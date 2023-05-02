Central Conference Invite
Boys
Team Standings
1, Northwest 116; 2, Lexington 94; 3, Lakeview 85; 4, Aurora 79; 5, Seward 45; 6, Adams Central 33; 7, Crete 32; 8, York 23; 9, Schuyler 20
Individual results
Shot put — 1, Landon Ternus, Lake, 58-11 1/2; 2, Victor Isele, NW, 49-3; 3, Jude Collingham, York, 49-2.
Discus — 1, Luis Castellanos, Lex, 161-1; 2, Landon Ternus, Lake, 159-8; 3, Nicholas Hernandez, Schuy, 152-3.
Pole vault — 1, Kalen Knott, Sew, 13-8; 2, Caleb Vokes, NW, 12-8; 3, Edison Knott, Sew, 12-2.
High jump — 1, Greysen Strauss, Lex, 6-2; 2, Ethan Ramaekers, Aur, 6-0; 3, Owen Schulte, NW, 5-8.
Triple jump — 1, Carsen Staehr, Aur, 44-11; 2, Jack Trausch, AC, 41-7 1/2; 3, Treshaun Beed, Aur, 40-5 3/4.
Long jump — 1, Carsen Staehr, Aur, 23-3 1/4; 2, Michael Willey, Crete, 22-0 1/4; 3, Caden Brooks, Sew, 20-9 1/2.
100 — 1, Koby Nachtigal, Aur, 11.09; 2, Landon Ternus, Lake, 11.10; 3, Grant Trausch, AC, 11.22.
200 — 11, Landon Fye, Crete, 22.34; 2, Grant Trausch, AC, 22.39; 3, Koby Nachtigal, Aur, 22.46.
400 — 1, Landon Fye, Crete, 50.87; 2, Tegan Lemkau, NW, 51.64; 3, Chris Medlock, NW, 52.01.
800 — 1, Turner Halvorsen, Lake, 1:59.72; 2, Oscar Aguado, Lex, 2:00.11; 3, Gavin Bywater, Schuy, 2:04.99.
1,600 — 1, Oscar Aguado, Lex, 4:35.22; 2, Lazaro Adame, Lex, 4:38.54; 3, Kian Botts, NW, 4:40.48.
3,200 — 1, Lazaro Adame, Lex, 9:52.79; 2, Ian Salazar-Molina, Lex, 10:05.36; 3, Colin Pinneo, York, 10:07.64.
110 hurdles — 1, Braxton Borer, Lake, 14.83; 2, Trevor Ratzlaff, NW, 15.92; 3, Zach Fleischer, AC, 16.36.
300 hurdles — 1, Braxton Borer, Lake, 40.22; 2, Alex Portillo, NW, 42.14; 3, Trevor Ratzlaff, NW, 43.56.
400 relay — 1, Lakeview 44.43; 2, Northwest 44.57; 3, Lexington 44.60.
1,600 relay — 1, Northwest 3:32.44; 2, Lexington 3:32.62; 3, Aurora 3:36.44.
3,200 relay — 1, Aurora 8:26.55; 2, Northwest 8:27.91; 3, Seward 8:33.81.
Girls
Team Standings
1, Seward 110; 2, Northwest 98; 3, Adams Central 78; 4, Aurora 77; 5, York 52; 6, Lakeview 34; 7, Crete 22; 8, Lexington 21; 9, Schuyler 6
Individual results
Shot put — 1, Lovely Hibbert, Sew, 39-6; 2, Kelly Erwin, York, 39-1 1/2; 3, Addison Cotton, York, 37-9 1/2.
Discus — 1, Lovely Hibbert, Sew, 126-3; 2, Claire Hemberger, AC, 115-0; 3, Erinn Briggs, Lake, 111-11.
Pole vault — 1, Megyn Scott, AC, 10-2; 2, Amarae Krafka, NW, 10-2; 3, Kyra Ray, NW, 10-2.
High jump — 1, Hannah Gengenbach, AC, 5-0; 2, Kelsey Miller, Sew, 4-10; 3, Lauren Maly, Crete, 4-10.
Triple jump — 1, Addison Fahrnbruch, Aur,, 34-11 3/4; 2, Savanna James, Aur, 33-5 3/4; 3, Reese Kuecker,, Lex, 33-5 1/2.
Long jump — 1, Avva Krahulik, Sew, 16-5 1/2; 2, Annie Trausch, AC, 16-1 1/2; 3, Natalie Yrkoski, Schuy, 16-0.
100 — 1, Avyn Urbanski, NW, 12.12; 2, Eden Schultz, Sew, 12.72; 3, Blake Barcel, Lake, 12.73.
200 — 1, Avyn Urbanski, NW, 25.62; 2, Madelyn Brown, Aur, 26.83; 3, Alexa Kraus, Crete, 26.92.
400 — 1, Kaitlyn Mousel, AC, 1:00.20; 2, Blake Barcel, Lake, 1:01.13; 3, Jordan Slagle, Aur, 1:01.72.
800 — 1, Kendal Wineteer, Aur, 2:30.79; 2, Cailey Faust, York, 2:32.53; 3, Marissa Miles, NW, 2:34.14.
1,600 — 1, Kassidy Stuckey, York, 5:24.82; 2, Tessa Griesen, Sew, 5:32.88; 3, Karnie Gottschalk, Sew, 5:42.20.
3,200 — 1, Kassidy Stuckey, York, 11:22.95; 2, Tessa Griesen, Sew, 11:45.09; 3, Karnie Gottschalk, Sew, 12:09.74.
100 hurdles — 1, Kelsey Miller, Sew, 15.40; 2, Aizlynn Krafka, NW, 15.48; 3, Molley Frensen, Lake, 16.19.
300 hurdles — 1, Kaitlyn Mousel, AC, 45.92; 2, Kelsey Miller, Sew, 46.89; 3, Eva Fahrnbruch, Aur, 47.92.
400 relay — 1, Northwest 5.18; 2, Seward 50.39; 3, Aurora 51.28.
1,600 relay — 1, Adams Central 4:09.62; 2, Aurora 4:13.57; 3, Seward 4:22.58.
3,200 relay — 11, Northwest 10:30.23; 2, Adams Central (Catherine Lehn, Phoebe Johnson, Lynsie Lancaster, Addie Cass) 10:47.43; 3, Crete 10:54.99.
Heartland Athletic Conference Invite
Boys
Team Standings
Lincoln East 103, Lincoln Southwest 102.50, Kearney 99, Grand Island 62, Fremont 50.50, Columbus 49, Lincoln Southeast 47.50, Lincoln Pius X 46, Lincoln High 42.50, Lincoln North Star 31, Norfolk 24, Lincoln Northeast 6.
Individual results
Shot put — 1, Cappos, LE, 62-8 1/4; 2, Blaser, COL, 51-0; 3, Roberson, GI, 50-0.
Discus — 1, Cappos, LE, 192-3; 2, Brandt, KEA, 164-4; 3, Kelly, GI, 163-0.
Long jump — 1, Welch, LSW, 22-1; 2, Lakamp, LSW, 21-10; 3, McGovern, LSW, 21-4 1.2.
Triple jump — 1, Williams, LH, 45-8; 2, Mentore, LH, 43-11; 3, Wilson, KEA, 43-2 1/2.
High jump — 1, Helms, LSW, 6-5; 2, Kessler, LPX, 6-5; 3, Tempelmeyer, LE, 6-5.
Pole vault — 1, Watson, KEA, 14-0; 2, Nachtigal, KEA, 13-0; 3, Honda, LE, 12-6.
100 — 1, Williams, LH, 10.63; 2, Miles, LE, 10.68; 3, Carpenter, LSW, 10.75.
200 — 1, Miles, LE, 22.61; 2, Carpenter, LSW, 22.26; 3, Lubcke, LNE, 22.31.
400 — 1, Ienn, COL, 52.16; 2, Long, LSE, 52.65; 3, Kowalek, KEA, 53.21.
800 — 1, Gonzalez, FRE, 1:57.73; 2, Dustin, LPX, 1:58.86. 3, Ochoa, NOR, 1:59.41.
1600 — 1, Gonzalez, FRE, 4:24.50; 2, Myers, LSW, 4:28.70; 3, Johnson, LSE, 4:28.80.
3200 — 1, Ochoa, NOR, 9:25.72; 2, Graff, LE, 9:46.40; 3, Krier, LPX, 10:01.78.
110 hurdles — 1, Dahlgren, KEA, 14.12; 2, Bauman, LE, 14.52; 3, Plahn, LNS, 14.72.
300 hurdles — 1, Dahlgren, KEA, 38.91; 2, Mattern, LPX, 38.97; 3, Bauman, LE, 39.71.
400 relay — 1, LE (McLain, Miles, Berge, Odulate) 42.21; 2, LH 42.25; 3, Kearney 43.13.
1600 relay — 1, Columbus (Ienn, Dahlke, Eilers, Daniels) 3:28.34; 2, Kearney 3:30.76; 3, Pius X 3:30.78.
3200 relay — 1, Lincoln Southwest (Schnase, Brown, Rinn, Myers) 8:04.36; 2, Pius X 8:06.52; 3, Fremont 8:11.46.
Girls
Team Standings
Lincoln Southwest 111, Lincoln East 103, Lincoln Pius X 78, Fremont 70, Kearney 63, Lincoln Southeast 49.50, Lincoln High 45, Lincoln North Star 43, Grand Island 38.50, Columbus 26, Lincoln Northeast 23, Norfolk 13.
Individual results
Shot put — 1, Rink, LSW, 40-11 1/4; 2, Franzen, KEA, 40-0; 3, Adams, LE, 38-6.
Discus — 1, Skeen, KEA, 129-0; 2, Adams, LE, 122-5; 3, Meyer, FRE, 115-9.
Long jump — 1, Iburg, LPX, 17-8 3/4; 2, Rauch-Word, GISH, 16-10; 3, Mailander, LPX, 16-7.
Triple jump — 1, Iburg, LPX, 37-9; 2, Mayom, LH, 35-10; 3, Bankole, LSW, 35-0.
High jump — 1, Hellbusch, LNS, 5-5; 2, Jacobs, LNS, 5-3; 3, Sadler, LNE, 5-3.
Pole vault — 1, Evans, FRE, 11-6; 2, Savice, LSW, 10-6; 3, Watermeier, LSE, 10-6.
100 — 1, Hekl, LH, 12.07; 2, Wemhoff, COL, 12.29; 3, Barnard, LE, 12.30.
200 — 1, Barnard, LE, 2.63; 2, Oelling, LSW, 25.67; 3, Glause, FRE, 25.86.
400 — 1, Fennell, LSE, 58.43; 2, Dalton, LPX, 59.00; 3, Glause, FRE, 1:00.45.
800 — 1, Wissing, LE, 2:21.56; 2, Svehla, LE, 2:23.00; 3, Johnson, COL, 2:26.47.
1600 — 1, Murray, LE, 5:04.23; 2, Schwartz, LSW, 5:15.88; 3, Bartee, LH, 5:20.87.
3200 — 1, Schutlz, LE, 10:45.43; 2, Dahl, FRE, 11:58.59; 3, Herzberg, LE, 11:59.50.
100 hurdles — 1, Campos, LX, 13.70; 2, Songster, LNE, 14.57; 3, Rauch-Word, GI, 14.88.
300 hurdles — 1, Campos, LPX, 42.39; 2, McCoy, GI, 45.39; 3, Smith, LE, 46.90.
400 relay — 1, LH (Patterson, Williams, Raszick, Hekl) 49.03; 2, LSW 50.01; 3, LSE 50.07.
1600 relay — 1, LSE (Duweling, Fennell, Porter, Freudenberg) 4:05.49; 2, LPX 4:07.19; 3, Fremont 4:111.01.
3200 relay — 1, LE (Murray, Apel, Svehla, Nyberg) 9:51.77; 2 LPX 10:03.00; 3, LSW 10:06.02.