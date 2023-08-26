Both the Grand Island Central Catholic and Northwest volleyball teams opened their seasons at the Bill Marshall Volleyball Classic Saturday.

The Class C-1, No. 1-rated Crusaders (Omaha World-Herald) was victorious in its season opener in defeating Aurora 25-10, 25-22, while the Class B, No. 6 Vikings dropped a pair of matches to Class C-1, No. 4 25-19, 29-27 and Class C-2, No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran 25-8, 25-12.

Offensive balance helped GICC in its win against Aurora. The Crusaders had six different players record at least two kills. Hadlee Hasselmann and Maddie Schneider led GICC with seven kills, while Maggie Herbek had five. Laura Blake and Carolyn Maser each had four kills. Maser dished out 21 assists.

“I thought we got good balance out of a lot of kids today,” GICC coach Sharon Zavala said.

The Crusaders got out an 18-7 lead in the first set and were never challenged. The Huskies hurt themselves with seven hitting errors.

Aurora played better in the second set, thanks to the play of Trinity Uhrmacher and Kehlanee Bengston. The two combined for nine kills in the set to keep Aurora within striking distance.

But Kinnley Kearns served a 5-0 run to put the Crusaders up 22-14.

The Huskies did fight back to within 23-21, thanks to four GICC errors, but two Schneider kills gave the Crusaders the win.

Tristyn Hedman led the defense with 14 digs, while Herbek added 12.

“For the first game, I thought we played pretty well,” Zavala said. “Some stuff we need to work on like getting better at out of system ball but it’s early. I was still pleased with what I saw.”

Uhrmacher led the Huskies with six kills, while Bengston added five. Morgan Calkins had nine assists for Aurora in the loss.

For Northwest, it did have its moments during the day, especially against Malcolm in its first match.

The Vikings got out to a 4-0 lead to start the match before the Clippers rallied to take the set. Northwest fought tooth and nail with Malcolm throughout the second but could never get over the hump.

Mikyna Stoppkotte led the Vikings with six kills, while Emerson Graves, Haylee Brandt and Tessa Scheer all had four kills. Everlyn Poland and Kenna Bowman each had 11 assists. Maci Langford led the defense with 15 digs.

Northwest assistant coach Kelli Wemhoff said the Vikings competed well against Malcolm.

“I really thought we played some high level volleyball against Malcolm,” Wemhoff said. “We have a lot of young and inexperienced players on the floor so for them to compete very well against them was awesome today. We showed some balance in that match.”

However, it was a different story against Lincoln Lutheran, who won C-1 in 2021 and 2022 last year.

The Warriors used a high powered offense and tough serving to never allow Northwest to get into any kind of flow offensively, especially in the first set where the Vikings had only one kill and an ace serve.

Northwest was able to keep rallies in the second set because it passed better and kept more plays alive. But the Vikings had trouble getting kills to go down as libero Keri Lembach, a junior who is going to walk on at Nebraska, kept digging up almost every attack.

“We kind of played with that deer in the headlights because of the high level of volleyball they play and I don’t know if we were ready for that and we made hesitant errors. That’s due to the inexperience,” Wemhoff said. “I thought we passed better in the second set but we had a hard time getting a ball drop because they play incredible defense. That libero is as good as it gets. They have an incredible team.”

Northwest managed only three kills against Lincoln Lutheran. Langford and Brooklyn Beck each had six digs in the match.

Wemhoff said it was a rough day for the Vikings but hopes they can move on from the losses.

“Both of those teams have really good ball control teams and both are good competitive teams, so hopefully we can learn from playing teams like that, ” Wemhoff said. “I still think we are in a good place right now.”

Both the Crusaders and Vikings play in their home openers on Tuesday. GICC hosts Blue Hill, while Northwest takes on Kearney. Both matches will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Bill Marshall Classic

Saturday

At the Heartland Events Center

Match results

Gothenburg def. Milford, 25-9, 25-16,

Pleasanton def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-22, 25-18

Grand Island CC vs. Aurora, 25-10, 25-22

Malcolm def. Northwest, 25-19, 29-27

Broken Bow def. Milford 26-24, 25-16

Kearney Catholic vs. Aquinas, 25-15, 25-10

Thayer Central def. Aurora, 27-25, 25-23

Gothenburg def. Malcolm 25-17, 25-14,

Aquinas vs. Hastings St. Cecilia def. Aquinas 25-13, 25-10

Lincoln Lutheran def.Northwest, 25-8, 25-12

Kearney Catholic def. Hastings St. Cecilia 25-15, 28-26

Thayer Central def. 25-15, 25-23

Burwell def. Pawnee City, 19-25, 25-8, 25-19

Hastings def. Wallace, 24-26, 25-15, 25-19