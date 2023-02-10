The Aurora boys basketball team may have gotten off to a slow start this season, but the Huskies appear to be hitting their stride now.

Class C-1 No. 9 Aurora pulled off a stunner on Thursday night, taking down Class B No. 3 Crete on the road in a 53-45 victory.

“We did a great job of being the aggressor,” Aurora coach Kevin Asher said. “I thought we were defensively right from the beginning. The one thing when you play a team like Crete, you have to be efficient on offense. They’re so long and physical. They’re a team that makes you be patient and disciplined in your offense. When you get opportunities, you have to capitalize. We were fortunate to shoot the ball really well in the first half.”

The Huskies (14-7) started the year 1-3, including losses against Adams Central, C-1 No. 2 Wahoo and Class B No. 7 Beatrice. Their poor start was likely partly due to only having three practices before their first game of the season.

“You play in the state finals on a Tuesday,” Asher said. “You have Thanksgiving weekend that week. We were beat up from a physical football game. All of my guys play football except for a couple. All of them in the starting rotation are on the football field. We really didn’t start practice until Sunday, and we didn’t have Carlos Collazo for four games to start the year. We had some injuries to other guys that we held out of practice.

“It was a combination of a lot of things. You’re mentally fatigued from going to 50 football practice throughout the season. I didn’t fault our kids' effort. You could just tell that conditioning wise, we weren’t in shape. We hadn’t had a basketball in our hands for the majority of five months since July. It showed early. I thought this group with eight seniors and some solid underclassmen would push each other enough in practice to get us going again.”

Aurora had a similar slump in late January that included losses against Waverly and in rematches against Seward and Class B No. 9 York in the Central Conference tournament.

“They were a little better that weekend,” Asher said. “People don’t understand how hard it is to win in the middle of January or late January. We didn’t play well, but we kind of rerouted the ship and pointed toward this week as a time for us to get better. We went back to work after the conference tournament. I thought our kids were still locked in and are still looking for big things down the stretch.”

However, the Huskies again have appeared to turn the page and just in the nick of time as they host C-1 No. 7 Omaha Concordia on Saturday and Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt Catholic next Thursday.

“When you get to this time of the year, you want to be playing your best basketball,” Asher said. “You have to have signature wins throughout the season I believe, whether it’s early in the season to get your team going or wherever it may be.

“We have three games this week playing three top tier teams in their classes. You look at it as if you’re not playing well at this time of the year, you’re not going to be around late in the season. I really think this team, if we can keep piecing it together with the momentum, we’ll carry us into the districts by playing Omaha Concordia, Crete and Skutt to finish your season.”

Asher said offensively, Aurora is a balanced team that likes to shoot the three, attack the rim and get out in transition. On defense, he said he thinks the Huskies have been ‘fairly good’ all year long, and that they continue to emphasize how important defense is when shots aren’t falling.

Aurora starts seniors Chase Phillips, Carsen Staehr, Carlos Collazo, Dylan Danielson and sophomore Booker Scheierman. Off the bench, they’ve played as many as eight guys including Koby Nachtigal, Ethan Ramaekers, Camden Holliday, Wade Ohlson, Kaiden Wineteer, Drew Knust and Canon Allen.

However, Asher said they’ve been working on getting it down to nine guys for a postseason rotation. With eight seniors on the team, Asher said their leadership has been key.

“If you don’t have leadership out of your seniors and your hunger isn’t there, the direction of your program is not going to be good,” he said. “These are guys that will give up minutes to play, and they’re athletic, not basketball first type guys except for Danielson. …They make great decisions. The biggest thing about this group is that they’re as good off the court as they are on the court. That’s been a key, key piece of our chemistry and culture.”

With their Class B schedule, Asher said he thinks it helps Aurora be more prepared come postseason.

“You can always look at your schedule and say it’s too heavy one way or another. We play five C-1 schools, and we have 16 Class B schools on our schedule, and we play high level Class B too. … I think it just helps sharpen you from week to week. There are no off weeks so to say. There’s no teams you just show up against and think you’re going to get things done. It’s kind of like going to work every single day. You have to bring your vest. Our kids understand that, and we preach it.”

The Huskies will have to be prepared to succeed in their subdistrict that consists of Milford, Centennial, Fillmore Central and No. 5 Central City. Asher said they have to grab their fate and take control of it.

“Our big talk today is going to be about being consistent. We kind of looked at this week as a district type week. … Consistency is the one thing we’d like to see out of this group from game to game. I thought we played well Tuesday, and I thought we played really well last night. We’re going to treat tomorrow against Omaha Concordia as a district final.

“We have to have that type of mentality going into the district. If you just show up or take a team lightly or don’t do your homework so to say, it could be the end of your season. We’re not going to rely on a wildcard because our points are down there enough where we don’t want someone else deciding our fate. We have to take it into our own hands.”