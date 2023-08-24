CENTRAL CITY – Nebraska Christian opened the season with a win, thanks to a balanced attack.

The Class D-1, No. 5 Eagles (Omaha World-Herald) had five different players record at least six kills to help earn a 25-10, 22-25, 25-21, 25-21 win over Class D-2, No. 5 Shelton Thursday at Nebraska Christian.

Using a 6-2 offense, Hope Seip led the attack with 12 kills, while Sheridan Falk added nine and Tatyum Perdew and Amanda Needham had seven and setter Ali Bruning had six for Nebraska Christian. Bruning and Perdew did the setting duties with Bruning dishing out 25 assists, while Perdew added 12.

“Being able to mix it up like that is awesome for our team is awesome, knowing that we have different options to use,” NC coach Amy Schreiber said. “And using Ali as an option is really nice and we need that. She and Tatyum did a great job setting for us tonight.”

The Eagles came out firing in the opening set as five different players had at least two kills. Nebraska Christian finished the set with 14 kills and had five ace serves.

Shelton played better as the night went on, especially in the second set. Jayln Branson did most of the damage in the second as she had eight of her match-high 17 kills that put the Bulldogs up 19-11. Nebraska Christian did fight back to within 23-22, but an Eagle error and a Branson kill ended the second set and evened the match.

“We really played better after the first set, especially Jalyn,” Shelton coach Misti Potter said. “She is a really smart player that uses the court. She doesn’t always go for the hard kill, she’s good at playing the ball.”

Nebraska Christian went on late runs in the last two sets to win the match.

The Eagles used a 5-0 run to end the third, thanks to two Needham kills, a Bruning kill and two Bulldogs errors to take a 2-1 lead.

Then Nebraska Christian used a 6-0 run to end the match. Falk had two kills to tie the match at 21-all. After a Shelton error broke the tie, Bruning delivered an ace serve. After a Perdew kill, Shelton’s Erin Gegg delivered a hard spike, but Nebraska Christian made a dig that went over the net and hit the line at match point.

Schreiber said she expected Shelton to play better after the first set.

“Give them credit, they are a great young team who is only going to get better,” Schreiber said. “I’m excited to see what kind of team they are going to put together.”

Gegg added 14 kills for the Bulldogs, while setter Macy Willis had 31 assists.

Shelton lost seven seniors off of last year’s team that finished third at the state tournament, so Potter said she was pleased with what she saw.

“I don’t think we were supposed to win a set and we happened to take one from them,” Potter said. “We definitely fought back and the girls know what to expect. We have a long season ahead of us and it’s just started so I’m excited to see what we can do.”

Schreiber said she was OK with what she saw from the Eagles and knows they can get better in some areas.

“I’m excited to get the season off with a win,” Schreiber said. “We have a lot of stuff to clean up but we just need to fight through and play together.”

Nebraska Christian will head to the Minden Tournament, while Shelton heads to the Overton Invite. Both tournaments are on Saturday.

Nebraska Christian 3, Shelton 1

Shelton; 10; 25; 21; 21

Neb. Christian; 25; 22; 25; 25

SHELTON (Kills-aces-blocks) – Addison Burr 2-3-0, Suzanna Cheney 0-1-0, Justine Pope 0-0-0, Gracie Willis 0-0-0, Kaycee Thompkin 4-0-0, Jalyn Branson 17-0-1, Callee Carman 0-2-0, Erin Gegg 14-3-0, Macy Willis 1-3-0

NEB. CHRISTIAN (Kills-aces-blocks) – Graci Boersen 0-0-0, Sheridan Falk 9-2-0, Emma Rathjen 0-0-0, Cara Sidak 0-0-0, Lily Macken 2-0-3, Tatyum Perdew 7-3-0, Hope Seip 12-0-0, Ali Bruning 6-4-0, Amanda Needham 7-4-0.

ASSISTS — S: Willis 31, Gegg 1. NC: Bruning 25, Perdew 12.