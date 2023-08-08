A new era has begun at Grand Island Central Catholic.

Jeff Ashby got his first set of practices as the new Crusader football coach under way Monday morning at GICC.

Monday marked the first day of practices for the Crusaders, as it did for most school’s fall sports programs, such as volleyball, softball, cross country, girls golf and boys tennis teams, across Nebraska.

Ashby brings plenty of success. He enters his 34th year as a head coach. He coached at Polk-Hordville, Grand Island, Harvard, Giltner and Wood River as well as Wood River-Shelton when the two schools co-oped for a few years. He guided Giltner to the Class D-2 title in 2012 and the D-1 state runner-up in 2009.

Ashby said the first day went really well as he had a practice from 6:30-8:30 a.m., then had a walkthrough with offensive and defensive schemes, along with some special teams at around 9 p.m.. He added the Crusaders knew what to expect after working with them at camp during the summers.

“Everyone got here on time and were able to get started right away,” he said. “They picked up the pace but they had an idea of what to expect and how they would be accumulated. There were no surprises for them.

“We just worked on our passing offense and did some defensive drill work.”

The Crusaders will be a young team in 2023. They have only six seniors and one junior while the rest are sophomores and juniors. Despite being young, senior Jack Steenson said the first practice was very solid.

“We have a lot of guys who are committed to this team and we’ve been working hard,” Steenson said. “We love coach Ashby and our other coaches. They are really committed to us. We might be young but I have a lot of faith in our guys.”

Ashby said he’ll know more about the Crusaders later this week when they start to put more pads on. GICC will just be in helmets on Monday and Tuesday, then go to shoulder pads on Wednesday and Thursday and then full pads on Friday. The Crusaders have a scrimmage Saturday morning.

“We want them to get used to heat accumulations, and get into football shape and make sure they know the plays offensively and defensively,” Ashby said. “We’ll sprinkle in some special teams and how to line up during these helmet-only practices.

“The offense will probably be a little more up-tempo and I think the kids will like that.”

The Crusaders open their season on the road at Centura on Aug. 25.

GICC senior Zenon Sack said he can’t wait for the first game, especially since the Crusaders went 0-9 last year, which included a forfeit in their final regular game against Battle Creek.

“I’ve been waiting eight months for this game,” he said. “Last year was not what we expected and we are hoping for a much better season. It’s kind of a reset from last year as it didn’t go as we planned. That’s all we need to do coming into a new season.”

Steenson said a few things need to go well for the Crusaders to have a successful season.

“We need to have some consistency and continue to work hard and be coachable,” he said. “A first win would be huge for us. It will be a good test to see if we got our plays down.”

Ashby said he liked what he saw from the Crusaders from not only the first day of practice, but during the summer as well.

“I think the kids are buying into what we want them to do and are excited of what can do,” Ashby said. “We had a really good summer in the weight room. Attendance was really good and that’s encouraging. I’ll think we’ll be ready to roll once that first week comes around.”

Softball and girls golf will begin competition on Aug. 17, while a few football teams will have a week zero game on Aug. 18. All volleyball, boys tennis, cross country and the rest of the football teams will begin competition the following week.