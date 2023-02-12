One would expect the score to be close whenever Aurora’s Jack Allen and Northwest’s Victor Isele go at it in a wrestling match.

That’s the way it’s been this season between two of the top heavyweights in Class B.

And the 285-pound championship during the Class B, District 3 Meet was no exception.

And just like the previous three meetings this season, the top-ranked Allen found a way to defeat the No. 3 Isele. This time in a 2-1 win in a tiebreaker Saturday at Northwest High School.

Allen won the first matchup 2-1 in a dual where Isele was hit with a penalty point before the match started. In the second match at the Central City Invite, Allen won 3-1 in overtime when he took Isele down. The third time was a 1-0 decision where Allen rode Isele out in the entire third period.

Allen, who improved to 44-1 on the season, said it was just another tough battle with Isele.

“It’s been that way every time we’ve wrestled each other this year, but I’ve been fortunate to come out on top every time,” Allen said. “Victor’s a great competitor, and it’s a match that could go either way all the time.”

In the B-3 final matchup, both wrestlers were aggressive and had chances for shots but couldn’t convert any of them into takedowns. The two wrestlers both scored on escapes early in both the second and third periods.

There was a takedown called going Allen’s way with about 20 seconds left of overtime, but the officials waved it off after a discussion.

After the overtime was scoreless, the match was settled in a tiebreaker. Isele won the coin toss and chose bottom in the first 0:30 overtime but couldn’t get away from Allen. In the second 0:30 overtime, Allen chose bottom and got away from Isele to eventually win the match.

“That’s just two heavyweights going at it who can’t seem to find takedowns,” Aurora coach Derek Keasling said. “It seems like we beat him in a little bit different way every time this year. I’m sure that’s a match we’ll see down at the state meet next week.

“We always get a good effort out of Jack and today is no different. We’ll see how it transpires down at state.”

Allen, who lost to Isele in the ultimate tiebreaker in the match to qualify in last year’s district tournament, said he won because of his conditioning and likes wrestling the Viking senior.

“I’m grateful for my conditioning and my coaches for pushing us everyday in practice, so I can succeed in matches like that,” Allen said. “He’s such a good guy to wrestle, and he makes me better. He’s a strong kid who is very fast. If we meet each other next week, it’s probably going to be another match like that.

Northwest coach Brian Sybrandts said if Isele is going to beat Allen at the state meet, he needs to take him down sometime.

“That’s what I’ve told Vic if you want to beat him. You have to take him down,” Sybrandts said. “There really hasn’t been a lot of offense in any of the matchups this year. A lot of the points this year have been on escapes. I give Victor credit for working his shots this time, but he’s got to take him down. Hopefully, he can get another shot at him next week.”

Kaleb Keiper earned a spot in the 106-pound final but was pinned by Hastings’ Emmet Kelley in 0:40.

Roland Mendoza (fourth, 120), Jonathan Taylor (fourth, 126), Kadyn Friesen (fourth, 132) and Ian Arends (fourth, 138) were the other Northwest state qualifiers.

Sybrandts said he’s happy with the six the Vikings are taking down to the state meet.

“We’re taking two seniors, a junior, a sophomore and two freshmen,” Sybrandts said. “I do feel this is one of the tougher districts in the state and to get six out of it isn’t too bad. I wish we could have gotten more. Hopefully our kids can get decent draws.”

Aurora qualified three other athletes to the state meet in Karsten Hohm (second, 113), Britton Kemling (second, 195) and Kellen Peterson (third, 220). That allowed the Huskies to finish sixth with 80 points.

Hastings finished second in the meet with 168 points.

The Tigers finished with four other wrestlers joining Kelley as district champions and will take a total eight athletes to the state meet.

At 160, top-ranked and defending state champion Landon Weidner defeated No. 2 Hayden Russman of Cozad 10-0.

Braiden Kort, No. 1 at 120, won his title during a 16-1 technical fall over Cozad’s Bryson Bussinger, while Tucker Adams, No. 3 at 126 earned an 8-2 win over Wahoo’s Grady Meyer and Cameron Brumbraugh, No. 6 at 132, defeated Cozad’s Boston Irish 10-3.

Zane Thomsen (fourth, 113), Jaden Meyer (fourth, 145) and Zander Lockling (fourth, 182) were the other state qualifiers.