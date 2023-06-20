CENTRAL CITY—Tied 2-all heading into the fifth, Aurora (Post 42) and Central City (Post 6) were playing even, and neither was giving an inch.

Then came Central City’s pitching woes.

After two batters were hit by a pitch and another reached on an error, Aurora’ Connor Smith cracked a hard ground ball to center field to score two runners.

Central City’s pitching struggles continued and Aurora added three more in the sixth to take command of the game on their way to a 7-2 win on Tuesday night at Kernel Field in Central City.

“Just kept having good at-bats,” Aurora coach Jermey Burgener said. “The middle of our lineup got us going and then the top of our lineup capped it off. Especially legion ball, getting guys on in the middle of the lineup is really going to help once the top of the lineup goes back over and then they can do some damage.”

Central City used four different pitchers in the seven innings. With not much pitching depth, coach Brandon Detlefsen said it’s something they have to build.

“That’s just the growing pains of our team,” he said. “We only have four true seniors and only two true senior pitchers, and we have a big week this week with three games. It’s tough to roll out the guys and get the pitch count under control. It’s like I told these guys. It’s a growing experience. They can’t hang their heads. We’re kind of handcuffed with our pitching situation. If (Ashton) Gragg pitched the whole game tonight, it could have been a different story.”

Central City came out and did well fielding the ball, forcing Aurora to go 1-2-3 at the plate on the top side of the first. On the bottom side, Central City took a 1-0 on a Ashton Gragg RBI single that hopped over Aurora’s third baseman and brought Oliver Herman home.

Aurora tied the game 1-all in the second when Jayden Quandt brought home Dylan Dubas on an RBI double. Dubas singled to start the inning to get the base.

In the third inning, Devin Otto scored on a passed ball to give Aurora a 2-1 lead after initially getting on base via a walk.

On the other side, Gragg again brought Herman home, this time on a double to deep center field to tie the game 2-all.

After a scoreless fourth inning and Smith’s 2-RBI single in the fifth, Otto had an RBI walk in the sixth to extend Aurora’s lead to 5-2. In the next at-bat, Chase Phillips hit a 2-RBI single to center field to get the 7-2 lead.

Aurora (6-6) pitcher Phillips had the win on the mound, throwing 10 strikeouts and three walks in 5 2/3 innings. They scored their seven runs on five hits, with Layton Hohm and Quandt hitting doubles.

“We’re at .500 now,” Burgener said. “We lost a few games we should have won. Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley had eight errors and we lost. No excuse for that. We ran into Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus a couple of times, and they’re a solid program. We had Gering all the way to the end, and we lost that one in a four-run sixth inning. As long as we play a good game all the way through, we’re pretty solid.”

Gragg led Central City (2-10) with two hits at the plate. Central City had a couple of key spots in the game with a chance to get their runners home including a bases loaded fourth inning but couldn’t convert. Detlefsen said it again just points back to their youth.

“Young guys, some freshman, going against senior pitching,” he said. “It’s a huge difference. They’re taking their lumps. They’re batting well in juniors but when they come to seniors, it’s just a whole different ball game. They’re struggling right now.”

Aurora 7, Central City 2

AUR; 011; 023 0—7; 5; 2

CC; 101; 000 0—2; 5; 1

WP—Phillips. LP—Scholl. 2B—AUR: Quandt, Hohm. 2B—CC: Gragg.