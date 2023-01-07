Beatrice girls hold off Broken Bow

KEARNEY—All game long, it felt like Broken Bow just needed a big bucket or two to tighten things up.

The bucket never came.

After cutting Class No. 5 Beatrice’s lead to 34-30 with 4:49 to go in the fourth quarter, the Lady Orange went on a 9-1 to finish the game and win 43-31 on Saturday in the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase at Kearney.

“We talked about it in the locker room there, and we were just a play or two away,” Broken Bow coach Kelly Cooksley said. “That’s just being disciplined and doing the things you need to do to be successful, whether that’s playing off of two feet or not throwing up crazy shots.

“We missed a layup when we were down four and came back down and had two chances to get a rebound and couldn’t get it. They end up making the shot. Instead of being down two with the ball with a chance to take the lead, you go down six. Just seemed like we were always on an uphill climb.”

Beatrice girls coach Jalen Weeks said their defense, which frequently features three girls standing at 5-foot-11, was able to limit the Indians’ shots inside.

“The biggest thing we talked about today going into the game was making sure our defense was solid with a lot of talking and communicating,” Weeks said. “I think we did a really good job of that. There’s some times where we got a little tired but playing good defense like that is going to help you win some close games.”

With Beatrice’s size, Broken Bow also had a difficult time rebounding and gave up numerous rebounds. Cooksley said being outdueled on the boards wasn’t his concern but rather how they were.

“It’s no secret,” Cooksley said. “We’re not very big. The kids have been getting a little bit better at rebounding, but we still have fundamental lapses of going to check out and forgetting to get the ball or get the ball without a check out. We just have to put it all together and until they put it all together and do the little fundamental details it takes to win, these are going to be the results.”

Broken Bow (6-3) was led on the court by sophomore guard Gaby Staples and her 10 points. The Indians play at Northwest on Monday.

Beatrice’s senior guard Avery Barnard earned defensive player of the game, and junior guard Addie Hatcliff earned offensive player of the game, leading her team with 14 points.

Fellow junior Ellie Jurgens also impressed on the court, adding in another 12 points with four layups and going 4-for-8 at the free throw line.

“Ellie’s a fantastic leader for us,” Weeks said. “She’s kind of the life of the party for our team. Even when there’s times everyone might be a little tense, she does a great job of loosening everybody up. On top of that, going into games, she does a really good job of finishing down low and stepping out and hitting shots. She just brings a lot to our team offensively.”

Beatrice 43, Broken Bow 31

Broken Bow; 8; 10; 9; 4 - 31

Beatrice; 17; 7; 9; 10 - 43

BROKEN BOW

Madlyn Diedrichs 1 1-2 4, Gaby Staples 4 2-5 10, Makinley Tober 2 1-1 5, Janae Marten 3 0-0 9, Halle McCaslin 1 0-0 3,

BEATRICE

Avery Barnard 1 2-5 4, Addie Hatcliff 4 4-6 14, Kiera Busboom 2 3-4 8, Callie Schwisow 1 3-5 5, Ellie Jurgens 4 4-8 12.