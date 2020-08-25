Area Prep Football Players to watch

Parker Janky
Northwest, K
5-10, 170, Sr.
A powerful and accurate leg gives the Vikings a threat that few other high school teams can have once they reach the 35-yard line.
Daylon Keolavone
Grand Island, FB/NG
6-0, 210, Sr.
Was the second-leading tackler for the Islanders last year from the nose guard position and is an outstanding two-way player.
Quinston Larsen
Heartland Lutheran, RB/S
6-1, 185
One of the top returning six-man players in the state, Larsen rushed for 1,039 yards and 16 touchdowns and had 1,328 yards receiving with 19 more scores.
Eli Larson
St. Paul, RB/LB
6-0, 215, Sr.
Larson can run over or around defenders, and he’s looking on upping his already impressive numbers of 2,050 yards rushing with 31 touchdowns from last year.
Russ Martinez
GICC, QB/LB
5-11, 184, Sr.
Martinez proved to be a dangerous run/pass threat after taking over the quarterback position for his junior season with the Crusaders.
Jackson McIntyre
Central Valley, RB/LB
5-10, 185, Sr.
After rushing for 1,172 yards as a sophomore, McIntyre was on his way to an even bigger junior season before tearing his ACL in the Cougars’ fourth game. His shortened season numbers: 365 yards rushing on 34 carries (10.7 ypc) with 11 touchdowns and 297 return yards.
Mack Owens
Aurora, RB/LB
6-3, 200, Jr.
After displaying his raw talent during a breakout sophomore season, expect even more from Owens who “has the best motor of any kid I’ve ever coached” according to Aurora head coach Kyle Peterson.
Nathan Scheer
St. Paul, OL/DL
6-2, 250, Sr.
One of the key players along a massive, experienced offensive line that has St. Paul expecting big things once again this season, Scheer recorded 27 pancake blocks last season.
Riley Setlik
Ord, OL/DL
6-4, 290, Sr.
With a non-stop motor, Setlik leads the way for the Chanticleers’ talented line.
Carson Shoemaker
Hastings, Slot
5-7, 150, Sr.
An explosive playmaker whether rushing, receiving or returning, Shoemaker will receive the full attention of every defense the Tigers face.
Tyler Slechta
Adams Central, WR/DB
6-2, 180, Sr.
The Patriots’ leading returning receiver also owns the school career records for field goals and PATs and is a two-year starter on defense.
Tommy Stevens
Ord, RB/LB
5-9, 200, Sr.
Ord coach Nate Wells describes Stevens as a playmaker, tough runner and tackling machine that just makes plays.
Brody Stutzman
Northwest, OL/DE
6-2, 270, Sr.
The two-year starter on the defensive line provides the Vikings with an experienced force up front.
Jarrett Synek
Hastings, QB
6-1, 200, Sr.
One of the top returning quarterbacks in the state can help the Tigers light up scoreboards quickly with their dangerous passing attack.
Eli Wooden
Centura, QB/LB
6-0, 160, Sr.
The diverse athlete moves under center for the Centurions this fall after splitting time at running back and wide receiver last year.
Tommy Wroblewski
St. Paul, WR/SS
6-3, 180, Sr.
Whether catching passes or picking them off, Wroblewski can quickly change the momentum in a game.
