Area state wrestling roundup: Central City trio earn way into state championship matches

OMAHA — The Central City wrestling team earned a trifecta at the state wrestling tournament Friday night.
The Bison had three wrestlers earned their ways into the Class C finals of their weight classes.
Two of those wrestlers have chances to repeat in Drew Garfield (No. 1 at 113 pounds) and Cole Kunz (No. 1 at 120), while teammate Tristan Burbach (No. 2 at 126) also gained a finals berth.
It wasn’t easy for any of the wrestlers, especially for Garfield and Kunz, who had battles to stay unbeaten at 48-0.
Garfield earned a 3-2 win over Battle Creek’s Ayden Wintz in his semifinal match. Garfield broke a 2-all tie in the third period with an escape for the final margin.
Kunz had to go overtime in his match with No. 3 Jose Escandon of Gibbon. Kunz scored the winning takedown with 30 seconds left of overtime to win 5-3.
Burbach defeated St. Paul’s Kaleb Baker 3-0 in his semifinal match. Burbach scored the lone takedown in the first period. He scored an escape in the second period for the final margin. Baker was a defending state champion.
Garfield takes on No. 2 William Sprenter of Valentine in his final, while Kunz has a match with Jakob Kavan of Aquinas. That was a rematch of last year’s 113-pound final when Kunz scored an escape in the ultimate tiebreaker to win 5-4.
Burbach (45-3) takes on No. 1 Simon Schinder of David City. That was a rematch of last year’s quarterfinal that Burbach won in overtime.
Central City also got teammatse Bryce Sutton (160) and Jaramie Elton (182) through the consolation rounds. That has put Central City into second place with 85.5 points.
Hastings also put three wrestlers into Class B championship matches.
The three No. 1s of Braiden Kort (126), Landon Weidner (152) and Jett Samuelson will represent the Tigers in their weight classes.
Kort made his third appearance into the finals after defeating No. 3 Ely Olberding of Fort Calhoun 2-1. He hopes to make the third time the charm as he takes on No. 2 Kyler Lauridsen of Bennington.
Weidner pinned No. 6 Caden Corcoran of Ralston in 5:28 and takes on No. 2 Cade Ziola of Omaha Skutt. Samuelson (42-0) stuck Boone Central’s Ashton Schafer in 2:49 and takes on No. 2 Charlie Powers of Blair.
However, the Tigers suffered losses by Cameron Brumbaugh (106), Hunter Anderson (113) and Elijah Johnson (138) who were all to Bennington wrestlers. That helped the Badgers take a 139.5-107 lead on Hastings going into Saturday’s matches.
Tucker Adams (120) and Oaklyn Smith (195) were the only Tiger wrestlers to survive the consolation rounds.
Other area finalists include:
- Broken Bow’s Cyrus Wells, who won a 2-1 double OT win over Minden’s Orrin Kuehn in Class B 132 pounds. The No. 4-rated Wells (42-3) takes on No. 3 Connor Whitely of Scottsbluff.
- Ord’s Ryan Gabriel is heading to the Class C, 195-pound title match. The top-ranked Gabriel (43-3) defeated No. 2 Hunter Oborny of Milford 13-4 battles No. 4 Aiden Worthey of Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer.
- St. Paul’s Quade Peterson earned a berth into the Class C, 285-pound final. The Wildcat junior outlasted No. 3 Kazz Hyson of Fairbury 2-1 in the ultimate tiebreaker. Peterson (38-10) scored an escape with 17 seconds left. He takes on Superior’s Payton Christiancy in a battle of unranked wrestlers.
- Aurora duo of Mack Owens (195) and Aaron Jividen (285) are both in the championship matches. Owens (41-3), rated No. 2 at 195, scored a 5-1 win over No. 3 Wyatt Fanning of Waverly and will battle No. 1 Luke MacDonald of Bennington in a rematch of last year’s 182-pound final. The No. 2-rated Jividen (43-0) scored a 5-0 victory over No. 4 Kadence Vance of York and takes on top-ranked Trevor Brown of Waverly.
- Burwell’s Kolby Larson won a 2-1 OT win over Cambridge’s Julien Grindle to earn a spot in the Class D, 182 final. The No. 2-rated Larson (35-1) takes on No. 1 Jestin Bayer of Howells-Dodge.
- Palmer’s Gunner Reimers has a chance for another title after defeating No. 3 Kayden Stubbs of Maxwell 9-0 in the Class D 220 semifinal. The top-ranked Reimers (48-0) takes on No. 2 Gavin White of Sutherland.
- Doniphan-Trumbull’s Jordy Baland made the 285-pounds championship match. The unranked Baland (20-9) defeated No. 2 Thomas Psota of Ravenna and will meet top-ranked Levi Kerner of Arapahoe.