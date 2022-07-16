BERANEK AWARD: Grand Island Central Catholic's Ben Alberts comes back with a strong junior season in wrestling after missing previous year

Grand Island Central Catholic’s Ben Alberts was faced with a difficult choice in the middle of his sophomore year.

After injuring his labrum during his freshman year of wrestling, he continued to play sports. Unfortunately, during football season his sophomore year, the injury worsened.

Alberts before wrestling season decided it was the right time to have surgery on his labrum, causing him to miss his sophomore season.

GICC wrestling coach Zach Schroder said he knew he would battle back.

“I knew Ben had it in him,” Schroder said. “It sucked that he had his shoulder surgery, but I knew he’s such a great and hard worker and always on the go. I knew he wouldn’t let it aggravate him. He just used it as motivation.”

The chip on his shoulder paid off.

Alberts ended his junior wrestling season as runner-up in the state tournament at Class C 160 pounds. He also was a district champion and finished his year with a 46-5 record.

Besides wrestling, Alberts also excelled in football and track. Playing running back and linebacker, he made honorable mention for the All-Heartland 11-Man Football Super Squad. Alberts finished as the Crusaders’ leading tackler with 72 tackles last season.

In track and field, Alberts earned three medals during the state meet. Individually, he won the 800 (1:58.31) and placed sixth in the 400 (52.22). He was part of the winning 1,600 relay (3:32.02). Those performances helped the Crusaders win the Class C boys state title.

For those reasons, Alberts is this year’s Paul Beranek Courage Award winner.

The award is named after long-time Ravenna coach Paul Beranek who passed away in December of 2015 after battling cancer for several years. It honors someone who has overcome a great obstacle to participate in athletics.

Alberts said he’s glad he chose his sophomore year to get it done rather than wait.

“It was tough going to some of the meets and not being able to wrestle and not being able to wrestle really at all that year, but I’m glad I did it, and I’m glad it’s fixed and it’s over with,” Alberts said. “I feel like I came back stronger from it.”

Rehab was three times a week for three months, and Alberts said he attacked it “pretty aggressively.” Alberts also said his parents and Schroder were his biggest motivators for getting back because they best understood how he felt.

“It took a toll on him,” Schroder said. “He loves being out on the mat, and he loves being a good leader, helping out all his teammates. With his shoulder, he really couldn’t do everything, but he still wanted to be a part of it, and he did everything he could to be the best leader could and be a part of the team.”

With his rehab being complete, Alberts was able to participate in track and field during his sophomore year, earning three medals to help GICC take second. He then went on to a few wrestling camps over the summer to help get him back to where he was.

Perhaps most important of all, however, Alberts said they helped him recapture the right mindset.

“I think those really helped a lot. I didn’t have any actual down slumps in the season just ‘cause I kind of got those out during the summer,” Alberts said. “Honestly I think they made me a better wrestler and made me exceed more than my freshman year.”

Alberts made his return to wrestling in the first tournament of the year at Broken Bow. He placed first at 160 pounds at the meet, but Schroder said his first match was the one was excited to shake his hand after.

“He won the match, and I said ‘glad to have you back,’ and he just smiled, and I smiled,” Schroder said.

Alberts had plenty of highlights through the wrestling season, but he said his most memorable match was the Class C, 160-pound state semifinal against Archbishop Bergan’s Cal Janke.

He built up a 3-0 lead in the second period on a takedown and escape, but Janke made it tight by getting an escape in the second and third periods. Janke had some shot attempts, but Alberts countered to win 3-2.

It was the second time during the season Alberts had beaten Janke.

“I knew it was going to be a tough match and Cal Janke is a great wrestler, and it could have gone either way,” Alberts said.

Alberts lost in the finals to Cross County/Oscoela’s Cameron Graham on a pin in the third period.

But with four out of his five losses on the year coming from Graham, Schroder said he is proud of how he took Graham to the wire in the finals.

“He lost and wrestled the best of the best there and he gave him all he could handle,” Schroder said.

“I think there was a huge motivation because I think after sophomore year, he could see some of the kids he wrestled before we’re doing very well at state, and he knew he could be in that spot if he was there,” Schroder said. “He did all he could, and he had the most successful year he’s ever had yet.”

In the end, Schroder said he’s just happy to have Alberts back for his senior season with an opportunity to take another crack at a state title.

“I’m very, very blessed to have him a part of the wrestling team,” Schroder said. “He’s a great kid, great leader, and he wants to get the job done, and he wants other people to succeed.”

And for Alberts, the injury taught him an important lesson that will stay with him for the rest of his high school career.

“I think it kind of made me realize that I can’t take sports for granted,” Alberts said. “They can be taken away from you at any time, but it also pushed me to get back and be stronger and just make the season the best I could.”