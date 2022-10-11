Area volleyball summaries

Volleyball
Area Summaries
Lou-Platte Conference Tournament
At Wood River
Doniphan-Trumbull 7 11 24
St. Paul 25 25 26
DT STATS - Kills: Kaleah Olson 9, Charlee Richter 7, Addie Fay 5. Assists: Emily Shimmin 15, Addison Maciejewski 8. Digs: Fay 11, Ridley Sadd 10.
Ord 20 21 24
Centura 25 25 26
CENTURA STATS - Kills: Davis 20, Wooden 8. Assists: Wooden 37. Digs: Christensen 9, Wooden 9, Davis 9. Blocks: Davis 3. Aces: Sokol 3.
Elba Triangular
People are also reading…
Game one
Humphrey St. Francis 25 25
Elba 13 16
Game two
Palmer 24 20
Elba 26 25
Broken Bow Tri.
Game one
McCook 14 23
Broken Bow 25 25
BROKEN BOW STATS - Hannah Barker 6, Maren Chapin 4. Aces: Halle McCaslin 5. Assists: Lilly Joras 8, Maren Chapin 7. Digs: Jessy Lowe 11, McCaslin 11.
Match Two
Ainsworth 18 19
Broken Bow 25 25
BROKEN BOW STATS - Kills: Hannah Barker 6, Halle McCaslin 5. Aces: Maren Chapin 6. Assists: Chapin 7, Lilly Jonas 7. Digs: Jonas 8, McCaslin 8.
State scores
Adams Central def. Centennial, 25-14, 25-22 (2-0)
Adams Central def. Fillmore Central, 25-13, 25-8 (2-0)
Amherst def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-13, 23-25, 25-20, 25-22 (3-1)
BDS def. Dorchester, 25-8, 25-14 (2-0)
BDS def. McCool Junction, 25-12, 25-8 (2-0)
Bayard def. Hemingford, 25-18, 25-20, 25-10 (3-0)
Broken Bow def. Ainsworth, 25-18, 25-19 (2-0)
Broken Bow def. McCook, 25-14, 25-23 (2-0)
Cambridge def. Southwest, 25-14, 25-19 (2-0)
Centennial def. Fillmore Central, 25-12, 25-13 (2-0)
Central Valley def. Heartland Lutheran, 26-24, 25-15 (2-0)
Centura def. Ord, 25-20, 25-21, 26-24 (3-0)
Crofton def. Wausa, 25-22, 19-25, 25-20 (2-1)
Cross County def. Hampton, 25-13, 25-19 (2-0)
David City def. Heartland, 25-18, 18-25, 25-15, 25-17 (3-1)
Dorchester def. McCool Junction, 25-10, 25-14 (2-0)
Douglas County West def. Conestoga, 25-7, 25-16, 25-12 (3-0)
Elba def. Palmer, 26-24, 25-20 (2-0)
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-19, 25-19 (2-0)
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Riverside, 25-17, 25-17 (2-0)
Elk Point Jefferson, SD def. South Sioux City, 25-18, 25-17, 25-17 (3-0)
Elkhorn North def. Norris, 25-16, 25-21, 21-25, 25-22 (3-1)
Elkhorn def. Northwest, 22-25, 25-19, 25-15, 25-23 (3-1)
Elm Creek def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-20, 25-23 (2-0)
Freeman def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-23, 25-13, 25-23 (3-0)
Gering def. Gordon-Rushville, 25-18, 25-20, 25-17 (3-0)
Gothenburg def. Holdrege, 28-26, 25-16, 25-8 (3-0)
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Scotus Central Catholic, 25-12, 25-19, 25-10 (3-0)
Grand Island def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-8, 25-17, 25-17 (3-0)
Hartington-Newcastle def. Tri County Northeast, 25-23, 25-19 (2-0)
Haxtun, CO def. Kimball, 25-18, 25-10, 25-11 (3-0)
Hay Springs def. Hyannis, 25-23, 25-8 (2-0)
Hay Springs def. Morrill, 25-17, 25-22 (2-0)
Heartland Lutheran def. St. Edward, 25-20, 25-20 (2-0)
Hershey def. Dundy County Stratton, 25-11, 25-11 (2-0)
Hershey def. Perkins County, 25-19, 25-14 (2-0)
High Plains Community def. Exeter-Milligan, 25-22, 25-10, 22-25, 25-18 (3-1)
Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer def. Pawnee City, 25-21, 25-17, 25-22 (3-0)
Humphrey St. Francis def. Palmer, 25-4, 25-6 (2-0)
Lawrence-Nelson def. Blue Hill, 13-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-19 (3-1)
Lewiston def. Southern, 13-25, 26-24, 25-20 (2-1)
Leyton def. South Platte, 16-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-22 (3-1)
Lincoln North Star def. Lincoln Southeast, 26-24, 29-31, 25-19, 25-22 (3-1)
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder def. Syracuse, 26-24, 25-20, 19-25, 27-27, 15-11 (3-1)
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Sutherland, 25-16, 25-14, 25-19 (3-0)
Meridian def. Osceola, 25-14, 25-11 (2-0)
Meridian def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-18, 25-13 (2-0)
Milford def. Crete, 25-18, 25-23 (2-0)
Millard West def. Bellevue West, 25-16, 25-11, 27-29, 25-22 (3-1)
Morrill def. Hyannis, 25-14, 25-20 (2-0)
Niobrara/Verdigre def. Bloomfield, 25-16, 25-15 (2-0)
Norfolk Catholic def. Bishop Neumann, 25-13, 25-19, 25-22 (3-0)
North Bend Central def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-9, 25-12, 25-10 (3-0)
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Waverly, 25-15, 22-25, 25-22, 28-26 (3-1)
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha North, 25-19, 25-12, 25-14 (3-0)
Omaha South def. Omaha Buena Vista, 25-9, 25-2, 25-10 (3-0)
Omaha Westside def. Elkhorn South, 25-19, 25-23, 23-25, 25-19 (3-1)
Palmyra def. Johnson County Central, 25-23, 25-20, 25-16 (3-0)
Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha Marian, 25-21, 25-14, 30-28 (3-0)
Paxton def. Creek Valley, 25-7, 25-17, 25-16 (3-0)
Pender def. Homer, 25-23, 25-16, 25-20 (3-0)
Plainview def. Randolph, 25-17, 25-19 (2-0)
Pleasanton def. Loomis, 25-14, 25-15 (2-0)
Potter-Dix def. Garden County, 25-22, 26-24 (2-0)
Red Cloud def. Giltner, 25-17, 25-19, 25-23 (3-0)
Riverside def. Neligh-Oakdale, 22-25, 25-16, 25-19 (2-1)
Scottsbluff def. Alliance, 19-25, 25-18, 25-19 (2-1)
Scottsbluff def. Mitchell, 25-11, 23-25, 25-12 (2-1)
Seward def. Crete, 25-22, 25-14 (2-0)
Seward def. Milford, 25-14, 22-25, 25-23 (2-1)
Shelton def. Cross County, 25-21, 25-12 (2-0)
Shelton def. Hampton, 25-2, 25-10 (2-0)
Southwest def. Hitchcock County, 25-12, 25-9 (2-0)
St. Mary's def. Osmond, 25-3, 25-19, 25-6 (3-0)
St. Paul def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-7, 25-11, 26-24 (3-0)
Superior def. Sandy Creek, 25-16, 25-8, 25-20 (3-0)
Tri County Northeast def. Winside, 26-24, 25-22 (2-0)
Tri County def. Friend, 25-17, 21-25, 25-10 (2-1)
Wahoo def. Nebraska City, 25-20, 25-11, 29-27 (3-0)
Wallace def. Garden County, 25-11, 25-22 (2-0)
Wallace def. Potter-Dix, 25-12, 25-13 (2-0)
Winside def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-21, 25-22 (2-0)
Wynot def. Plainview, 25-15, 13-25, 25-16 (2-1)
Wynot def. Randolph, 25-18, 13-25, 26-24 (2-1)
Yutan def. Fort Calhoun, 25-9, 25-11, 25-9 (3-0)
Junior Varsity
At Elkhorn
Northwest 25 25
Elkhorn 12 18
NW STATS - Kills: Haylee Brandt 4, Izzy Buhrman 4, Kyla Sybrandts 4, Kelsey Knapp 4. Aces: Jaysa Wentzlaff 4. Digs: Maci Langford 10.
Freshmen
Northwest 25 26
Elkhorn 21 24