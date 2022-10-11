 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Area volleyball summaries

  • Updated
  • 0
FILE PHOTO: Volleyball

Volleyball

Area Summaries

Lou-Platte Conference Tournament

At Wood River

Doniphan-Trumbull 7 11 24

St. Paul 25 25 26

DT STATS - Kills: Kaleah Olson 9, Charlee Richter 7, Addie Fay 5. Assists: Emily Shimmin 15, Addison Maciejewski 8. Digs: Fay 11, Ridley Sadd 10. 

Ord 20 21 24

Centura 25 25 26

CENTURA STATS - Kills: Davis 20, Wooden 8. Assists: Wooden 37. Digs: Christensen 9, Wooden 9, Davis 9. Blocks: Davis 3. Aces: Sokol 3. 

Elba Triangular

People are also reading…

Game one

Humphrey St. Francis 25 25

Elba 13 16

Game two

Palmer 24 20

Elba 26 25

Broken Bow Tri. 

Game one

McCook 14 23

Broken Bow 25 25

BROKEN BOW STATS - Hannah Barker 6, Maren Chapin 4. Aces: Halle McCaslin 5. Assists: Lilly Joras 8, Maren Chapin 7. Digs: Jessy Lowe 11, McCaslin 11. 

Match Two

Ainsworth 18 19

Broken Bow 25 25

BROKEN BOW STATS - Kills: Hannah Barker 6, Halle McCaslin 5. Aces: Maren Chapin 6. Assists: Chapin 7, Lilly Jonas 7. Digs: Jonas 8, McCaslin 8. 

State scores

Adams Central def. Centennial, 25-14, 25-22 (2-0)

Adams Central def. Fillmore Central, 25-13, 25-8 (2-0)

Amherst def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-13, 23-25, 25-20, 25-22 (3-1)

BDS def. Dorchester, 25-8, 25-14 (2-0)

BDS def. McCool Junction, 25-12, 25-8 (2-0)

Bayard def. Hemingford, 25-18, 25-20, 25-10 (3-0)

Broken Bow def. Ainsworth, 25-18, 25-19 (2-0)

Broken Bow def. McCook, 25-14, 25-23 (2-0)

Cambridge def. Southwest, 25-14, 25-19 (2-0)

Centennial def. Fillmore Central, 25-12, 25-13 (2-0)

Central Valley def. Heartland Lutheran, 26-24, 25-15 (2-0)

Centura def. Ord, 25-20, 25-21, 26-24 (3-0)

Crofton def. Wausa, 25-22, 19-25, 25-20 (2-1)

Cross County def. Hampton, 25-13, 25-19 (2-0)

David City def. Heartland, 25-18, 18-25, 25-15, 25-17 (3-1)

Dorchester def. McCool Junction, 25-10, 25-14 (2-0)

Douglas County West def. Conestoga, 25-7, 25-16, 25-12 (3-0)

Elba def. Palmer, 26-24, 25-20 (2-0)

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-19, 25-19 (2-0)

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Riverside, 25-17, 25-17 (2-0)

Elk Point Jefferson, SD def. South Sioux City, 25-18, 25-17, 25-17 (3-0)

Elkhorn North def. Norris, 25-16, 25-21, 21-25, 25-22 (3-1)

Elkhorn def. Northwest, 22-25, 25-19, 25-15, 25-23 (3-1)

Elm Creek def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-20, 25-23 (2-0)

Freeman def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-23, 25-13, 25-23 (3-0)

Gering def. Gordon-Rushville, 25-18, 25-20, 25-17 (3-0)

Gothenburg def. Holdrege, 28-26, 25-16, 25-8 (3-0)

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Scotus Central Catholic, 25-12, 25-19, 25-10 (3-0)

Grand Island def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-8, 25-17, 25-17 (3-0)

Hartington-Newcastle def. Tri County Northeast, 25-23, 25-19 (2-0)

Haxtun, CO def. Kimball, 25-18, 25-10, 25-11 (3-0)

Hay Springs def. Hyannis, 25-23, 25-8 (2-0)

Hay Springs def. Morrill, 25-17, 25-22 (2-0)

Heartland Lutheran def. St. Edward, 25-20, 25-20 (2-0)

Hershey def. Dundy County Stratton, 25-11, 25-11 (2-0)

Hershey def. Perkins County, 25-19, 25-14 (2-0)

High Plains Community def. Exeter-Milligan, 25-22, 25-10, 22-25, 25-18 (3-1)

Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer def. Pawnee City, 25-21, 25-17, 25-22 (3-0)

Humphrey St. Francis def. Palmer, 25-4, 25-6 (2-0)

Lawrence-Nelson def. Blue Hill, 13-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-19 (3-1)

Lewiston def. Southern, 13-25, 26-24, 25-20 (2-1)

Leyton def. South Platte, 16-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-22 (3-1)

Lincoln North Star def. Lincoln Southeast, 26-24, 29-31, 25-19, 25-22 (3-1)

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder def. Syracuse, 26-24, 25-20, 19-25, 27-27, 15-11 (3-1)

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Sutherland, 25-16, 25-14, 25-19 (3-0)

Meridian def. Osceola, 25-14, 25-11 (2-0)

Meridian def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-18, 25-13 (2-0)

Milford def. Crete, 25-18, 25-23 (2-0)

Millard West def. Bellevue West, 25-16, 25-11, 27-29, 25-22 (3-1)

Morrill def. Hyannis, 25-14, 25-20 (2-0)

Niobrara/Verdigre def. Bloomfield, 25-16, 25-15 (2-0)

Norfolk Catholic def. Bishop Neumann, 25-13, 25-19, 25-22 (3-0)

North Bend Central def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-9, 25-12, 25-10 (3-0)

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Waverly, 25-15, 22-25, 25-22, 28-26 (3-1)

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha North, 25-19, 25-12, 25-14 (3-0)

Omaha South def. Omaha Buena Vista, 25-9, 25-2, 25-10 (3-0)

Omaha Westside def. Elkhorn South, 25-19, 25-23, 23-25, 25-19 (3-1)

Palmyra def. Johnson County Central, 25-23, 25-20, 25-16 (3-0)

Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha Marian, 25-21, 25-14, 30-28 (3-0)

Paxton def. Creek Valley, 25-7, 25-17, 25-16 (3-0)

Pender def. Homer, 25-23, 25-16, 25-20 (3-0)

Plainview def. Randolph, 25-17, 25-19 (2-0)

Pleasanton def. Loomis, 25-14, 25-15 (2-0)

Potter-Dix def. Garden County, 25-22, 26-24 (2-0)

Red Cloud def. Giltner, 25-17, 25-19, 25-23 (3-0)

Riverside def. Neligh-Oakdale, 22-25, 25-16, 25-19 (2-1)

Scottsbluff def. Alliance, 19-25, 25-18, 25-19 (2-1)

Scottsbluff def. Mitchell, 25-11, 23-25, 25-12 (2-1)

Seward def. Crete, 25-22, 25-14 (2-0)

Seward def. Milford, 25-14, 22-25, 25-23 (2-1)

Shelton def. Cross County, 25-21, 25-12 (2-0)

Shelton def. Hampton, 25-2, 25-10 (2-0)

Southwest def. Hitchcock County, 25-12, 25-9 (2-0)

St. Mary's def. Osmond, 25-3, 25-19, 25-6 (3-0)

St. Paul def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-7, 25-11, 26-24 (3-0)

Superior def. Sandy Creek, 25-16, 25-8, 25-20 (3-0)

Tri County Northeast def. Winside, 26-24, 25-22 (2-0)

Tri County def. Friend, 25-17, 21-25, 25-10 (2-1)

Wahoo def. Nebraska City, 25-20, 25-11, 29-27 (3-0)

Wallace def. Garden County, 25-11, 25-22 (2-0)

Wallace def. Potter-Dix, 25-12, 25-13 (2-0)

Winside def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-21, 25-22 (2-0)

Wynot def. Plainview, 25-15, 13-25, 25-16 (2-1)

Wynot def. Randolph, 25-18, 13-25, 26-24 (2-1)

Yutan def. Fort Calhoun, 25-9, 25-11, 25-9 (3-0)

Junior Varsity

At Elkhorn 

Northwest 25 25

Elkhorn 12 18

NW STATS - Kills: Haylee Brandt 4, Izzy Buhrman 4, Kyla Sybrandts 4, Kelsey Knapp 4. Aces: Jaysa Wentzlaff 4. Digs: Maci Langford 10.

Freshmen

Northwest 25 26

Elkhorn 21 24

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Maser-led GICC sweeps Bulldogs

Maser-led GICC sweeps Bulldogs

When it comes to setting for Grand Island Central Catholic’s high-powered offensive attack, Carolyn Maser says she enjoys the luxury of having…

Watch Now: Related Video

Davante Adams apologizes for shoving production worker after Raiders loss

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts