Area Prep Football Roundup

Hastings St. Cecilia 53, Wood River 7

WOOD RIVER — Class C-2, No. 3 Hastings St. Cecilia put up 40 points in the first half and didn’t look back in a 53-7 win over Wood River.

The Bluehawks put up 387 yards of offense. Carson Kudlacek had seven carries for 48 yards and scored three touchdowns. He was also 9 of 14 for 155 yards with three touchdown strikes. Cooper Butler had four catches for 81 yards with two touchdown receptions.

Wood River’s lone score came on a Josh Luehr 39-yard reception from Madden Brabec in the fourth quarter.

St. Paul 56, Fairbury 21

FAIRBURY — St. Paul had 544 rushing yards with eight touchdowns during a 56-21 win over Fairbury.

Bryce Knapp had 20 carries for 330 yards and scored three touchdowns, while John Placke had 20 carries for 107 and five touchdowns for the Wildcats.

Ravenna 58, Arcadia-Loup City 15

RAVENNA — Ravenna put up 22 first quarter points and cruised to a 58-15 win over Arcadia-Loup City.

Zach Lewandowski was 4 of 6 for 117 yards with three touchdowns, while 14 carries for 215 yards and three touchdowns. Chase Rager had two catches for 84 yards with two touchdown receptions for the Bluejays.

Hayden Griffith had 15 carries for 86 yards and scored a touchdown for the Rebels in the loss.

Ord 41, Kearney Catholic 21

KEARNEY - Class C-2, No. 2 Ord outscored Kearney Catholic 20-0 in the second half, en route to a 41-21 win.

Trent McCain had 29 carries for 218 yards and scored two touchdowns. He also scored on a 66-yard interception return, along with throwing a 72-yard strike.