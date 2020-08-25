Area Prep Football Players to watch

Parker Janky

Northwest, K

5-10, 170, Sr.

A powerful and accurate leg gives the Vikings a threat that few other high school teams can have once they reach the 35-yard line.

Daylon Keolavone

Grand Island, FB/NG

6-0, 210, Sr.

Was the second-leading tackler for the Islanders last year from the nose guard position and is an outstanding two-way player.

Quinston Larsen

Heartland Lutheran, RB/S

6-1, 185

One of the top returning six-man players in the state, Larsen rushed for 1,039 yards and 16 touchdowns and had 1,328 yards receiving with 19 more scores.

Eli Larson

St. Paul, RB/LB

6-0, 215, Sr.