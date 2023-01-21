Basketball scores

Basketball
Area Summaries
Boys
At Utica
Centennial 50, Centura 29
Centura; 5; 11; 9; 4–29
Centennial; 12; 19; 12; 7–50
CENTURA–K. Fries 11, Casperson 3, Noakes 11, B. Fries 2, Fanta 2.
CENTENNIAL–Nisly 8, Ehlers 8, Hirschfeld 6, Richters 5, Fehlhafer 2, Zimmer 9, Rathjen 4, Gumaer 8.
At Wood River
Shelton 60, Wood River 56
Shelton; 17; 16; 13; 14–60
Wood River; 17; 7; 16; 16–56
SHELTON–Myers 4, Bombeck 26, Roe 6, Simmons 16, Cheney 2, Gillming 6
WOOD RIVER–Graves 3, V. Rodriguez 3, L. Rodriguez 3, Paulk 27, Cronk 11, Rindone 2, Johnson 7.
Girls
At Wood River
Shelton 49, Wood River 38
Shelton; 13; 7; 17; 12–49
Wood River; 10; 10; 7; 11–38
SHELTON-No scoring available.
WOOD RIVER-Brabec 2, Morgan 14, Peters 8, Frear 10, Dimmitt 4.
CRC Tournament
At York
Meridian 53, Giltner 26
Meridan; 16; 14; 13; 10–53
Giltner; 8; 2; 10; 6–26
MERIDIAN–Ward 12.
GILTNER–Reeson 5, Kaczor 4, A. Wilson 4, Wiles 3, Kreutz 2, K. Wilson 4, Fastnacht 4.
Area scores
Boys
Adams Central 61, Grand Island CC 34
Centennial 50, Centura 29
Ord 53, Arcadia-Loup City 49
Shelton 60, Wood River 56
Goldenrod Conference Tournament
Championship
Nebraska Christian 69, Humphrey St. Francis 56
Girls
Centura 32, Centennial 29
Grand Island CC 50, Adams Central 49
Meridian 53, Giltner 26
Ord 72, Arcadia-Loup City 31
Shelton 49, Wood River 38
Goldenrod Conference Tournament
Third-place
Fullerton 42, Burwell 37
Championship
Humphrey St. Francis 52, Nebraska Christian 38
State scores
Boys
Aquinas Catholic 47, Kearney Catholic 41
Arapahoe 56, Southwest 34
BDS 53, High Plains Community 40
Banner County 48, Creek Valley 32
Boys Town 67, Glenwood, IA 50
Brady 63, Anselmo-Merna 42
Cambridge 43, Medicine Valley 39
Elkhorn 48, Crete 41
Elm Creek 74, Franklin 37
Fillmore Central 65, Elmwood-Murdock 54
Friend 68, Red Cloud 36
Gordon-Rushville 49, Chadron 39
Gretna 62, Millard South 49
Hershey 54, Kimball 52
Hitchcock County 56, Wallace 20
Howells-Dodge 60, Pender 39
Lincoln High 84, Fremont 42
McCool Junction 72, Dorchester 23
Morrill 48, Crawford 44
North Platte 55, York 51
Omaha Bryan 54, Omaha Westview 53
Omaha Nation 78, Flandreau Indian, SD 66
Omaha Skutt Catholic 89, South Sioux City 57
Paxton 49, Maxwell 30
Sandy Creek 46, Thayer Central 41
CRC Tournament
Shelby-Rising City 40, Giltner 30
BDS 53, High Plains 40
McCool Junction 72, Dorchester 23
Exeter-Milligan 42, Meridian 41
East Butler 57, Hampton 33
Girls
Alliance 48, Mitchell 20
Amherst 46, Wilcox-Hildreth 38
Bayard 43, Leyton 38
Cambridge 58, Medicine Valley 32
Conestoga 45, Louisville 34
Elkhorn 44, Crete 41
Elkhorn Valley 51, Boyd County 29
Elmwood-Murdock 61, Fillmore Central 30
Falls City 52, Johnson County Central 14
Gordon-Rushville 45, Chadron 40
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 48, Cedar Catholic 29
Hay Springs 48, Edgemont, SD 39
Hitchcock County 60, Wallace 41
Kearney Catholic 45, Aquinas Catholic 21
Lincoln High 70, Fremont 34
Lincoln North Star 45, Lincoln Northeast 35
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 53, Fort Calhoun 48 (OT)
Millard South 77, Gretna 48
Morrill 68, Crawford 54
North Platte St. Patrick's 48, Chase County 40
Oakland-Craig 48, Harlan, IA 42
Ogallala 49, Ainsworth 39
Omaha Brownell Talbot 46, Cedar Bluffs 10
Omaha Nation 75, Flanderau Indian, SD 36
Omaha Skutt Catholic 48, Omaha Duchesne Academy 24
Omaha South 65, Omaha Buena Vista 23
Papillion-LaVista 39, Papillion-LaVista South 32
Paxton 47, Maxwell 39
Pender 42, Howells-Dodge 35
Pierce 41, Battle Creek 23
Pleasanton 57, Kenesaw 41
Potter-Dix 48, Banner County 4
Red Cloud 52, Friend 43 (OT)
Sandhills Valley 33, Cody-Kilgore 26
Scottsbluff 57, Gering 45
Scotus Central Catholic 46, Boone Central 35
South Platte 50, Garden County 30
Southern Valley 50, Bertrand 16
Southwest 58, Arapahoe 47
St. Mary's 55, North Central 21
Stanton 60, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 30
Thayer Central 47, Sandy Creek 27
Valentine 50, Stuart 26
Wisner-Pilger 50, West Point-Beemer 48
CRC Tournament
Nebraska Lutheran 41, Dorchester 37
High Plains 44, Exeter-Milligan 35
Meridian 53, Giltner 26
Osceola 41, Shelby-Rising City 34
Hampton 44, East Butler 43