Aurora shoots season low to finish second at Grand Island Central Catholic Invite

The Aurora boys golf team accomplished something no Huskie team had done since 2017 at the Grand Island Central Catholic Invite.

The Huskies fired a 326, their best score since 2017. That effort helped Aurora finish second at the meet Tuesday at Riverside Golf Course.

Columbus Scotus took home the team title with a 318. Scotus’ Nick Fleming took home individual honors with a 75.

The team score made Huskie coach Craig Badura a happy coach.

“I was talking with (assistant coach) Jake Herman before the meet and said if we can (get) below a 335 today, that would be a good day,” he said. “It turned out to be a great day, especially with the conditions that we had. It did start a little rough, but the wind died down a little bit and that helped us out.”

Aurora had three medalists in the process. Cauy Walters finished third with a 77, while Drew Knust came in fifth with a 78 and Tate Nachtigal finished 12th with an 84.

Badura said those golfers had good days for the Huskies. The 78 was Knust’s first time he shot under 80 on an 18-hole course.

“Those three have been going back and forth with each other,” Badura said. “It’s been that way all season long. Seeing Drew what he did today was neat to see. All those guys performed very well for us today.”

Dylan Danielson came in with an 88 and Devin Danielson shot a 91 to round out the Huskies.

Aurora will be back in action at the Central Conference Meet Friday in Seward.

“We’re starting to play together some good golf,” Badura said. “It’s going to

be another good meet. York has a good squad so it could come down to us two teams. But we’ll see what happens.

GICC had two medalists to finish fourth with a 344.

Bowdie Fox led the way with an eighth-place finish with a 79, while Jackson Henry was 11th with an 83.

“It wasn’t up to his standards but Bowdie still played well,” Crusader coach Craig Rupp said. “I’m sure he wasn’t happy with his score. He really hasn’t connected this year but he’s getting there. Jackson was in the top 12. He had one bad hole and it got to him. But he still had a good day.”

Jonathan Schardt finished with a 90, while Joey Koralewski shot a 92 and Jacob Stegman came in with a 94.

Rupp said it really wasn’t GICC’s best day, which disappointed him a little bit.

“I don’t think we played very well today,” Rupp said. “I’m not sure why since the meet was played on our home course. We’ve got a long way to go and get better.

“Sometimes these kids have one bad hole and it dwells on them for the rest of the meet. We got to find a way to stay away from big numbers.”

Northwest finished 13th with a 411 during the meet.

Zach Fausch led the Vikings with a 97, while Braden Cochran fired a 100. Cole Martin and Tyler Claussen each shot a 107 and Mason Allen came in with a 110.

