Area track and field athletes getting noticed

- Ord, No. 4 in Class C boys: The Chants are the only team that has beaten GICC in a meet. Ord captured the Arcadia-Loup City Invite over the Crusaders 123.5-123. Quinton Ries is one of the reasons for the Chants’ success as he has the best leap in the Class C triple jump at 44-0, while having the second-best jump in the Class C long jump at 22-3 1/2.

- Hastings St. Cecilia, No. 2 in Class C girls: The Hawkettes have performed well on the track thanks to Alayna Vargas, who leads the 1,600 at 5:32.66 and 3,200 at 12:08.43. She has also helped the 3,200 relay team to the fastest time in Class C at 10:04.79. The 1,600 relay is sitting in third at 4:20.34. Also, Shaye Butler has provided a nice lift in the field events as she is third in the Class C leaders in the shot put at 39-8 1/4.

n Riverside, No. 1 in Class D boys: The Berger brothers have helped the Chargers to this spot. Ryan Berger has the top spot in both the Class D 1,600 at 4:52.84 and 3,200 at 10:45.30, while Tony Berger leads the 300 hurdles at 43.23 and the long jump at 20-6 and is second in the triple jump at 42-6.