Baide helps Islanders rally to defeat Spartans

Javier Baide continued his hot scoring streak and helped the Grand Island Senior High boys soccer team pick up its biggest victory of the season so far Friday.

Baide scored twice to help the Islanders rally past Class A No. 7-rated Lincoln East 2-1.

The Spartans (7-3) scored first, but Baide struck twice to help Grand Island pick up the win.

Baide has scored half of the Islanders’ 32 goals this season and has six in his past two games. He has scored multiple goals in four of the last six matches.

The Islanders (6-4) host rival Kearney on Tuesday.