Basketball scores

Area Summaries

Boys

At Utica

Centennial 50, Centura 29

Centura; 5; 11; 9; 4–29

Centennial; 12; 19; 12; 7–50

CENTURA–K. Fries 11, Casperson 3, Noakes 11, B. Fries 2, Fanta 2.

CENTENNIAL–Nisly 8, Ehlers 8, Hirschfeld 6, Richters 5, Fehlhafer 2, Zimmer 9, Rathjen 4, Gumaer 8.

At Wood River

Shelton 60, Wood River 56

Shelton; 17; 16; 13; 14–60

Wood River; 17; 7; 16; 16–56

SHELTON–Myers 4, Bombeck 26, Roe 6, Simmons 16, Cheney 2, Gillming 6

WOOD RIVER–Graves 3, V. Rodriguez 3, L. Rodriguez 3, Paulk 27, Cronk 11, Rindone 2, Johnson 7.

Girls

At Wood River

Shelton 49, Wood River 38

Shelton; 13; 7; 17; 12–49

Wood River; 10; 10; 7; 11–38

SHELTON-No scoring available.

WOOD RIVER-Brabec 2, Morgan 14, Peters 8, Frear 10, Dimmitt 4.

CRC Tournament

At York

Meridian 53, Giltner 26

Meridan; 16; 14; 13; 10–53

Giltner; 8; 2; 10; 6–26

MERIDIAN–Ward 12.

GILTNER–Reeson 5, Kaczor 4, A. Wilson 4, Wiles 3, Kreutz 2, K. Wilson 4, Fastnacht 4.

Area scores

Boys

Adams Central 61, Grand Island CC 34

Goldenrod Conference Tournament

Championship

Nebraska Christian 69, Humphrey St. Francis 56

Girls

Goldenrod Conference Tournament

Third-place

Fullerton 42, Burwell 37

Championship

Humphrey St. Francis 52, Nebraska Christian 38

State scores

Boys

Aquinas Catholic 47, Kearney Catholic 41

Arapahoe 56, Southwest 34

BDS 53, High Plains Community 40

Banner County 48, Creek Valley 32

Boys Town 67, Glenwood, IA 50

Brady 63, Anselmo-Merna 42

Cambridge 43, Medicine Valley 39

Elkhorn 48, Crete 41

Elm Creek 74, Franklin 37

Fillmore Central 65, Elmwood-Murdock 54

Friend 68, Red Cloud 36

Gordon-Rushville 49, Chadron 39

Gretna 62, Millard South 49

Hershey 54, Kimball 52

Hitchcock County 56, Wallace 20

Howells-Dodge 60, Pender 39

Lincoln High 84, Fremont 42

McCool Junction 72, Dorchester 23

Morrill 48, Crawford 44

North Platte 55, York 51

Omaha Bryan 54, Omaha Westview 53

Omaha Nation 78, Flandreau Indian, SD 66

Omaha Skutt Catholic 89, South Sioux City 57

Paxton 49, Maxwell 30

Sandy Creek 46, Thayer Central 41

CRC Tournament

Shelby-Rising City 40, Giltner 30

BDS 53, High Plains 40

McCool Junction 72, Dorchester 23

Exeter-Milligan 42, Meridian 41

East Butler 57, Hampton 33

Girls

Alliance 48, Mitchell 20

Amherst 46, Wilcox-Hildreth 38

Bayard 43, Leyton 38

Cambridge 58, Medicine Valley 32

Conestoga 45, Louisville 34

Elkhorn 44, Crete 41

Elkhorn Valley 51, Boyd County 29

Elmwood-Murdock 61, Fillmore Central 30

Falls City 52, Johnson County Central 14

Gordon-Rushville 45, Chadron 40

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 48, Cedar Catholic 29

Hay Springs 48, Edgemont, SD 39

Hitchcock County 60, Wallace 41

Kearney Catholic 45, Aquinas Catholic 21

Lincoln High 70, Fremont 34

Lincoln North Star 45, Lincoln Northeast 35

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 53, Fort Calhoun 48 (OT)

Millard South 77, Gretna 48

Morrill 68, Crawford 54

North Platte St. Patrick's 48, Chase County 40

Oakland-Craig 48, Harlan, IA 42

Ogallala 49, Ainsworth 39

Omaha Brownell Talbot 46, Cedar Bluffs 10

Omaha Nation 75, Flanderau Indian, SD 36

Omaha Skutt Catholic 48, Omaha Duchesne Academy 24

Omaha South 65, Omaha Buena Vista 23

Papillion-LaVista 39, Papillion-LaVista South 32

Paxton 47, Maxwell 39

Pender 42, Howells-Dodge 35

Pierce 41, Battle Creek 23

Pleasanton 57, Kenesaw 41

Potter-Dix 48, Banner County 4

Red Cloud 52, Friend 43 (OT)

Sandhills Valley 33, Cody-Kilgore 26

Scottsbluff 57, Gering 45

Scotus Central Catholic 46, Boone Central 35

South Platte 50, Garden County 30

Southern Valley 50, Bertrand 16

Southwest 58, Arapahoe 47

St. Mary's 55, North Central 21

Stanton 60, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 30

Thayer Central 47, Sandy Creek 27

Valentine 50, Stuart 26

Wisner-Pilger 50, West Point-Beemer 48

CRC Tournament

Nebraska Lutheran 41, Dorchester 37

High Plains 44, Exeter-Milligan 35

Meridian 53, Giltner 26

Osceola 41, Shelby-Rising City 34

Hampton 44, East Butler 43

