Aurora hoping football success is carrying over to wrestling season

“Those guys are having great seasons for us, and a few of them might be in the running for a state championship like Caden and Trevor are,” Keasling said. “They all work extremely hard. That makes that side of the room with those big guys fun and they just keep getting better and better.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“And we have guys like Colin Kennedy (113) and Britton Kemling (152) and others who have been doing well for us too.”

The Huskies have come up with the motto “In the hunt” because they feel they have a chance to be in the running for the Class B title at the end of the season. Keasling said he knows it will be a challenge with Gering, Beatrice, defending Class B champion Hastings and others.

“That’s been our goal all year and I think we are in the hunt,” he said. “I think we have three good chances at individual state champions and have a few other finalists if things go right at the state wrestling tournament. We have our horses but we have our helpers too.”

But Keasling knows a few things have to happen if that is a possibility, especially with all the COVID-19 concerns.