Area Prep Volleyball Leader

Individual leaders
Kills Per set
Sets Kills Avg.
Katherine Hamburger, Hastings SC 24 104 4.3
Sophie Fitch, Doniphan-Trumbull 36 148 4.1
Megan Benton, Ord 41 196 4.0
Kya Scott, Broken Bow 26 102 3.9
Dacey Sealey, Hastings 45 161 3.6
Sydney Davis, Centura 33 119 3.6
Chloe Cloud, Grand Island CC 30 108 3.6
Caitlyn Scott, Adams Central 35 123 3.5
Josie Jakubowski, St. Paul 36 123 3.4
Jessica Babcock, Adams Central 35 118 3.4
Hitting Efficiency
Kills Atts. Eff
Chloe Cloud, Grand Island CC 108 221 .425
Elly Keilig, Centura 39 82 .366
Molly Griess, Neb. Christian 86 188 .346
Gracie Woods, Grand Island CC 76 163 .344
Addie Kirkegaard, Hastings SC 79 162 .340
Teegan Hansel, St. Paul 95 205 .337
Clara Kunze, Palmer 62 133 .323
Megan Benton, Ord 169 378 .283
Hannah Paulk, Wood River 68 142 .275
Kaidance Wilson, Ord 81 223 .274
Ace Blocks
Sets Blks Avg.
Hannah Paulk, Wood River 29 37 1.3
Reghan Flynn, Neb. Christian 30 33 1.1
Jenna Rauert, Wood River 29 31 1.1
Jaylee Schuster, Aurora 45 43 1.0
Lexi Jones, Aurora 44 43 1.0
McKenna Plumbtree, Fullerton 22 22 1.0
Camille Wellensiek, Adams Central 35 30 .9
Chloe Cloud, Grand Island CC 30 26 .9
Emma Schall, Broken Bow 30 26 .9
Molly Griess, Neb. Christian 30 26 .9
Addie Kirkegaard, Hastings SC 23 21 .9
Vanessa Wood, Central Valley 23 20 .9
Jordan Plumbtree, Fullerton 21 19 .9
Digs Per Set
Sets Digs Avg.
Katie Hughes, Burwell 34 226 6.6
Addison Wilson. Giltner 30 180 6.0
Sydni Watson, Giltner 30 177 5.9
Macie Antle, Giltner 30 174 5.8
Paige Lukasiewicz, St. Paul 36 201 5.6
Baylee Codner, Wood River 27 151 5.6
Jade Erickson, Central City 39 210 5.4
Kendyl Brummund, Doniphan-Trumbull 36 195 5.4
Cassidy Knust, Aurora 45 240 5.3
Shelby Mchargue, Neb. Christian 30 158 5.3
Set Assists
Sets Asts Avg.
Kailyn Scott, Broken Bow 26 261 10.0
Jill Parr, Hastings SC 24 239 10.0
Olivia Poppert, St. Paul 36 335 9.9
Carolyn Maser, Grand Island CC 30 294 9.8
Kinzie Havranek, Northwest 25 222 8.9
Shaylee Jacobs, Ord 42 366 8.7
Madison Shimmin, Doniphan-Trumbull 36 306 8.5
Ali Bruning, Neb. Christian 30 230 7.7
Jenna Rauert, Wood River 29 223 7.7
Charli Coil, Hastings 45 336 7.5
Christy Eastman, Giltner 30 208 6.9
Camaron Pfeifer, Grand Island 35 243 6.9
Serve Percentage
Gd Att. Pct.
Alexis Johnson, Central Valley 42 42 1.000
Clara Kunze, Palmer 79 80 98.7
Dani Wadsworth, Central Valley 75 76 98.7
Gracie McGinnis, Central City 134 136 98.5
Kayla Kennedy, Doniphan-Trumbull 64 65 98.4
Claire Gideon, Burwell 118 120 98.3
Jill Parr, Hastings SC 80 82 97.5
Jade Erickson, Central City 96 99 96.9
Addie Fay, Doniphan-Trumbull 32 33 96.9
Shaylee Jacobs, Ord 158 163 96.8
Neligh Poss, Central Valley 93 96 96.8
Ace Serves Per Set
Sets Aces Avg.
Tabitha Siep, Neb. Christian 30 39 1.3
Elly Keilig, Centura 33 38 1.2
Kaidence Wilson, Ord 42 41 1.0
Molly Griess, Neb. Christian 30 30 1.0
Brynn Saddler, Heartland Lutheran 26 25 1.0
Ali Bruning, Neb. Christian 30 26 .9
Christy Eastman, Giltner 30 26 .9
Cassidy Knust, Aurora 45 38 .8
McKenzie Supik, Fullerton 21 17 .8
Jordan Plumbtree, Fullerton 21 16 .8
Team Leaders
Kills
Hastings 458
Ord 454
Aurora 450
St. Paul 446
Adams Central 392
Grand Island Central Catholic 384
Broken Bow 354
Burwell 346
Doniphan-Trumbull 325
Centura 306
Ace Blocks
Aurora 110
Adams Central 99
Wood River 80
Nebraska Christian 77
Grand Island Central Catholic 76
St. Paul 66.5
Ord 65
Hastings 57
Doniphan-Trumbull 54
Broken Bow 46
Service Aces
Nebraska Christian 146
Ord 144
Aurora 133
Heartland Lutheran 117
Hastings 92
St. Paul 91
Adams Central 90
Centura 88
Fullerton 86
Grand Island Central Catholic 79
Hitting Efficiency
Grand Island Central Catholic .312
St. Paul .227
Broken Bow .230
Adams Central .216
Hastings St. Cecilia .205
Nebraska Christian .186
Ord .176
Burwell .168
Centura .166
Northwest .156
