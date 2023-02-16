OMAHA – Three Broken Bow freshmen showed no signs of nerves wrestling at their first state wrestling tournament.

Cash Watson, Braxon Rynearson and Colton Kelley went out and took care of business for the Class C No. 1 Indians Thursday at the CHI Health Center.

The freshmen are part of six state semifinalists for Broken Bow, who lead the team race with 58 points, just 11 ahead of No. 2 Fillmore Central.

Watson, No. 3 at 126, scored a 5-3 win over David City’s Keaton Kloke, while Rynearson, unranked at 126, pinned Rowan Jarosik in 6:19 and Kelley, No. 6 at 132, earned a 5-4 win in the ultimate tiebreaker over Logan View’s Kaden Gregory.

“Our freshmen really stepped up and wrestled tough for us,” Broken Bow coach Ed Schaaf said. “They won the close matches on the big stage. But they’re tough kids as they have wrestled in big tournaments.”

Connor Wells (No. 1 at 182), Max Denson (No. 5 at 195) and Cal Wells (No. 1 at 220) join the freshmen in the semifinals.

“Those kids had great days for us as well,” Schaaf said.

Watson takes on No. 1 Robbie Fisher of Crofton-Bloomfield, while Rynearson battles No.1 Aaron Ohnoutka of Bishop Neumann and Kelley has No. 2 Kaleb Baker of St. Paul. Connor Wells duels with Jackson Turner of Fillmore Central, while Denson wrestles against No. 2 Trent Moudry of Neumann and Cal Wells tangles with Hank Hudson of Boone Central in the semifinals.

The Indians did suffer a setback when Chauncey Watson, No. 2 at 113, suffered an injury during his quarterfinal match with No. 1 Ayden Wintz of Battle Creek. According to Schaaf, he won’t be able to wrestle for the remainder of the tournament.

Jack Myers also made the quarterfinals but suffered a 4-1 decision to No. 2 Blake Bolling of Pierce.

Ahren Finney (106), Braylan Rynearson (145) and Dakota Baum (152) all suffered first-round losses for the Indians.

Schaaf said the first day went about as well as it could have gone.

“You can always say you could have done stuff a little better but for the most part we did a good job today,” Schaaf said. “We put ourselves in a good position and that’s all you can ask for. We’ll see what happens tomorrow.”

Central City put three kids into the semifinals after some hard-fought wins.

Tristan Burbach, rated No. 1 at 132, improved to 46-0 after posting a 3-1 win over Pierce’s Brendan Bolling. Brandon Fye, No. 3 at 138, posted an 11-6 win over Chase County’s Luis Co. And Bryce Kunz, No. 5 at 160, had to dig deep as he trailed 11-1 in the late stages but put North Bend Central’s Jake Hunke on his back and got the pin at 5:56.

Burbach battles No. 3 Iverson Mejia of Wilber-Clatonia, while Fye takes on No. 1 Alex Schademann of Fillmore Central and Kunz has No. 1 Ben Alberts of Grand Island Central Catholic.

Other Class C area semifinalists include:

Baker earned his matchup with Kelly after rallying from a 5-0 deficit to pin Superior’s Hayden Neeman in 2:52.

Ord’s Ryan Gabriel, No. 3 at 195 and a defending state champion, scored a 17-2 technical fall over Crofton-Bloomfield’s Tyson Sanger. Gabriel takes on Mitchell’s Cal Peters in the semifinals.

Class D

An early takedown didn’t affect Ravenna’s Caden Larsen one bit.

The Bluejay junior scored a reversal and scored three nearfall points and never looked back.

Larsen will be one of two semifinalists for the Bluejays after posting a 14-4 major decision over Riverside’s Ted Hemmingsen in the 145 boys state wrestling quarterfinals Thursday at CHI Health Center in Omaha.

“He has just grown so much over the course of the season, and I’m so proud of him,” Ravenna coach Trey Rossman said. “He’s improved so much as a wrestler, and he’s starting to understand how to handle certain situations. This is state, and anything can happen down here.”

Larsen took a 5-2 lead going into the second period. He dominated the second with two takedowns and put Hemmingsen on his back near the end of the period for a 13-4 lead.

“We talked about urgency and execution, and they did those things perfectly,” Rossman said.

Teammate Thomas Psota also earned a semifinal berth after pinning Hitchcock County’s Taylor Hubl in 5:04 at 285. Psota didn’t have a first-round match because of a medical forfeit.

Rossman said he was a little concerned about that.

“A lot of people don’t understand that if you don’t have a first-round match down at state, it throws you out of rhythm,” Rossman said. “But he went out and did his thing in his second match.”

The No. 2-rated Psota takes on No. 3 Juan Perez of Perkins County in the semifinals.

Rossman said he’s happy to have two semifinalists out of the six state qualifiers.

“To get two semifinalists is pretty awesome,” he said. “They both went out and wrestled well. I thought we had other matches that got away from us out of our other kids, but we’re thankful for two medalists.”

Other Class D semifinalists from the area include:

Burwell’s Austin Mayfield earned a 7-1 win over Bridgeport’s Chase McGrath in the 138-pound quarters. The unranked Longhorn takes on top-ranked Kyler Mosel of Plainview in the semifinals.

Fullerton’s Brett Bridger, ranked No. 2 at 182, scored a quick pin over Burwell’s Hagen Hodges in 0:41. The Warrior junior takes on No. 5 Wyatt Reichenberg of Banner County in the semifinals.

Class B

The Aurora wrestling team put two kids into the semifinals in Britton Kemling and Jack Allen.

Kemling, who came back to wrestle just a few weeks after suffering a knee injury in football, posted two wins, including pinning Waverly’s Harrison Smith in 1:54.

Allen, No. 1 at 285, earned a hard-fought 8-4 win over No. 3 Mwamba Ngelka of South Sioux City.

Kemling takes on No. 2 Deegan Nelson of Beatrice, while Allen has No. 2 Luke Lambert of Ashland-Greenwood.

Hastings put three wrestlers into the semifinals of their weight classes.

Braiden Kort (No. 1 at 120), Tucker Adams (No. 3 at 126) and Landon Weidner (No. 1 at 160) will represent the Tigers.

Kort scored a 15-4 major decision over Logan Stephens of Ogallala and battles No. 5 Luke Frost of Blair. Adams earned an 8-5 win over No. 4 Tristan Reinke of Beatrice and takes on No. 2 John Alden of O’Neill. Weidner, a defending state champion, improved to 42-0 after a 7-0 win over Dalton Rhoten of Bennington and now has a matchup with No. 2 Yoan Camejo of Blair.