Basketball results

Area summaries
BOYS
At Loup City
Wood River 57, Arcadia-Loup City 35
Wood River; 15; 12; 17; 13—57
Arcadia-LC; 7; 9; 8; 11—35
WOOD RIVER—Paulk 19, Cronk 12, Johnson 9, L. Rodriguez 8, Graves 3, V. Rodriguez 3, Packer 2, Rohrich 1.
ARCADIA-LC—Griffith 16, Setlik 6, Garrelts 6, Kaslon 2, Calleroz 2, Lewandowski 1, Horton 1, Kowalski 1.
At Burwell
Central Valley 42, Burwell 26
Central Valley 11 15 7 9-42
Burwell 3 7 9 7-26
CENTRAL VALLEY-Zad. Wolf 9, Wood 11, Soto 6, Straka 14, Baker 2.
BURWELL-No scoring available.
At Hastings
Hastings 44, Adams Central 42
Hastings 8 15 10 11-44
Adams Central 19 11 6 6-42
HASTINGS- No scoring available.
ADAMS CENTRAL-Dierks 14, G. Trausch 3, Collins 2, J. Trausch2, McIntyre 1, Shestak 5, Janzen 9, Teichemeier 6.
Girls
At Burwell
Burwell 51, Central Valley 35
Central Valley; 9; 7; 7; 12—35
Burwell; 12; 16; 11; 12—51
CENTRAL VALLEY—Engel 3, Oakley 6, Wadas 4, Johnson 10, Holley 7, Butcher 5.
BURWELL—No scoring available.
At Geneva
Fillmore Central 49, Central City 48
Central City; 14; 10; 7; 17—48
Fillmore Central; 16; 9; 13; 11—49
CENTRAL CITY—Burbach 4, Westman 2, Sadler 6, Brandes 2, Fousek 12, Buhlke 2, Schindler 18, Steinke 2.
FILLMORE CENTRAL—No scoring available.
At Giltner
Lawrence-Nelson 50, Giltner 25
Lawrence-Nelson; 13; 12; 12; 13—50
Giltner; 8; 4; 4; 9—25
LAWRENCE-NELSON—No scoring available.
GILTNER—Reeson 2, Kaczor 9, Wilson 2, Wiles 6, Eastman 5, Fastnacht 1.
At Ravenna
Ravenna 68, Doniphan-Trumbull 39
Ravenna; 20; 16; 17; 15—68
Doniphan-Trumbull; 11; 6; 12; 10—39
RAVENNA—Sklenar 19, A. Wick 2, Fiddelke 5, McKeon 22, Coulter 2, Ke. Hurt 18.
DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL—Fay 2, Olson 14, Maciejewski 2, Rainforth 4, Kennedy 7, Richeter 6, Greathouse 1, Shimmin 1.
At Loup City
Wood River 22 14 14 14-64
Arcadia-LC 9 13 9 6-37
WOOD RIVER-Brabec 4, Morgan 25, Peters 17, Frear 12, Dimmitt 6.