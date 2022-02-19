Area state wrestling roundup: Central City trio earn way into state championship matches

OMAHA — The Central City wrestling team earned a trifecta at the state wrestling tournament Friday night.

The Bison had three wrestlers earned their ways into the Class C finals of their weight classes.

Two of those wrestlers have chances to repeat in Drew Garfield (No. 1 at 113 pounds) and Cole Kunz (No. 1 at 120), while teammate Tristan Burbach (No. 2 at 126) also gained a finals berth.

It wasn’t easy for any of the wrestlers, especially for Garfield and Kunz, who had battles to stay unbeaten at 48-0.

Garfield earned a 3-2 win over Battle Creek’s Ayden Wintz in his semifinal match. Garfield broke a 2-all tie in the third period with an escape for the final margin.

Kunz had to go overtime in his match with No. 3 Jose Escandon of Gibbon. Kunz scored the winning takedown with 30 seconds left of overtime to win 5-3.

Burbach defeated St. Paul’s Kaleb Baker 3-0 in his semifinal match. Burbach scored the lone takedown in the first period. He scored an escape in the second period for the final margin. Baker was a defending state champion.