Aurora falls to York in B6 final

At one point in the fourth, the No. 8 Dukes had outscored the Huskies 68-39 since the opening set.

York junior Masa Scheierman hammered a game-high 17 kills, while senior Addison Legg and Erin Case added 11 and eight winners respectively.

The Dukes block once again was on point and while they didn’t knock everything to the court, they were getting their hands on a lot of the Huskies attacks. York finished with seven blocks, three from Scheierman and two from Case, who came into the game with 80 on the year.

Aurora had 40 team kills, with 15 of those coming in the first set. Kassidy Hudson led the Huskies with 15 kills, while Rachel Hunter, Kasey Schuster and Lexi Jones each added five. Kasey Schuster and Raina Cattau each dished out 16 assists. Cassidy Knust led the defense with 24 digs.

Ericson said he thought that York’s defense did a good job of frustrating the Aurora attack.

“Anytime you have someone on the other side of the net that is stopping what you do in different avenues whether it be blocking or digging it can get frustrating and the girls could see that they were getting a little bit frustrated,” said Ericson. “The girls didn’t want to let up and they did a good job of staying focused on finishing.

“The end of the day it’s Aurora and it is a pride game. It’s not a rivalry for nothing. This is a team (York) that very well can be down in Lincoln next week and we needed to beat a good team like Aurora for our own confidence. We didn’t want to take the easy way out and we knew this week would be a challenge. Our last two matches may have been about the best we have played all year and we hope this carries right over to Saturday.”