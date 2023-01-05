 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Basketball results

FILE PHOTO: Basketball

Area summaries

BOYS

At Loup City

Wood River 57, Arcadia-Loup City 35

Wood River; 15; 12; 17; 13—57

Arcadia-LC; 7; 9; 8; 11—35

WOOD RIVER—Paulk 19, Cronk 12, Johnson 9, L. Rodriguez 8, Graves 3, V. Rodriguez 3, Packer 2, Rohrich 1.

ARCADIA-LC—Griffith 16, Setlik 6, Garrelts 6, Kaslon 2, Calleroz 2, Lewandowski 1, Horton 1, Kowalski 1.

At Burwell

Central Valley 42, Burwell 26

Central Valley 11 15 7 9-42

Burwell 3 7 9 7-26

CENTRAL VALLEY-Zad. Wolf 9, Wood 11, Soto 6, Straka 14, Baker 2.

BURWELL-No scoring available. 

At Hastings

Hastings 44, Adams Central 42

Hastings 8 15 10 11-44

Adams Central 19 11 6 6-42

HASTINGS- No scoring available. 

ADAMS CENTRAL-Dierks 14, G. Trausch 3, Collins 2, J. Trausch2, McIntyre 1, Shestak 5, Janzen 9, Teichemeier 6. 

Girls

At Burwell

Burwell 51, Central Valley 35

Central Valley; 9; 7; 7; 12—35

Burwell; 12; 16; 11; 12—51

CENTRAL VALLEY—Engel 3, Oakley 6, Wadas 4, Johnson 10, Holley 7, Butcher 5.

BURWELL—No scoring available.

At Geneva

Fillmore Central 49, Central City 48

Central City; 14; 10; 7; 17—48

Fillmore Central; 16; 9; 13; 11—49

CENTRAL CITY—Burbach 4, Westman 2, Sadler 6, Brandes 2, Fousek 12, Buhlke 2, Schindler 18, Steinke 2.

FILLMORE CENTRAL—No scoring available.

At Giltner

Lawrence-Nelson 50, Giltner 25

Lawrence-Nelson; 13; 12; 12; 13—50

Giltner; 8; 4; 4; 9—25

LAWRENCE-NELSON—No scoring available.

GILTNER—Reeson 2, Kaczor 9, Wilson 2, Wiles 6, Eastman 5, Fastnacht 1.

At Ravenna

Ravenna 68, Doniphan-Trumbull 39

Ravenna; 20; 16; 17; 15—68

Doniphan-Trumbull; 11; 6; 12; 10—39

RAVENNA—Sklenar 19, A. Wick 2, Fiddelke 5, McKeon 22, Coulter 2, Ke. Hurt 18.

DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL—Fay 2, Olson 14, Maciejewski 2, Rainforth 4, Kennedy 7, Richeter 6, Greathouse 1, Shimmin 1.

At Loup City

Wood River 22 14 14 14-64

Arcadia-LC 9 13 9 6-37

WOOD RIVER-Brabec 4, Morgan 25, Peters 17, Frear 12, Dimmitt 6. 

