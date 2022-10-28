Atwood helps Northwest upset No. 3 Elkhorn to advance

ELKHORN - Peyton Atwood kicked a 41-yard field goal with six seconds left to help Northwest upset No. 3 Elkhorn 24-21 Friday.

The win puts the Vikings into the quarterfinals of the Class B state playoffs.

The two teams were scoreless in the first half.

Then came the fireworks. Teagan Lemkau started the second half on a 75-yard kickoff return, setting up a Tyler Douglass 1-yard run to give Northwest a 7-0.

Just after Elkhorn answered back with a score, Viking quarterback found Lemkau, who broke a tackle for an 83-yard strike to give the Vikings the lead.

But the Antlers came back on a Connor Hunt touchdown pass to Cooper Fedde to tie the game up in the fourth quarter.

After Northwest was forced to punt on its next possession, it got the ball back stopping the Antlers on 4th-and-1 on the Elkhorn 24-yard line. A few plays later, Payne gave the Vikings the lead on a 5-yard run.

However, the Antlers tied the game on Hunt 24-yard strike to Cole Houck with 55 seconds left, setting up Atwood's game-winning kick.

Northwest will play the winner of Waverly and Norris in the Class B state quarterfinals next week.

