD

Dawson Murphy, Spalding Aca. 53 578 11

Daniel Diessner, Spalding Aca. 36 447 7

Passing

Comp. Att. Yds. TD

Dawson Murphy, Spalding Aca. 15 37 314 6

Receiving

No. Yds. TD

Klayton Kleffner, Spalding Aca. 5 65 0

Daniel Diessner, Spalding Academy. 4 81 3

Tackles

Solo Ast. Total

Caidyn Carraher, Spalding Aca. 26 22 37

Dawson Murphy, Spalding Aca. 25 14 32

Interceptions

Izek Leslie, Spalding Academy 2

Fumble recoveries

Several tied with 1

Punting

No. Avg.

Dawson Murphy, Spalding Academy 2 30.0

Punt Returns

No. Avg.

Caidyn Carraher, Spalding Academy 4 19.8

Kickoff Returns

No. Avg.

Braden Leslie, Spalding Academy 6 16.7

TEAMS REPORTING: Adams Central, Arcadia/Loup City, Aurora, Central City, Centura, Doniphan-Trumbull, Fullerton, Giltner, Grand Island Central Catholic, Grand Island Senior High, Hastings St. Cecilia, Nebraska Christian, Northwest, Ord, Palmer, Ravenna, Riverside, Spalding Academy, St. Paul, Wood River/Shelton.

