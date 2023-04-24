Aurora’s Carsen Staehr dealt with back spasms throughout the day at the Central Nebraska Track Championships at Northwest on Monday.

However, he was ready to go to begin the meet and broke two meet records to start off the meet.

“Going into the day, I felt pretty good in long and triple jump,” Staehr said. “I went pretty consistent in long jump with a 22-10, 22-11 and 22-11 1/2. I didn’t PR, but that’s pretty consistent and what I’m looking for. I didn’t PR in triple either but consistently going 47 is what I’m trying to do. I’m happy with the results today for sure.”

In three tries in the long jump, he broke a record that was 26 years old at 22-11 1/2. He surpassed Arcadia’s Shane Godtel by a 1/2 inch, who set the record in 1997. And in the triple jump, he again only jumped three times but on his second attempt jumped 47-3 1/2. It broke Northwest’s Tyler Wright's record of 46-2, which he set in 2007.

Even without competing in two events he was entered for, Staehr made his mark early, and it earned him a selection as the outstanding CNTC boys athlete of the meet.

“Carsen had another great day,” Aurora coach Gordon Wilson said. “He has been consistent all season long and the biggest thing about Carsen and most impressive to me is he’s one of the most humble and nicest kids you’ll ever have the opportunity to spend time with. He’s just an impressive young man. We’re thrilled for him to win that award that evening.

“He would’ve liked to run the 400 and 200 tonight but said ‘my back keeps tightening up on me.’ I said, ‘Carsen, it’s not that big of a deal.’ Another day. We have other things to get ready for.”

According to athletic.net, Staehr is currently second all-class in boys long jump and first in triple jump, marks that he set earlier this season. He credits his work ethic as to how he got those marks.

“At the start of the year, obviously one of my goals was to defend my title in the state triple jump and improve in all of my events to be honest with you,” Staehr said. “I never thought I’d be going 23 in the long jump. Just working on strength and stuff in the offseason and being able to gain confidence by jumping and jumping a lot every meet and getting those numbers I want to get. That’s been a big part of why I’ve been jumping the way I have.”

Wilson said he thinks it’s Staehr’s competitiveness that sets him apart.

“First and foremost, he’s a competitor,” Wilson said. “To be very successful, you have to have the willingness to get out there and compete and put the work in to get to the level he is at. In a lot of ways, I’ve said this before, but I think he’s a cerebral kid. I think he really takes to heart and puts through the process in his mind of what he wants to do and goes about what he needs to do to be successful.

“That’s what it takes these days to get to the level he is at. He’s a gifted athlete on top of it and blessed with some natural ability too. You can have all those tools you want but unless you’re willing to get out there and do what’s necessary to be the best, it’s pretty hard to do.”

While he’s in the top two in each event, Staehr has more goals he’s aiming for, including going under 50.0 in the 400-meter dash.

“The ultimate goal would be 50 in the triple jump,” he said. “That’s still a ways out, but I think I have the ability to go 48 or 49 for sure. In the long jump, I just kind of threw out 24 but now, it looks like it’s achievable to me. Those two numbers are what I’m going for in jumps. In the 400, I’d try to go sub-50 if I can, which would be pretty cool but that’s going to take a bit more work I think.”

Staehr not only is one of the top area athletes in track and field but earned All-Heartland first team honors in football and basketball. He said each sport helps out with the other. He also credited his Husky support system for making him the athlete he is.

“I think that those sports kind of go hand in hand in being able to learn the athleticism in basketball and football and being able to apply that to track as well,” Staehr said. “It’s something that has helped me as well and in Aurora, we have some coaches in the state I believe.

“They’re always pushing me to become the best I can and helping me with whatever I need. I’m just really grateful for them and my teammates as well. Having friends and teammates that are athletic and has pushed me has helped as well.”