Area summaries

Boys
At Cairo
Cozad 50, Centura 47
Cozad; 6; 10; 15; 19—50
Centura; 9; 6; 14; 18—47
COZAD—Chytka 17, Davis 14, Shoemaker 9
CENTURA—Fries 15, Noakes 13, Fanta 9.
At Doniphan
Doniphan-Trumbull 47, Adams Central 35
Adams Central; 5; 10; 7; 13—35
Doniphan-Trumbull; 10; 5; 16; 16—47
ADAMS CENTRAL—Dierks 4, Sughroue 7, McIntyre 3, Shestak 5, Janzen 8, Teichmeier 7.
DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL—Poppe 18, Detamore 17, Bennett 3, Williams 7, Volk 2.
At Utica
Central City 54, Centennnial 49
Central City; 16; 15; 10; 13—54
Centennial; 3; 14; 14; 18—49
CENTRAL CITY—Grass 5, Zikmund 18, Pfiefer 4, Brown 12, D. Pfiefer 3, Kearney 8. Heins 4.
CENTENNIAL—Nisly 19, Ehlers 3, Hirschfeld 11, Slawnyk 6, Zimmer 10.
Girls
At Red Cloud
Red Cloud 38, Giltner 24
Giltner; 10; 3; 2; 9—24
Red Cloud; 8; 13; 8; 9—38
GILTNER—Reeson 9, A. Wilson 6, Wiles 2, Kreutz 3, K. Wilson 4.
RED CLOUD—Brown 1, Hersh 4, Fangmeyer 9, Faimon 3, Kucera 1, Minnick 9, Horne 11.
At Utica
Centennial 31, Central City 19
Central City; 5; 3; 7; 4—19
Centenninal; 6; 8; 3; 14—31
CENTRAL CITY—Burbach 2, Fousek 2, Buhlke 9, Schindler 4, Steinke 1
CENTENNNIAL—Bargen 10, Horne 2, Wambold 9, Naber 8, Stuhr 2.
Area boys scores
Burwell 60, Palmer 29
Elkhorn North 66, Aurora 59
Hastings St. Cecilia 46, Kearney Catholic 34
Red Cloud 33, Giltner 31
Area girls scores
Central Valley 67, St. Edward 24
Centura 55, Cozad 37
Elkhorn North 66, Aurora 16
Hastings St. Cecilia 44, Kearney Catholic 29
State boys scores
Ansley-Litchfield 56, Wilcox-Hildreth 36
Archbishop Bergan 64, North Bend Central 35
Bennington 71, South Sioux City 63
Bertrand 42, Overton 33
Boys Town 62, Wayne 39
Bridgeport 59, Mitchell 53 (OT)
Cambridge 44, Maxwell 40
Clarkson/Leigh 62, Pender 37
Columbus Lakeview 44, Aquinas Catholic 38
Creek Valley 62, Banner County 58
Creighton Preparatory School 64, Columbus 31
Crete 54, Norris 37
Diller-Odell 41, Exeter-Milligan 35
Dundy County Stratton 64, Loomis 42
Elgin Public/Pope John 39, Winside 31
Elkhorn 68, Omaha Gross Catholic 50
Elkhorn South 62, Lincoln Northeast 46
Elkhorn Valley 67, Bloomfield 37
Elm Creek 70, Kenesaw 39
Falls City Sacred Heart 52, Southern 25
Fillmore Central 60, David City 38
Franklin 57, Blue Hill 49
Freeman 57, Palmyra 47
Fremont 55, Omaha Benson 48
Garden County 43, Wauneta-Palisade 41
Gordon-Rushville 60, Kimball 29
Hemingford 67, Sioux County 33
Howells-Dodge 64, Mead 50
Johnson-Brock 60, Johnson County Central 32
Kearney 76, Omaha Bryan 69
Lawrence-Nelson 54, Axtell 33
Lewiston 43, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 40
Lincoln Southeast 76, Millard West 70 (OT)
Madison 46, Neligh-Oakdale 38
Milford 51, Thayer Central 39
Mullen 42, Medicine Valley 29
Nebraska Lutheran 82, Shelby-Rising City 51
Norfolk Catholic 55, Crofton 31
North Platte 84, Sidney 59
O'Neill 64, Creighton 49
Ogallala 71, Valentine 31
Omaha Burke 82, Omaha Northwest 60
Omaha Skutt Catholic 69, Lincoln Lutheran 51
Papillion-LaVista 60, Norfolk 51
Platteview 55, Yutan 46
Ponca 51, Bancroft-Rosalie 40
Potter-Dix 71, Hay Springs 50
Sandy Creek 58, Superior 36
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 78, Brady 33
St. Mary's 51, CWC 38
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 61, Pleasanton 49
Wahoo 62, Douglas County West 43
Waverly 47, Seward 42
West Point-Beemer 67, Tekamah-Herman 49
State girls scores
Alliance 48, Lexington 21
Bellevue West 59, Kearney 58
Bennington 61, South Sioux City 30
Blue Hill 45, Franklin 22
Bridgeport 66, Mitchell 30
Cambridge 72, Maxwell 35
Clarkson/Leigh 45, Pender 43
Columbus Lakeview 40, Aquinas Catholic 28
Conestoga 53, Boys Town 16
Creek Valley 48, Banner County 37
Crofton 58, Lakota Tech, SD 48
David City 46, Fillmore Central 39
Deshler 39, Heartland 33
Elgin Public/Pope John 72, Winside 28
Elkhorn Valley 58, Bloomfield 47
Elm Creek 47, Kenesaw 19
Gordon-Rushville 59, Kimball 12
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 60, Boone Central 36
Hay Springs 57, Potter-Dix 42
Hershey 50, Holdrege 30
Hitchcock County 55, Cody-Kilgore 25
Howells-Dodge 65, Mead 20
Lincoln High 51, Omaha Central 49
Lincoln Northeast 57, Elkhorn South 41
Milford 49, Thayer Central 44
Millard North 69, Lincoln East 44
Millard South 53, Lincoln Pius X 51
Minden 43, McCook 25
Mullen 35, Medicine Valley 28
Neligh-Oakdale 31, Madison 30
Norfolk Catholic 43, Stanton 40
Norris 60, Crete 26
North Bend Central 58, Archbishop Bergan 34
O'Neill 52, Creighton 27
Omaha Benson 50, Fremont 46
Omaha Burke 60, Omaha Northwest 35
Omaha Duchesne Academy 40, Omaha Concordia 18
Omaha Marian 72, Columbus 42
Omaha Mercy 45, Louisville 36
Omaha Skutt Catholic 59, Lincoln Lutheran 31
Overton 50, Bertrand 19
Papillion-LaVista 76, Norfolk 65
Ponca 56, Bancroft-Rosalie 28
Sandhills Valley 62, Hyannis 36
Seward 55, Waverly 52 (OT)
Sidney 55, North Platte 40
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 46, Brady 24
St. Mary's 57, CWC 16
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 61, Pleasanton 52
Superior 55, Sandy Creek 37
Tri County Northeast 50, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 30
Valentine 54, Ogallala 33
Wahoo 69, Douglas County West 45
Wauneta-Palisade 55, Garden County 39
West Point-Beemer 54, Tekamah-Herman 45
Wilcox-Hildreth 49, Ansley-Litchfield 31
Wisner-Pilger 47, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 32
Yutan 61, Platteview 43