It’s early in the season, but Carsen Staehr has already improved on his marks from last year.

The Aurora senior set personal bests in both the long jump and the triple jump during the Norris Invite on March 30.

The South Dakota recruit went 47-11 1/2 in the triple jump and 23-0 in the long jump.

Those jumps are not only the best marks in the Grand Island Independent All-Area leaders but a few of the best in the state, regardless of class.

Both jumps are the best in Class B, but the triple jump is the best mark in the All-Class standings, while the long jump mark is the second-best leap. The triple jump mark is also the second-best jump ever on the Independent All-Time All-Area leaders.

Last year, Staehr, who is the returning Class B state champion in the triple jump, went 47-5 in the event as well as going 22-3 in the long jump, so Staehr said he was happy to get in personal records as early in the season as he did.

“It’s kind of a relief, just because there’s not as much pressure on me to do it further into the year. I’ve already done it, so I can only go up from here,” Staehr said. “But I think there’s more room for improvement. There’s a lot of season left to improve those.”

While competing in both events at the Norris Invite, he said he felt really good during both events, especially in the triple jump. When he landed in the pit during the triple jump, he said he had to look back right away because he knew he had a good leap.

“Everything felt perfect when I was going through my motions from when I left the board to when I landed in the sand. I popped up right away and turned around to see where I landed. I could tell it was further than my previous jump (around 46-0),” Staehr said.

The jumps aren’t the only events Staehr excels in. He has the top time in the area in the 400 at 51.43 and is fourth in the 200 at 22.76.

Aurora coach Gordon Wilson said Staehr is a competitive athlete that wants to do well.

“Carsen is having an outstanding start to his season. He has performed and competed very well early on,” Wilson said. “He’s a very well-rounded track athlete. He’s naturally gifted in a lot of ways with great speed. But he’s very competitive and wants to do well in everything he does.

“We’re excited to see what he can do in the next couple of weeks.”

Because of his success, Staehr will likely be one of the many athletes that will compete in the Grand Island Independent Central Nebraska Track and Field Championships, Monday, April 24 at Northwest High School.

Staehr won the long jump at 21-11 and was second in the triple jump at 43-7 3/4, while placing fifth in the 400 in last year’s meet. He said the CNTC is one of his favorite meets to compete in.

“The competition is really good there, and the environment is really something,” Staehr said. “Northwest always does a good job with that meet. There are always a lot of people that come and support the event.”

Staehr will attend the University of South Dakota to compete in track and field. He signed a letter of intent on Feb. 22. He saidSouth Dakota was his top choice.

“I’m excited for my decision because that’s where I wanted to go from the start,” Staehr said. “I really like it up there. I like the campus, the coaches, the facility and all that.”

But before he thinks about competing for the Coyotes, he has some goals he wants to accomplish before his senior year ends.

“I would like to defend my triple jump title and would also like to win the long jump and place high in other events,” Staehr said. “I would like to keep improving my marks and try to get close to 50 in the triple jump and 24-0 in the long jump.

“I just need to keep working at it and keep getting my technique down and take it one step at a time.”

The Huskies will compete in the Gothenburg Invite on Thursday.

Marc Zavala writes Track and Field for The Independent.