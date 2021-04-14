Area track and field athletes getting noticed

We are a month into the track and field season.
And good thing too, especially since all of the athletes, including those in other spring sports, couldn’t compete last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Area athletes already are marking their marks this season. This year’s first Independent All-Area Track and Field charts were released in last Thursday’s edition.
Now those athletes are getting noticed around the state as well.
A few area teams have been getting noticed in this week’s Nebraska Track and Field Festival rankings, as well as athletes who made the All-Class and All-State charts in the Omaha World-Herald.
The teams ranked in this week’s rankings include:
- Hastings, No. 1 in Class B: The Tigers have put together a strong season so far, thanks to a strong distance core. Jaydon Welsh and Jonathan Lopez are 1-2 in the 1,600 at 4:39.4 and 4:45.19, respectively, while Welsh leads the 3,200 at 10:03.47. Hastings has a strong sprint core that helped them to the top time in the 400 relay at 43.62, while Zaine Weidner is second in the 200 at 22.56.
- Grand Island Central Catholic, No. 3 in Class C boys: The Crusaders have had a lot of success in meets this season. They have won their last two meets thanks to strong group in the running and field events, including Gage Steinke having the top time in the 200 at 22.63 and is second in the 100 at 11.08 and helped the 400 and 1,600 relay teams to the second-fastest time at 45.06 and 3:34.15, respectively.
- Ord, No. 4 in Class C boys: The Chants are the only team that has beaten GICC in a meet. Ord captured the Arcadia-Loup City Invite over the Crusaders 123.5-123. Quinton Ries is one of the reasons for the Chants’ success as he has the best leap in the Class C triple jump at 44-0, while having the second-best jump in the Class C long jump at 22-3 1/2.
- Hastings St. Cecilia, No. 2 in Class C girls: The Hawkettes have performed well on the track thanks to Alayna Vargas, who leads the 1,600 at 5:32.66 and 3,200 at 12:08.43. She has also helped the 3,200 relay team to the fastest time in Class C at 10:04.79. The 1,600 relay is sitting in third at 4:20.34. Also, Shaye Butler has provided a nice lift in the field events as she is third in the Class C leaders in the shot put at 39-8 1/4.
n Riverside, No. 1 in Class D boys: The Berger brothers have helped the Chargers to this spot. Ryan Berger has the top spot in both the Class D 1,600 at 4:52.84 and 3,200 at 10:45.30, while Tony Berger leads the 300 hurdles at 43.23 and the long jump at 20-6 and is second in the triple jump at 42-6.
- Fullerton, No. 1 in Class D girls: The Warriors have competed well so far this season, thanks in large part to Julianna Maxfield and Teagan Gonsior. Maxfield leads the Class D 800 at 2:31.62, while helping the Warrior team in the 1,600 as she leads at 5:54.61, while teammate Kylee Dubas is second at 5:58.04. Gonsior has the top mark in the Class D long jump at 16-8 and is currently fourth in the 300 hurdles at 50.38.
Other area athletes who are leading in their events in their class:
- Grand Island Senior High’s Kamdyn Barrientos leads the Class A girls discus with a throw of 123-4.
- St. Paul’s Conner Wells has the top time in the Class B 400 at 50.78 while being part of the Wildcats’ 1,600 relay that has the top time in the state, regardless of class, at 3:31.01.
- Aurora’s Gage Griffith has the top throw in the Class B shot put at 53.3 1/2
- Northwest’s Reba Mader leads the Class B 400 at 1:00.69.
And expect a lot of the times to go down and marks to go up as we get deeper and deeper into the season.
A majority of these athletes likely will participate in the upcoming Grand Island Independent Central Nebraska Track and Field Championships on April 26 at Northwest High School.
So to all the athletes, keep working hard to achieve your goals and good luck for the rest of the season.
CNTC help wanted
Anyone interested in working the CNTC meet, please contact Northwest activities director Matt Fritsche at 308-385-6389 (ext. 5120) or e-mail him at mfritsche@ginorthwest.org or Northwest track coach Brandon Harrington at bharrington@ginorthwest.org.
Attention coaches
If you have not received CNTC information, let me or coach Brandon Harrington know.
And if there is a time or mark that should be included or is not correct in the charts, please me know at my e-mail at marc.zavala@theindependent.com.
Marc Zavala writes track and field for The Independent.