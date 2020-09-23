 Skip to main content
Area Prep Volleyball Leader
FILE PHOTO: Volleyball

Individual leaders

Kills Per set

Sets Kills Avg.

Katherine Hamburger, Hastings SC 24 104 4.3

Sophie Fitch, Doniphan-Trumbull 36 148 4.1

Megan Benton, Ord 41 196 4.0

Kya Scott, Broken Bow 26 102 3.9

Dacey Sealey, Hastings 45 161 3.6

Sydney Davis, Centura 33 119 3.6

Chloe Cloud, Grand Island CC 30 108 3.6

Caitlyn Scott, Adams Central 35 123 3.5

Josie Jakubowski, St. Paul 36 123 3.4

Jessica Babcock, Adams Central 35 118 3.4

Hitting Efficiency

Kills Atts. Eff

Chloe Cloud, Grand Island CC 108 221 .425

Elly Keilig, Centura 39 82 .366

Molly Griess, Neb. Christian 86 188 .346

Gracie Woods, Grand Island CC 76 163 .344

Addie Kirkegaard, Hastings SC 79 162 .340

Teegan Hansel, St. Paul 95 205 .337

Clara Kunze, Palmer 62 133 .323

Megan Benton, Ord 169 378 .283

Hannah Paulk, Wood River 68 142 .275

Kaidance Wilson, Ord 81 223 .274

Ace Blocks

Sets Blks Avg.

Hannah Paulk, Wood River 29 37 1.3

Reghan Flynn, Neb. Christian 30 33 1.1

Jenna Rauert, Wood River 29 31 1.1

Jaylee Schuster, Aurora 45 43 1.0

Lexi Jones, Aurora 44 43 1.0

McKenna Plumbtree, Fullerton 22 22 1.0

Camille Wellensiek, Adams Central 35 30 .9

Chloe Cloud, Grand Island CC 30 26 .9

Emma Schall, Broken Bow 30 26 .9

Molly Griess, Neb. Christian 30 26 .9

Addie Kirkegaard, Hastings SC 23 21 .9

Vanessa Wood, Central Valley 23 20 .9

Jordan Plumbtree, Fullerton 21 19 .9

Digs Per Set

Sets Digs Avg.

Katie Hughes, Burwell 34 226 6.6

Addison Wilson. Giltner 30 180 6.0

Sydni Watson, Giltner 30 177 5.9

Macie Antle, Giltner 30 174 5.8

Paige Lukasiewicz, St. Paul 36 201 5.6

Baylee Codner, Wood River 27 151 5.6

Jade Erickson, Central City 39 210 5.4

Kendyl Brummund, Doniphan-Trumbull 36 195 5.4

Cassidy Knust, Aurora 45 240 5.3

Shelby Mchargue, Neb. Christian 30 158 5.3

Set Assists

Sets Asts Avg.

Kailyn Scott, Broken Bow 26 261 10.0

Jill Parr, Hastings SC 24 239 10.0

Olivia Poppert, St. Paul 36 335 9.9

Carolyn Maser, Grand Island CC 30 294 9.8

Kinzie Havranek, Northwest 25 222 8.9

Shaylee Jacobs, Ord 42 366 8.7

Madison Shimmin, Doniphan-Trumbull 36 306 8.5

Ali Bruning, Neb. Christian 30 230 7.7

Jenna Rauert, Wood River 29 223 7.7

Charli Coil, Hastings 45 336 7.5

Christy Eastman, Giltner 30 208 6.9

Camaron Pfeifer, Grand Island 35 243 6.9

Serve Percentage

Gd Att. Pct.

Alexis Johnson, Central Valley 42 42 1.000

Clara Kunze, Palmer 79 80 98.7

Dani Wadsworth, Central Valley 75 76 98.7

Gracie McGinnis, Central City 134 136 98.5

Kayla Kennedy, Doniphan-Trumbull 64 65 98.4

Claire Gideon, Burwell 118 120 98.3

Jill Parr, Hastings SC 80 82 97.5

Jade Erickson, Central City 96 99 96.9

Addie Fay, Doniphan-Trumbull 32 33 96.9

Shaylee Jacobs, Ord 158 163 96.8

Neligh Poss, Central Valley 93 96 96.8

Ace Serves Per Set

Sets Aces Avg.

Tabitha Siep, Neb. Christian 30 39 1.3

Elly Keilig, Centura 33 38 1.2

Kaidence Wilson, Ord 42 41 1.0

Molly Griess, Neb. Christian 30 30 1.0

Brynn Saddler, Heartland Lutheran 26 25 1.0

Ali Bruning, Neb. Christian 30 26 .9

Christy Eastman, Giltner 30 26 .9

Cassidy Knust, Aurora 45 38 .8

McKenzie Supik, Fullerton 21 17 .8

Jordan Plumbtree, Fullerton 21 16 .8

Team Leaders

Kills

Hastings 458

Ord 454

Aurora 450

St. Paul 446

Adams Central 392

Grand Island Central Catholic 384

Broken Bow 354

Burwell 346

Doniphan-Trumbull 325

Centura 306

Ace Blocks

Aurora 110

Adams Central 99

Wood River 80

Nebraska Christian 77

Grand Island Central Catholic 76

St. Paul 66.5

Ord 65

Hastings 57

Doniphan-Trumbull 54

Broken Bow 46

Service Aces

Nebraska Christian 146

Ord 144

Aurora 133

Heartland Lutheran 117

Hastings 92

St. Paul 91

Adams Central 90

Centura 88

Fullerton 86

Grand Island Central Catholic 79

Hitting Efficiency

Grand Island Central Catholic .312

St. Paul .227

Broken Bow .230

Adams Central .216

Hastings St. Cecilia .205

Nebraska Christian .186

Ord .176

Burwell .168

Centura .166

Northwest .156

Tags

