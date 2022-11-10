Aurora remains undefeated heading into semifinals

Aurora football coach Kyle Peterson said something that might catch the rest of Class C-1 off guard.

Despite being ranked No. 1 (Omaha World-Herald) and are 11-0 on the season, Peterson doesn’t think the Huskies have played their best football yet.

“We’re undefeated,” Peterson said. “We played a really difficult schedule. We played a schedule that I think prepared us for a playoff run. Ultimately, we’re still a ways away from being the best team we can be.”

The Huskies defeated Lincoln Christian 48-28 last Friday to reach the state semifinals. They were up 48-12 at one point before the Crusaders scored a couple of touchdowns when the game was out of reach. Peterson said he liked what he saw from Aurora.

“We felt like ultimately, we played pretty well,” Peterson said. “There were some things that their offense did that gave our defense some fits and adjustments we needed to make. We gave up a couple of first half touchdowns which we haven’t done a lot this year which is a credit to them.”

Defensively, Peterson had high remarks for the Huskies’ defense, but said they can be susceptible to big plays since they tend to be more aggressive.

“We have pretty good team speed,” Peterson said. “I think we’re really good in the back half of our defense which allows us to be pretty aggressive with our front. I think our defensive line is above average. We have some play makers there. We have some guys that are difficult to block. I think that you saw that in the first few weeks of the season and those guys have just continued to progress.

“We tackle pretty well in space, and I think that’s ultimately what it’s all about. If you can tackle pretty well as a football team, you can be good defensively.”

Now, Aurora plays Boone Central (9-2) for the right to play in the C-1 state championship game.

The story line to watch going in is the health of star running back Carlos Collazo, who has sat out the last couple of games.

“He had aggravated a hamstring injury that he had hurt during the track season a year ago,” Peterson said. “It was an injury that we didn’t know for sure how long it would hobble him. He was a full practice last week. He was on the sideline and ready to go if we needed him to play. We’re really fortunate to give him an extra week of rest. He’s been a full practice this week, and he’s expected to be on the field this week.”

Senior quarterback Drew Knust also got banged up this season in a matchup against Ashland-Greenwood. That gave the coaching staff time to explore what they have in sophomore quarterback Booker Scheierman.

Both quarterbacks have seen some playing time in the latter half of the season but as of late, Knust has taken the majority of snaps.

Knust is 37 of 66 for 483 yards with six TDs, while Scheierman is 40 of 62 for 661 with four TDs.

“If you look at the last three or four games, Drew has been our leading rusher,” Peterson said. “He’s gone for almost 200 yards a couple of times, and he’s created our explosive plays in the absence of Carlos. He’s healthy. Obviously, we have to play both quarterbacks because there’s strengths of each, and we want to play to those strengths.”

Aurora and Boone Central have already met once this season, with the Huskies defeating the Cardinals 34-13 in week two. Peterson said he expects a better game.

“They had a lot of underclassmen that were really getting their first big time action,” Peterson said. “I think that showed in the outcome of that game. We were able to create a couple of really explosive plays for Carlos. We kind of managed the clock after that. We gave up a kick return for a touchdown but on the defensive side, we played quite well. We limited explosive plays of Boone and when you look at what they’ve done to people the last several weeks, that’s been how they’ve scored.”

Peterson said that when you look at the Cardinals’ offense, they’re a balanced attack but have developed the option game throughout the course of the season. That has helped them score over 40 points eight times this season.

“We need to be really disciplined with our eyes because they do a lot of things with motions,” Peterson said. “They do a lot of things with their route concepts. They can get guys open, so we have to be really good there. And then we have to be really good on our option responsibilities. That’s one thing they’ve done more of late than they did week one is they’re running the quarterback more and running different versions of the option with him.”

However, Peterson said he feels Boone Central is ultimately known for their defense, which has shut out four opponents this season. Jack Roberts is one to watch for as he has 10 sacks on the season, along with 74 total tackles.

“They put a lot of the guys in the box, they’re big, and they’re physical,” Peterson said. “They’re really good at linebacker. Their two inside linebackers are really nice players. They have a couple of big defensive tackles, and they’re athletic at defensive end. Roberts is a defensive end who has just lived in people’s back fields. I don’t know how many tackles for loss he has, but it’s a lot. He’s a kid we have to account for on every play, especially when we want to throw the football.

“And then they’re really good in their secondary. They’re probably as talented in the back end of their defense as we’ve played against all season long. They have the ability to match you man-to-man. They have the ability to play bump coverage and be really physical against you. And those kids tackle well which really limits the potential for big plays in the run game.”

Conditions look chilly for Friday, with kickoff temperatures in the upper 20s.

“We’re certainly going to run the ball,” Peterson said. “Ultimately, we feel like we’re built for a cold-weather game. We’re going to find that out on Friday.”

A win on Friday would grant Aurora their third-straight appearance in a state championship game. The Huskies have yet to win the big game and are eager to do so.

“That’s been the goal of this group of seniors since this season started, probably since we got beat a year ago, to earn their way back to that game and give themselves an opportunity to win it,” Peterson said. “We know that it’s one game at a time and our kids have done a really good job of focusing on that approach this year. I’m really proud of them for that. And it would obviously mean a lot to them. Not a lot of kids get to play in a state championship game and for this group of seniors to do it three times would be pretty special.”