After the first two weeks of practice as the new coach of the Grand Island Central Catholic football team, Jeff Ashby is ready to see what the Crusaders can do in a game.

Ashby will make his debut as the GICC coach when the Crusaders open their season at 7 p.m. Friday at Centura.

So far, Ashby, who is going into his 34th year as a head coach, said he’s been pleased with what he has seen from the Crusaders during the summer and during the first few weeks of practice.

“It’s been going great. We had a great summer as all the kids worked hard in the weight room as well as in 7-on-7,” Ashby said. “Hopefully that will carry over into the season.”

The Crusaders will have six seniors — Zenon Sack, Barrett Obermiller-Snyder, Sam Mueller, Hunter Borges, Jack Steenson and Connor Johnson — on the squad.

“Those guys are doing a great job being leaders for us,” Ashby said. “Zenon looks really good at the receiver and running back positions. He’s a versatile player. Barrett, Sam and Hunter will be leading our guys in the trenches. There’s been great leadership from those guys.

“Jack has incredible closing speed on defense. And we will count on Connor to lead our defense as he is an extremely smart individual.”

Grayson Sack will be the starting quarterback for the Crusaders. Ashby said he’s been impressed with what he has seen out of the GICC sophomore.

“He looks really good so far,” Ashby said. “You can tell he’s a baseball pitcher because he can change arm angles and make the throws. It’s always nice to have a pitcher be your quarterback.”

GICC will have only one junior on the squad. Axel Escalante returns as the Crusader running back.

“Axel will be our go-to guy in the backfield. He looks really good,” Ashby said.

Ashby said he feels the defense should be much improved after giving up 33.13 points a game last year. So far, he has been impressed with how the defense has looked overall. He credits that to work that assistant coach Willie Fair has done.

“That has impressed me the most. The guys are really flying to the ball on defense,” Ashby said. “Coach Fair has put a lot of new stuff in and the kids have really picked it up quickly. That’s been very crucial.”

Ashby said that a key for any team is to stay healthy, especially the older kids as there are 22 freshmen and sophomores on the squad this year.

“We drop off so much that we’ll have to lean on some really young kids to fill those spots,” Ashby said. “If we can stay healthy, we have a chance to be good.”

Ashby said GICC will be ready to go against the Centurions once Friday gets here.

“The kids are tired of practicing against each other and are ready to hit somebody else,” Ashby said. “Centura should be a good game for us. We’ll need to play every game with heart and passion and play to the best of our ability.”